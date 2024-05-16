Countries
Home Holliday, Kjerstad have big days at the plate in Norfolk Tides matinee loss
Sports

Holliday, Kjerstad have big days at the plate in Norfolk Tides matinee loss

Chris Graham
Published date:
baltimore orioles
(© Alexey Novikov – stock.adobe.com)

O’s top prospects Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad had big days for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in an 8-6 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday at Harbor Park.

Holliday was 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and a run. His first-inning homer snapped an 0-for-6 skid, on a day that marked Holliday’s first multi-hit game with the Tides since May 8 at Memphis.

Holliday, the top-rated prospect in all of MLB, spent 10 games with Baltimore, but struggled mightily at the plate, going 2-for-34 with 18 strikeouts.

Since returning to Norfolk on April 27, Holliday is slashing .250/.407/.422, for an OPS at .829, with two homers, seven RBIs and two stolen bases.

Kjerstad, the #4-rated prospect in the O’s system, 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two walks on Thursday.

Kjerstad slashed .143/294/.143 in 14 at bats in Baltimore before being sent back down to Triple-A this week.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

