Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Didawick blast walks off Virginia Tech: ‘Hoos win, 10-9, in 13 innings
Sports

Didawick blast walks off Virginia Tech: ‘Hoos win, 10-9, in 13 innings

Chris Graham
Published date:

uva logo blue Virginia trailed Virginia Tech 7-0 in the second, but the ‘Hoos got great work from its bullpen, back-to-back homers in a five-run seventh, and finally, a walk-off two-run home run from Harrison Didawick in the bottom of the 13th in a wild 10-9 win on Saturday night.

The Hokies (32-20, 14-16 ACC) came into the weekend probably needing a series win to get on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but they came into Saturday’s series finale, following back-to-back losses, hoping just to salvage a game to try to build some momentum in next week’s ACC Tournament.

A three-run first and a four-spot in the second that knocked out UVA starter Owen Coady (1-1, 5.94 ERA) seemed to foretell good things for Tech, which started the season 21-5 and won 10 of its first 12 in ACC play.

A Casey Saucke two-run homer got Virginia (40-14, 18-12 ACC) on the board in the third, and it would stay there into the seventh.

Saucke scored Griff O’Ferrall from second with an RBI single, ahead of Henry Ford launching a 1-1 pitch into the stands in left for a three-run homer.

The next hitter, Jacob Ference, hit the next pitch deep into the ‘Hoo Zone to tie the game at 7-7.

The Hokies got back on top in the top of the eighth on an RBI single from Clay Grady, but UVA got the run right back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI sac fly from Saucke.

And that’s where we’d be into the 13th, when Tech took a lead on an RBI sac fly from Eddie Micheletti to go on top, 9-8.

Ethan Anderson worked a walk off Grant Manning, who was lifted for lefty David Shoemaker, to set up a lefty-lefty matchup with Didawick.

On a 2-2 pitch, Didawick lined a shot to deep right-center that centerfielder Ben Watson tracked to the wall, but his leaping effort came up empty as the ball sailed out.

Chase Hungate (7-1, 3.95 ERA) got the win in relief. Hungate was the last of five UVA relievers, who as a group gave up four runs on eight hits in 12 innings of work.

The win vaulted Virginia into the #4 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament. UVA will be in a three-team pool with #5 seed Florida State (39-14, 17-12) and #9 seed Georgia Tech (31-21, 15-15 ACC).

Virginia Tech is the #10 seed, and will be in a three-team pool with the #3 seed, NC State (32-19, 18-11 ACC), and #6 seed Duke (35-18, 16-14 ACC).

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

The complete schedule for the 2024 ACC Tournament will be released late Sunday morning.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Youngkin vetoes bill that would have established a right to contraception in Virginia
2 Youngkin sides with Confederacy on property tax break, specialty license plates
3 Is there a coach-in-waiting at UVA? Our latest FOIA request tests the theory
4 VCSB working to respond to those in crisis; ease burden on hospitals, first responders
5 It’s Flaming Keyboard Season: Good time to talk about what’s next for Tony Bennett

Latest News

joanna hardin uva softball
Sports

Bigham shuts out Miami second time in two days; UVA extends season with 6-0 win

Chris Graham
supreme court
Politics, US & World

Is Samuel Alito any more, less compromised ethically than Juan Merchan?

Chris Graham

Samuel Alito is trying to blame his wife, and an unnamed neighbor who he said called her the c--- word, for the upside-down flag hanging outside his Northern Virginia home after Jan. 6.

road construction
Local, Public Safety

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of May 20-24

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule for ongoing road construction in the Culpeper District during the next week.

newspapers
Arts & Media, Climate, US & World

Local news is vital: Can we survive the climate crisis without it?

Rivera Sun
boy scouts
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of children

Crystal Graham
police k9 dog
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond drug trafficker sentenced to more than 15 years in prison

Crystal Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Public Safety, Virginia

Lynchburg man in custody for firearm charges after two years evading police

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status