Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Kentucky Derby’s 150th running made history when Mystik Dane ‘won by a nose’
Sports

Kentucky Derby’s 150th running made history when Mystik Dane ‘won by a nose’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

One of America’s oldest sports celebrated 150 years on Saturday at Churchill Downs, Kentucky, with only the 10th time a horse has literally “won by a nose.”

The Kentucky Derby began just before 7 p.m. with 20 Thoroughbreds out of the gates and the audience none the wiser that the already historic race would bring another milestone. Mystik Dan’s win makes him only the 10th horse in Derby history to win “by a nose” in a photo finish.

Minutes passed while Derby officials consulted photo and video footage to determine whether Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone or Forever Young was the official winner. An NBC commentator called the moment “one of the tightest.”

Mystik Dan, favored only 18 to 1 to win the Derby, was ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr. in his final race before retirement.

“I think around the fourth turn,” Hernandez, who has ridden racehorses for 20 years, said of when he knew he and Mystik Dan would win the Derby. He was so close to the inside as the horses came to the finish line that Hernandez’s boot hit the rail.

Before the post, country music legend and Kentucky native Wynonna Judd sang “The National Anthem.”

Three-year-old Mystik Dan is owned by Lance Gasaway and Daniel Hamby of Valley View Farm LLC. He was trained by Kenneth McPeek.

Derby favorite, Fierceness, who was speculated to win 18 to 1, came in 15th of Saturday’s 20 competitors.

More than 156,000 were in the audience for Mystik Dan’s Derby win.

Horse racing returns with the 149th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
2 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status
3 God breaking down walls: UMC ends ban on gay clergy, same-sex marriages
4 Augusta County School Board engaging in the old game of ‘smear the queer’
5 Dream come true: Rockbridge County native SJ McDonald’s video to debut on CMT

Latest News

lgbtq
Politics, US & World

God breaking down walls: UMC ends ban on gay clergy, same-sex marriages

Crystal Graham
uva basketball
Sports

Virginia lands Duke five-star TJ Power: How does Power fit with the ‘Hoos?

Chris Graham

So, what do we know about TJ Power, the Class of 2023 five-star who committed to Duke, didn’t play much there as a freshman, and is now headed to Virginia off the transfer portal?

sj mcdonald next up now artist CMT
Arts & Media, Local

Dream come true: Rockbridge County native SJ McDonald’s video to debut on CMT

Crystal Graham

Nashville country music artist and Rockbridge County native SJ McDonald is hoping someone will pinch her, because she got some news that seems too good to be true.

nascar
Sports

Podcast: Will we get a full NASCAR Cup Series season in 2024?

Rod Mullins
mailbag
Arts & Media, Local, Politics, Schools

Mailbag: Butch Wells and I are on the same side of the student artwork controversy

Chris Graham
Economy, Politics, US & World

‘The backbone of the American economy’: McClellan celebrates small businesses

Rebecca Barnabi
uva tony bennett louisville
Sports

UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status