Cafe Casino Bonus Codes 2022 – Claim A $2,500 Bonus

Cafe Casino is a popular and reputable online casino offering state-of-the-art services to US online casino lovers. You can claim a massive 350% match bonus up to $2,500 as your welcome bonus! It’s the Cafe Casino bonus no deposit bonus codes 2022 that are our primary focus today.

Once you’ve joined Cafe Casino, you can play a variety of online slots, poker, table games, and live dealer games.

How to Claim the Cafe Casino No Deposit Bonus

Here’s our step-by-step guide on how you can claim the Cafe Casino no deposit bonus:

Navigate to Cafe Casino’s homepage and locate the “Join Now” button. You’ll need to scroll a bit to get to the button. Enter all the information the website is asking for. Provide a valid phone number and email address for verification purposes. When you try to deposit for the first time, you’ll find an option labeled “CHOOSE YOUR BONUS”. Click on it to decide which bonus you want. Follow the on-screen instructions from there to get started.

The Latest Cafe Casino Bonus Codes

One of the best things about Cafe Casino bonus codes is that there isn’t only one. Apart from the welcome bonus, you get to access a few more ongoing promotions during your time with the casino. It’s a quite versatile bonus library with 2 different welcome bonuses as well as referral bonuses and weekly bonuses!

For you only, we’ve gathered the latest Cafe Casino bonus codes right here:

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code Claim Crypto Welcome Bonus 350% match up to $2,500 (Bitcoin equivalent) CCBTCVIP Claim Here USD Welcome Bonus 250% match up to $1,500 CCVIP Claim Here No Deposit Bonus $10 worth bonus for games CAFE10 Claim Here $100 Referral Bonus Refer friends and earn money N/A Claim Here Weekly Mystery Surprise deposit bonuses every week N/A Claim Here

At the time of writing, the Cafe website only boasts real money casino games. So, all of these bonuses are also designed to work with casino games only. If you’re a fan of sports betting, this might not be the right platform for you.

Top Cafe Casino Bonus Codes & Offers

Although we’ve listed all the bonus codes, it’s always better to go deep and learn as much as possible before committing real money.

Cafe Casino Crypto Welcome Bonus

Bonus amount: 350% match bonus up to $2,500 equivalent

350% match bonus up to $2,500 equivalent Deposits: Only the first deposit

Only the first deposit Bonus Code: CCBTCVIP

CCBTCVIP Rollover: 40x

40x Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 Bonus Expiry: N/A

The crypto or Bitcoin welcome bonus at Cafe Casino lets you walk home with up to $2,500 in bonus money! All you have to do is deposit at least $20 to participate in this 350% match on your first deposit promotion. The amazing 40x wagering on the bonus only makes it even more lucrative. Pretty much the entire bonus library is open to use it.

Cafe Casino USD Welcome Bonus

Bonus amount: 250% match bonus up to $1,500 equivalent

250% match bonus up to $1,500 equivalent Deposits: Only the first deposit

Only the first deposit Bonus Code: CCVIP

CCVIP Rollover: 40x

40x Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 Bonus Expiry: N/A

This is very similar to the crypto bonus but smaller. You can win up to a whopping $1,500 from this bonus if you’re using your credit cards. The same rollover requirements and the same eligible games apply.

Cafe Casino Weekly Mystery Bonus

Bonus amount: Revealed Randomly

Revealed Randomly Deposits: On weekly deposits

On weekly deposits Bonus Code: N/A

N/A Rollover: Depends

Depends Minimum Deposit: Depends

Depends Bonus Expiry: N/A

Who doesn’t like mystery, right? The Weekly Mystery bonus at Cafe Casino is just as mysterious as you’d expect it to be. You never know what’s knocking on your door unless you open it!

Cafe Casino No Deposit Bonus

Bonus amount: $10

$10 Deposits: None required

None required Bonus Code: CAFE10

CAFE10 Rollover: 60x

60x Minimum Deposit: N/A

N/A Bonus Expiry: N/A

A no deposit bonus is the best kind of bonus and you can’t change our mind about it! Very few online casinos in the US offer a no deposit bonus and we’re glad to let you know that Cafe Casino is one of them.

Types of Cafe Casino Bonuses & Promos

In this section, let’s go over all the available bonuses at Cafe Casino at the time of writing:

Cafe Casino Welcome Bonus

The casino in question is currently offering 2 different types of welcome bonuses. One is the Bitcoin bonus where you can win up to $2,500 as a 350% match bonus. You can also go for the USD welcome bonus where you can win $1,500 as a 250% bonus.

Cafe Casino Existing Customer Offers

The casino is offering a fantastic variety of casino bonuses for existing customers. You get to enjoy various tournaments as well as referral bonuses. Also, there’s a fantastic loyalty program named Cafe Casino Perks.

Cafe Casino No Deposit Bonus

Last but not the least, Cafe Casino no deposit bonus codes will bring you a $10 no deposit credit. You can use this fund to play online slots, table games, specialty games and all other featured games on the site.

Who Can Claim a Cafe Casino Bonus?

It’s crucial that you know about the requirements before you actually claim one of these bonuses. Here are the minimum requirements you need to meet whether you want a Cafe Casino poker bonus or a mobile bonus:

Based on which state you live in, inquire about the minimum age restrictions. You must be at least between 18 to 21.

Also, check your state’s gambling legislation to see whether it allows offshore (not based in the US) casinos or not.

You must have a government-issued ID, social security number, and other proof of residence for account verification.

The bonus code for the welcome bonus is only applicable to new players. The existing players must use other Cafe Casino bonus codes.

Cafe Casino Bonus Codes & Offers T&Cs

Claiming a bonus at an online casino is only half the equation. You can’t withdraw a bonus or the winnings from it without completing a set of terms and conditions. No bonus at online casinos is free from these.

So, here are the most common yet important terms you have to adhere to at Cafe Casino.

Number of Deposits

Some welcome bonuses are credited against the first deposit only while many bonuses require multiple deposits from you. Even some online casino bonuses are only valid when you claim the complete set. For example, if a bonus is dispursed over 3 deposits, you can’t get the first one and call it a day.

Wagering Requirements/Rollover Requirements

This is probably the only term that’s consistent across all Cafe Casino real money bonuses. You can’t outrun wagering requirements at online casinos so there’s no point in trying. A wagering requirement indicates how much you need to spend from the bonus funds before it’s released for withdrawal.

Cafe Casino imposes a flat 40x wagering on all the bonuses, except for no deposit ones. So, for the $2,500 welcome bonus, you need to spend (40 x $2,500) = $100,000.

Keep in mind that not all the games contribute the same toward wagering. Online slots mostly contribute 100% of your bets while most table games contribute 20%. Live dealer games at Cafe Casino don’t contribute anything. You can find the complete information on the T&C page of the casino.

Minimum & Maximum Deposits

For any of the Cafe casino no deposit bonus codes or deposit bonus codes to work, you must deposit a minimum amount. Otherwise, the bonus won’t activate. At the same time, your bonus conversions are capped too. At Cafe Casino, you must deposit at least $20 to activate the welcome bonus.

Eligible Games

As you know that not all games contribute the same towards wagering, you should also know that you can’t play all the games with the bonus you get. Rather, you can only play a handful of online slots and a few other selected games. It’s a very standard practice in the iGaming industry so there’s no need to bash on Cafe Casino.

Cafe Casino Login: How to Sign Up & Claim a Welcome Bonus

From the looks of it, you’re ready to claim the finest welcome bonus in all of the United States! To get started, you’ll need to register yourself a real money account and follow this step by step guide.

Step 1: Registration of Your Cafe Casino Account

Get to the Cafe Casino homepage and click on the “Join Now” button. As we already stated before, you need to scroll down on the page a little to get to the button. Enter all of the required information on the form.

Step 2: Verify Your Email

You must verify your email at Cafe Casino. Simply click on the link you’ve received in the email from the casino.

Step 3: Claiming Your Bonus

It’s finally time to enter the Cafecasino.lv bonus codes! Click the “CHOOSE MY BONUS” button and enter the code you see on this page. The bonus should be instantly credited to your account.

Step 4: It’s Time to Play the Games

After everything is up and running, all there is left for you to do is play the games at Cafe Casino. It boasts a fantastic library of slots, blackjack, table games, specialty games, video poker and jackpots!

Mistakes to Avoid When Claiming a Cafe Casino Bonus

As gambling experts, we don’t want you to make mistakes that might strip you of the joy of enjoying Cafe Casino mobile games and bonuses. So, here are some common mistakes to avoid:.

Not Claiming the Bonus: The biggest mistake you can make, in this case, is not taking the bonus. We understand why you would want to do that. You don’t want to deal with all the terms and conditions. But Cafe Casino’s terms are very user-friendly and you’ll be missing out on a lot of fun if you don’t claim it. It goes for the welcome bonus as well as all the subsequent bonuses.

The biggest mistake you can make, in this case, is not taking the bonus. We understand why you would want to do that. You don’t want to deal with all the terms and conditions. But Cafe Casino’s terms are very user-friendly and you’ll be missing out on a lot of fun if you don’t claim it. It goes for the welcome bonus as well as all the subsequent bonuses. Not Receiving Emails/SMS: Email or SMS, whatever means the casino wants to use to send marketing materials your way, don’t opt out of it. You need those messages to stay on top of the bonus offers at any given online casino in the US. It’s just as true for Cafe Casino. You may also receive additional Cafe Casino no deposit bonus codes that you didn’t know about before.

Email or SMS, whatever means the casino wants to use to send marketing materials your way, don’t opt out of it. You need those messages to stay on top of the bonus offers at any given online casino in the US. It’s just as true for Cafe Casino. You may also receive additional Cafe Casino no deposit bonus codes that you didn’t know about before. Playing the Wrong Games: This is a fairly common mistake to make, especially for new players. Each of the bonuses specifies a set of games in the T&C section. Only those games contribute to completing the wagering requirements. If it’s a free spins bonus, you can only use those spins on selected games. Playing the wrong game because you didn’t pay attention is a grave mistake to make.

This is a fairly common mistake to make, especially for new players. Each of the bonuses specifies a set of games in the T&C section. Only those games contribute to completing the wagering requirements. If it’s a free spins bonus, you can only use those spins on selected games. Playing the wrong game because you didn’t pay attention is a grave mistake to make. USD First Deposit: Well, you’re going to use USD for your first deposit almost out of habit. But don’t! Not in the case of CafeCasino.lv! Because if you do it with crypto, you can exponentially increase the return on your investment.

Well, you’re going to use USD for your first deposit almost out of habit. But don’t! Not in the case of CafeCasino.lv! Because if you do it with crypto, you can exponentially increase the return on your investment. Forgetting to Wager: Last but not least, don’t forget about the wagering requirements. It might look very unlikely now but you never know how and when something might slip out of your mind. Not meeting the wagering requirements will forfeit the bonuses.

Read Our Other Casino Reviews…

We’re pretty certain you like what you’re reading. And you’d be more glad to know that it’s not the only casino bonus codes review on our site! We review the best online casinos for real money all the time for our US readers. The goal is to educate you on what matters most and how to stay clear of any troubles.

Ignition Casino – An amazing online casino with a massive library of bonuses as well as games.

Las Atlantis – If you’re a fan of Reel Time Gaming (RTG) for online slots, you’ll definitely love Las Atlantis Casino.

Wild Casino – If letting your wildest desires run free is what you want, check out Wild Casino right now!

Cafe Casino Review (4.5/5)

The Cafe Casino platform boasts a massive library of games including online slots, table games, video poker, live dealer, games, etc. from the best software providers of our time.

Another thing we really like about this casino is that it accepts crypto! For the last few years, the crypto industry has been booming and everyone wants a piece of it. While you might be reluctant to invest in it, you can surely use them for real money payments for the casino games. Also, Cafe Casino accepts USD for the native players.

And of course, how can forget the bonuses? You get 2 options for the welcome bonus. The fiat currency bonus and the Bitcoin bonus. You can also get referral bonuses and weekly mystery prizes in exchange for your time with the platform.

What We Like Spectacular Bitcoin welcome bonus up to $2,500

Spectacular Bitcoin welcome bonus up to $2,500 Very user-friendly terms and conditions

Very user-friendly terms and conditions Excellent library of games that boasts greater versatility than most

Excellent library of games that boasts greater versatility than most A very nicely designed help center with lots of FAQ and a video library

A very nicely designed help center with lots of FAQ and a video library Lots of specialty games and they all contribute 100% toward wagering What We Don’t Like Limited Customer Support Channels

Limited Customer Support Channels No dedicated poker library

No dedicated poker library High minimum withdrawal limits for bank transfers

Cafe Casino Games (4/5)

If games are your primary priority, Cafe Casino is an excellent choice. With over 300 games, it’s very unlikely that you’ll run out of options. If you’re more likely to fixate on one game rather than exploring the entire library, you’re in luck because this online casino features the most popular games from the most reputed software provider in the US, Reel Time Gaming.

The game library includes names like A Night With Cleo, Animal Wilds, Arrogant Pirates, Caishen’s Fortune XL, Caesar’s Triumph, Cat Kingdom, and so on. If you click on the “Blackjack” tab, you’ll find games like Blackjack, Classic Blackjack, European Blackjack, Zappit Blackjack, Perfect Pairs, and whatnot. The table games section houses titles like Andar Bahar, American Roulette, Caribbean Stud Poker, Let’em Ride, Classic Tri Card Poker, Classic Baccarat, and lots of others.

Then, you have the specialty games, these games are exclusive to Cafe Casino. Some of the games are Thundercash, Amazonia Bingo, Pesca Bingo, Tribo Bingo, Keno Draw, Bingo Ribeirinhos, and Go-Go Bingo.

Live dealer games are, on the other hand, somewhat limited in our opinion. You can only lay Live Dealer Super 6, Baccarat, Blackjack, Early Payout Blackjack, European Roulette, and American Roulette. While these games touch all bases, variety is non-existent.

Cafe Casino App & Mobile Site (3/5)

If you want mobile casino apps to enjoy the games offered by an online casino, it’s not going to happen at Cafe Casino. While it does have a very functional mobile website with all the games and payment methods, there are no apps you can download.

This is one of the reasons we gave a lower rating to the mobile compatibility of the casino. But it doesn’t mean that your experience with the casino isn’t going to be great. You can enjoy all of the features the operator has to offer from a wide variety of devices. It’s just that you can’t download it right on your phone.

As for the desktop, it has easy access to the software. Look on the address bar of your browser and you’ll find the link for the download.

Cafe Casino Deposits & Withdrawals (4/5)

Cafe Casino pretty conveniently falls into the category of crypto casinos in the US. It’s because it accepts more crypto tokens than fiat currency payment methods. But there’s nothing to worry about for the players who don’t own crypto. It’s one of the best credit card casinos you can play at in the country.

The minimum deposit at Cafe Casino usually starts at $20. It’s “usually” because different methods have a different minimum specified. However, if you want to use the Cafe Casino bonus codes 2022, you must deposit at least $20.

The most unique aspect of this online casino’s payment paradigm is Player Transfer. It’s a method you can only use when you’re a part of the Cafe Casino Community. It’s also the method that offers the highest withdrawal limit, $15,000 to be exact. As for crypto withdrawals, there are no specified maximum limits.

Last but not least, the withdrawals are quite fast at this online casino. It promises to process your withdrawal requests within 24 to 48 hours. After that, it depends on the method you’re using.

Payment methods at Cafe Casino at a glance:

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals Payout Speed Visa/Mastercard/American Express ✅ ❌ N/A Bitcoin/Litecoin/Bitcoin SV/Bitcoin Cash ✅ ✅ Up to 24 hours Bank Wire ✅ ✅ Up to 10 Days

Cafe Casino Security & Safety (4/5)

If you have previous experience in the industry, you might know that for online casinos, the license is the strongest security feature. You shouldn’t play at an unlicensed online casino even if your country allows it. For the US, it doesn’t allow unlicensed casinos.

Cafe Casino is an offshore casino, boasting a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority. While it’s particularly popular in the US, players from all states except for New Jersey, Delaware, Nevada, and Maryland can play.

The website features standard SSL encryption, proper responsible gambling tools, and a standard KYC policy to safeguard your identity as well as your funds. However, there are no 3rd party audit agencies to test the RNG of the casino. These companies are employed by the operator to see if the RNG is working properly. But it’s not that big of a deal because the license covers the fairness paradigm as well. Overall, the security features at this online casino are very standard.

Cafe Casino Customer Support (4.5/5)

One of the best features of Cafe Casino in our opinion is the integrated help center. It’s a separate page designed to answer all of your questions. The casino features 24/7 customer support.

The FAQ section in our opinion is excellent and covers all major categories.

Here are the channels you can use to reach out to the casino:

24/7 customer support

Live chat on the website

Excellent FAQ section

Email to [email protected]

Overall, Cafe Casino boasts a great online casino experience in the US. The fact that it currently accepts players from the country only means that you’re more likely to find offers you like. And that’s what we see in our Cafe Casino review. The bonus offers are some of the best in its class.

FAQs