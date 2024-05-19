Bigham shuts out Miami second time in two days; UVA extends season with 6-0 win

Eden Bigham struck out seven in a complete-game one-hitter, extending Virginia’s season at least one more day, with a 6-0 win over Miami in the Knoxville Regional late Saturday night.

It was Bigham’s second shutout of the Redhawks (49-9), who had led the nation in scoring and in homers, in two days.

UVA (34-19) had lost 12-0 to the region’s top seed, Tennessee, which is also the #3 national seed, earlier in the day on Saturday, dropping the ‘Hoos to the elimination bracket.

Virginia had defeated Miami 7-0 on Friday, sending the Redhawks to an elimination game with Dayton, which Miami won by a 4-0 final.

UVA got out on top in the third on a solo homer by Jade Hylton, her team-leading 15th of the season, before breaking the game open in the fifth.

Abby Weaver made it 2-0 with an RBI single, and Shelby Barbee followed with a three-run homer, her seventh homers of the season, to make it 5-0.

A Kassidy Hudson RBI single made it 6-0 in the sixth.

Bigham (16-7, 2.14 ERA) had a no-hitter into the sixth, and finished with the one-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

The win advances UVA into a rematch with Tennessee (42-10) at 4 p.m. ET Sunday.