Best Real Money Slots Apps

In this article, we identify the top real money slots app for US players today. We’ve compiled a list of ten quality mobile casino apps where you can enjoy the latest online slot machine titles.

Additionally, we’ll take a look at some of the most common bonuses found at these slots apps, the different operating systems, and some of the most popular slots to enjoy. So let’s get cracking!

The 10 Best Slot Apps List

Before we dig deep into the details, here are the top ten mobile slots gaming sites according to our experts.

Wild Casino – Top all-round real money slots app in the US

BetOnline – Best slots app for Android devices

Bovada – Trustworthy brand with a top casino

Ignition – Play poker as well as slots here

MyBookie – Sportsbook with excellent casino too

XBet – Best casino slots app for cryptocurrency deposits

Big Spin – Secure casino with progressive jackpots

Cafe Casino – Enjoy enhanced crypto promotions on slots

Las Atlantis – Top real money slots app for bonuses

MyB – Prompt payouts via convenient banking methods

As you can see, Wild Casino is our top pick for best real money slots app in the USA right now. Read on to discover why.

Best Free Slot Apps Reviewed

You’ve learned our initial thoughts on the best real money slots app but now it’s time to reveal a little more about these quality mobile casinos.

1. Wild Casino – Our number one real money slots app

There are so many reasons why we rate Wild Casino as one of the top mobile slots casinos today. First of all, the games themselves. With hundreds of interesting titles from some of the industry’s top developers, you’re sure to find something to suit your tastes.

But you don’t need to dive right in and put your money at risk. That’s because Wild Casino is the best free slots app in the US right now. You can play all of their slots in demonstration mode first, offering free play so that you can learn the game’s rules.

When you are ready to play for real, there’s a wide range of fast and secure payment options. Actually, Wild Casino is already one of the top Bitcoin casinos online at the moment. That’s mostly due to their super fast withdrawals and enhanced cryptocurrency bonuses. But there are almost 20 crypto tokens to choose from too, if Bitcoin isn’t your thing.

Finally, a word about the many bonuses on offer at Wild Casino. New players can earn up to $5,000 as part of a generous welcome package split across the first five deposits. But if you deposit using cryptocurrency, that figure rises to a whopping $9,000! Then there’s all kinds of regular reload offers, free spins deals and even a friend referral bonus.

Pros One of the top US crypto casinos online

One of the top US crypto casinos online Massive welcome offer, particularly when using cryptocurrency

Massive welcome offer, particularly when using cryptocurrency Rapid payment processing, especially for withdrawals

Rapid payment processing, especially for withdrawals Plenty of variety in the slots catalog

Plenty of variety in the slots catalog Progressive jackpots with huge payouts Cons: No live customer support agents

2. BetOnline – Top sportsbook, casino and real money slots app

One of our favorite things about BetOnline is that it’s just a complete one-stop-shop for your wagering needs. As the name suggests, they offer a top sports betting product, but there’s also poker, a live casino, table games and plenty of slots. In terms of the latter, you’ll find products from BetSoft, Rival Gaming and other top developers, including several progressives offering chunky payouts.

The mobile app is extremely easy to use, especially when playing on Android devices. You’ll find that games load very quickly, with minimal lag. When compared to the desktop site, there’s no loss of functionality, with crystal clear graphics and engaging sounds. Slots games, as well as the HD live casino, will automatically fit to your screen size for optimal performance.

There are loads of great promotions to be found at BetOnline, especially the casino welcome offer. New players can earn up to $1,000 on each of their first three deposits. But there are also terrific deals to be found in the sportsbook and poker room, plus enhanced offers for crypto depositors.

Pros Great all round gambling site with plenty of slots

Intuitive mobile app with crisp graphics

Wide variety of competitive casino bonuses

Excellent customer support staff Cons Missing a few key banking options

3. Bovada – Globally respected online casino and sportsbook

One of the key features of Bovada is their credibility. Yes they have a well designed mobile app which is packed full of the latest casino games. It’s true that navigation is easy, loading times are quick and the customer support is top notch. But ultimately, this casino and sports betting brand is known around the world for being trustworthy.

Payout times are prompt, with no unnecessary hoops to jump through. As an offshore casino, they are not licensed in the US, but they are still regulated by the Curaçao government. What’s more, with so many games offering favorable Return To Player percentages, they’re among the top high payout casinos in the US.

The main reason that Bovada Casino missed out on the title of best real money slots app is the variety of titles. While there’s still well over a hundred slots to choose from, they simply don’t offer quite as many games as others named on this page. However, in keeping with the theme of trust, the slots found in their library are supplied by reputable providers, including Realtime Gaming and BetSoft.

Pros Frequent slots tournaments offering real prizes

Innovative Hot Drop Jackpot slots paying out every hour

Lots of rewarding promotions for new and existing players

Well respected, trustworthy international brand Cons Not the biggest library of casino games around

4. Ignition – Excellent poker room and real money slots app

Another offshore casino licensed by the Curaçao government, Ignition is well worth a look. One of the key reasons is the many bonuses and promotions. Alongside an attractive welcome offer which is split between the casino and poker room, there’s all kinds of other generous deals. Their loyalty program is one of the best in the country right now, too.

The slots library is not the biggest, but there’s everything you’ll ever need. Games are supplied by reputable developers who employ third-party testing services to ensure your games are not rigged. On top of that, there’s a variety of themes including history, sport, television, fantasy and mythology. There are even progressive jackpots to be enjoyed, such as Shopping Spree, whose jackpot is creeping up towards $500,000.

As well as being a top-class real money slots app, Ignition offers a lot more than that. There are plenty of live casino games and it’s one of the better online poker rooms around outside of the big two. You can deposit and withdraw safely using a variety of trusted banking options and the mobile app is known as one of the most secure around.

Pros Varied library of slots titles with engaging themes

Well designed, easy to use mobile casino app

Fast payouts via multiple convenient methods

Top class loyalty rewards program for slots players Cons No Mega Moolah progressive slots

5. MyBookie – Sportsbook with excellent casino too

How can a bookmaker be a contender for the USA’s best real money slots app? We understand this question. But believe us when we say that this sportsbook has really improved its all-round offering in recent years. There’s an excellent live dealer casino to be found now, while the traditional casino has been expanded. In addition to a couple of hundred slots, you can enjoy video poker and all kinds of table games.

There are lots of generous promotions to be found, including cashback rebates for unlucky players, reload bonuses and a generous welcome offer. But Free Spins Wednesday is especially noteworthy for fans of slots, since you can pick up an additional 50 bonus spins whenever you make a midweek deposit.

You may fund your account in many different ways, including a selection of the latest cryptocurrency tokens. Payouts are known to be quick, the signup process is extremely simple and the support team are very helpful. With a range of progressive jackpots among the game library too, there’s much to love about the MyBookie Casino.

Pros Slots supplied by reputable and trusted developers

Frequent reload bonuses including free spins for slots

Well thought out and fair deposit limits

Safe, fast and reliable payment options Cons No Pragmatic Play slots or live dealer games

Best Real Money Slot Apps Comparison

Okay, we’ve already shared lots of information about our number one real money slots app and several alternatives. But if you’re still not sure where to play your online slots, check out the below table. We’ve compressed all of the key information into an easy-to-read format to help you choose.

Real Money Slots App No. Of Slots Titles No. Of Progressive Jackpot Slots Software Providers Wild Casino 220+ 20+ Nucleus Gaming, BetSoft, Realtime Gaming BetOnline 330+ 20+ Rival Gaming, BetSoft, Realtime Gaming, Digital Gaming Solutions Bovada 100+ 25+ BetSoft, Rival Gaming, Realtime Gaming Ignition 100+ 25+ BetSoft, Rival Gaming, Realtime Gaming MyBookie 180+ 15+ Nucleus Gaming, BetSoft XBet 180+ 15+ Nucleus Gaming, BetSoft Big Spin 100+ 25+ BetSoft, Rival Gaming, Realtime Gaming Cafe Casino 100+ 25+ BetSoft, Rival Gaming, Realtime Gaming Las Atlantis 250+ 25+ BetSoft, Rival Gaming, Realtime Gaming MyB 180+ 15+ Nucleus Gaming, BetSoft

What Are the Best Slots to Play on Mobile?

If you’re reading this article, it’s entirely possible that you’re new to the world of mobile slots gaming. But don’t worry, because we’re here to help as much as possible. If you’re not sure what slots to play, keep reading to discover the characteristics of a top online slot machine game. Then we’ll wrap up by recommending some of our favorite titles.

Payouts

The first thing to look out for when opening up a real money slots app is the progressive jackpot games. Why? Because these titles constantly add to an ever-growing jackpot as people play. That leads to potentially life-changing payouts, as jackpots grow from five, to six and even seven figures.

Another important pair of factors is a slot’s volatility and RTP (Return To Player). You can look this information up on the website of the slot’s developer. The RTP explains how much money the game pays out over time.

For example, a 96% RTP, which is about the industry standard, means $96 is returned for every $100 taken. Of course, the higher the RTP, the better your chances of winning in the long run.

Volatility refers to the frequency of payouts. So if you don’t like to go for long periods without a win, avoid the higher volatility games. Mobile slots with low volatility will pay more often, but the prizes tend to be lower in value as a result.

Themes

Of course, there’s more to slots gaming than just money. Sure, we’d all like to win big. But often we just want to blow off some steam and hope to get lucky with a short, casual session. In that case, you’ll want to look out for the many different fun and engaging themes.

If you have a favorite movie or TV show, the chances are there will be a slot in existence boasting that theme. Fan of history? There’s a plethora of Ancient Rome, Egypt and even Norse Mythology slots out there. Sports? Of course, there are soccer, horse racing, cars and all kinds of sporty themes available. There’s truly something for everyone out there.

Our Favorite Mobile Slots

Faerie Spells: Fantasy themed progressive slot with jackpots worth over $500,000 up for grabs.

Primal Wilderness: Get back to nature and earn up to 3,310x your bet when collecting bears, birds and butterflies.

Reels & Wheels: Fun progressive jackpot slot with life changing six-figure prizes available.

A Night With Cleo: Sexy slot set in Egypt with a gamble feature that allows you to undress the famous ancient beauty.

Jack and the Mighty Beanstalk: Fe, Fi, Fo Fum, you could win 3,200x maximum!

Kensei Blades: Collect up to 96 free spins at a time in this Japanese themed game.

Wings of Victory: Take to the skies and become the top gun in this Nucleus Gaming title.

Cyberpunk City: Dystopian slot with progressive jackpots worth over $100,000 at a time.

Golden Boot Football: Score big wins in this low volatility, soccer themed slot, with an RTP of 95.89%.

Viking Victory: Loot and pillage your way to sizable payouts with Rival Gaming’s Viking themed slot.

Real Money Slots Apps vs Free Slots Apps

Let’s now take a look at the difference between a real money slots app and a free slots app.

There are some companies out there which provide social games, like you might find on sites such as Facebook. Or they might even offer standalone gaming apps for download. They usually allow you to play the slots for free and you don’t win real money, but you might instead be rewarded with other prizes.

In this article, when we talk about a free slots app, we’re not referring to such gaming sites. We are talking about online casinos and usually, such sites offer their apps to download for free. There you can play a mixture of real money and play money games.

Mobile slots found on casino apps are almost always available in demo mode, meaning that you play with fake credits but cannot win prizes. But what you can do is learn how the game works, without risking your own cash. Then when you’re comfortable with the game mechanics, you can deposit real money and play to win actual cash prizes.

Win Real Money Without Depositing

Finally, it’s also possible to win real money while playing for free. That’s thanks to no deposit bonuses, which appear from time to time at top casino apps.

They’ll give you a fixed amount of bonus credits or free spins with which to enjoy selected games and if you win anything, you can keep it. Subject to some terms and conditions, of course. Such promotions are rare but they do exist.

Mobile Slots Apps Bonuses

All modern wagering sites these days provide a plentiful supply of bonuses. Playing through your phone or tablet via a real money slots app is just the same. In this next section, we'll discuss a few of the most common promotions to look out for.

Matched Deposits

If you try a new real money slots app, the first thing you’ll see is likely to be a matched deposit bonus. That’s because almost every casino dangles a carrot to draw new players in and the most common welcome offer is a deposit match offer.

What does it mean? Well, when you fund your new account for the first time, they’ll literally match your chosen amount in bonus funds. Take Ignition, for example, whose casino welcome offer is 100% up to $1,000. That means a $200 deposit is worth a total of $400 in wagering credits.

Free Spins

As you would expect from a quality real money slots app, many bonuses are specific to that type of casino game. Free spins are a targeted promotion, where you can only use the credits to enjoy a small selection of slots.

They are often restricted to one particular game, or a small group of titles. But you can still win real money prizes, even without risking your own cash while playing these games.

For an example of a free spins bonus, check out Las Atlantis casino. They have multiple welcome offers, giving you the flexibility to choose what works for you. Several, such as the “Plentiful Treasure” offer, include free spins among the overall package.

No Deposit Bonuses

These are the most coveted of all online casino bonuses, since you don’t need to put your own cash at risk. Just open an account and log in to find your free play credits waiting for you. You’ll even be able to keep the winnings, if you meet a few terms and conditions first.

Since they are so valuable to players, not every real money slots app offers no deposit bonuses. As such, it tends to be the new online casinos who are looking to attract customers that issue such deals.

Real Money Slots App Bonuses Real Money Slots App Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wager Requirement Expiry Wild Casino 250% bonus up to $1,000 WILD250 35x 30 days BetOnline 100% bonus up to $1,000 BOLCASINO 30x 30 days Bovada 100% bonus up to $1,000 CAWELCOME100 25x N/A Ignition 100% bonus up to $1,000 N/A 25x N/A MyBookie 150% up to $750 MYB150 40x 14 days XBet 200% bonus up to $500 XBC200 40x 14 days Big Spin 200% bonus up to $1,000 BIGSPIN200 40x 15 days Cafe Casino 250% up to $1,500 N/A 40x N/A Las Atlantis 280% up to $2,800 LASATLANTIS 35x N/A MyB 200% bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 40x 15 days

Best Slot Apps for iPhone

There are many different types of casino app available which offer slots. First of all, you have native apps which you’ll need to download from the App Store. Then you have web applications, which do not require such big downloads as they only save the important files to optimize your gameplay. Alternatively, you can always play in a mobile browser.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the best slots app for iPhone, as everyone has their own personal view. If you’re into cryptocurrency, for example, Wild Casino is a fantastic choice. With almost 20 different tokens available for deposits and withdrawals and payouts processed in under an hour, few are better. There are also lots of crypto-specific bonuses to enjoy, such as an enhanced welcome offer worth up to $9,000.

Best Slot Apps for Android

There are also lots of free slots apps for Android available in the US, such as Slots.lv many of which we’ve covered in this article. In fact, probably the best slots app for this type of device is BetOnline. It’s extremely easy to use, well designed and you can enjoy sports betting and other casino games alongside slots.

Most casinos have a link to download the Android app on their website. They also provide step-by-step instructions for how to install their apps. Alternatively, you can always check out Google Play for the latest downloads. Finally, there is the art of “sideloading”, where you acquire the .APK file on your PC and transfer it to your mobile phone.

Are Real Money Slot Apps Legal in the US?

If you’re looking for a free slots app that’s legal in the USA, you’re really spoiled for choice. The country is continuing to open up to legal online gaming, with many states now passing legislation. For instance, New Jersey was among the first to move back in November 2013.

Since then, the likes of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Michigan and Connecticut have all got in on the act. Several other states already have legal sports betting and are in the process of opening up to casino gaming too.

However, even if you live in a region that is yet to legalize online casino gaming, you can still get involved. There are hundreds of trustworthy casinos that are properly regulated in other countries but still accept US players.

Since they are based offshore, there’s little the local authorities can do to stop anyone from using them. Millions of US residents take advantage of this loophole to enjoy secure online casino gaming. These offshore casinos also tend to offer a wider range of games and much bigger bonuses than US-focused sites.

Conclusion

We really hope that you’ve found this guide to mobile slots gaming useful. Now that you’ve learned a little about the various games, bonuses and casino apps to choose from, perhaps you’re ready to play?

If so, we’d highly recommend checking out our favorite real money slots app Wild Casino. Use the promo code WILD250 when making your first deposit and score a 100% bonus worth up to $250. Have fun!

FAQs