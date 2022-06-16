Best Dating Sites UK 2022 – The top picks for UK Dating apps

The United Kingdom is one of the countries that seem to have the highest success rate when it comes to online dating app matches. With so many options, it’s hard to pick the Best dating sites in the UK.

In fact, we could hear the phrase “we met in a bar” transform into “we met on a dating app” in the last few years.

Best Dating Sites in the UK

If you don’t have any prior experience, stepping into the online dating pool might seem a bit scary and overwhelming.

What are the best free dating apps uk? Which one is right for me? These are just some of the questions you might be asking.

In this article, we will go through the best free dating apps UK and review each one separately to help you reach a decision.

Best Dating Apps UK – Quick Outline

Here is a quick outline of the best UK dating apps you can go through in case you’re running short on time.

Seeking – Best UK Dating App Overall

Match – Best Dating Apps For Relationships UK

eHarmony – One of the Largest UK User Bases

Zoosk – Great for Serious Relationships

WhatsYourPrice – One of the Most Interesting UK Dating Apps

Bumble – Best Women Empowerment UK Dating App

Tinder – One of the Best Dating Apps for Casual Hookups

Badoo – Great UK Dating App for Those on a Budget

EliteSingles – Dating App with the Most Educated User Base

Illicit Encounters – Best for Married People



Best Free Dating Apps UK– Detailed Review

Now, let’s go through each of these apps separately and review what they have to offer.

Seeking – Best UK Dating App Overall

Formerly known as SeekingArrangement, this online dating app stands out as our top pick for the best and most reliable platform.

Launched in 2006, Seeking is also one of the oldest apps in the industry, which means it has much more experience in matching the right people compared to its competitors.

Additionally, it has more than 40 million registered members and an extremely diversified user base that makes it suitable for anyone’s dating preference (casual hookups, sugar daddies, mature women, or even finding true love).

There are 140+ supported countries, which contributes to people who are looking for international dating, and the largest percentage of users coming from the US and the UK.

Joining the platform and browsing around is free of charge, but to actually start matching and communicating with other members, you will have to subscribe for a premium membership.

In case you meet someone who lives in another country (or continent), Seeking has got you covered with a video chat feature that you can use to stay in touch.

Most members on this dating app are looking for casual hookups and one-night stands, but finding a long-term partner is also possible. Just make sure you communicate your intentions clearly.

The user ratio and online reviews are remarkable, and to add to Seeking’s reliability we should note that some of the world’s most influential platforms have endorsed it in the past. These include CNN, Playboy, Forbes, The New York Times, and others.

Overall, Seeking currently stands as the best dating app UK due to its great price, large user base, and security measures.

Pros: plenty of active profiles

plenty of active profiles various search filters

various search filters availability worldwide

availability worldwide verification process for safety

verification process for safety beautiful and user-friendly interface Cons: Visibility of inactive profiles

Match – Best Dating Apps For Relationships UK

Match was founded in 1993 (a few years earlier than Google even!) and it has pretty much become the synonym for “online dating app”.

One of the things that differentiate Match from other platforms is its ‘catalog-style’ interface system.

Unlike Tinder and similar platforms where you swipe left or right to find a partner, Match provides you with a catalog of all the active members, allowing you to contact anyone you find interesting.

Currently, there are more than 3 million active members on Match only in the UK, which means you will have a large number of choices.

With parameters such as age, hobbies, mutual interests, and reverse match, you will easily filter out the people that match your dating criteria the most.

This app is also very suitable for beginners since all the sections and information are well-organized and easy to navigate through.

One of the main downsides of Match is its price – a one-month subscription costs $36, a three-month subscription is $20 per month, and a six-month subscription is $18 per month. With all that in mind, we consider Match to be one of the best dating apps for relationships in UK.

Pros: large base of profiles

large base of profiles high success rate

high success rate user-friendly interface Cons: restricted options for messaging

eHarmony – One of the Largest Dating Apps UK User Based

With over 5 million active users in the UK, eHarmony can stand toe-to-toe with any competitor when it comes to the user base.

But, there is one more thing that makes eHarmony stand out – its advanced mathematic algorithm. eHarmony is the first-ever online dating platform that introduced a scientific approach to matchmaking.

This is why when registering on the platform, you will encounter a series of questions that might seem overwhelming at first, but it’s important that you answer each one.

With this advanced questionnaire, eHarmony does an impeccable job at precisely matching people that have the same interest and hobbies as you do.

Once you finish up the registration and verification process, the platform will provide you with a list of potential matches that you can review. However, you will need to buy a premium membership to unlock the profiles.

Pros: high chances of true compatibility

high chances of true compatibility serious candidates

serious candidates verified accounts Cons: no mystery

Zoosk – Best UK Dating App for Serious Relationships

For all of you UK residents that are looking for serious relationships and want to avoid casual hookups, Zoosk might be the platform you were looking for.

Zoosk has one of the highest success rates when it comes to matching like-minded individuals that eventually end up in long-term relationships. This is mostly due to the behavioral matchmaking technology the platform incorporates.

Of course, there are also plenty of users that are looking for something more casual, but it’s much more likely that you will find someone ready to settle down.

There are currently around 1.5 million active UK users, with the largest percentage of them located in the bigger cities (London, Birmingham, Liverpool, etc.).

Considering the user reviews and the app’s great reputation, there is no doubt that Zoosk is one of the best dating apps when it comes to safety and reliability.

Pros: advanced filters

advanced filters real-time chats

real-time chats blog with advice and insights Cons: paid chat and messaging

WhatsYourPrice – One of the Most Interesting UK Dating Apps

WhatsYourPrice is the first-ever online dating platform to introduce an auction matchmaking system.

While it doesn’t have as many active UK members as the other platforms on our list, it makes up for it through innovation.

Because women spend lots of money getting ready for dates (including makeup, cute clothes, nails, etc.), WhatsYourPrice has found a unique way to compensate for their expenses – through an auction.

Men (or women) bid on the partners they want to take out on a date and send their offers once the auction goes live.

To put it clearly – they pay for the person’s time.

Even though some would argue that this is a form of escorting, WhatsYourPrice state that it’s nothing like that. They state that they have found a way to let women know which men are taking the dates most seriously.

One of the biggest upsides of the auction system is that women have much higher chances of meeting rich and accomplished men.

Pros: no fee to pay

no fee to pay plenty of singles to choose from Cons: a challenging concept to comprehend

Tinder – One of the Best Dating Apps in the UK for Casual Hookups

In the world of online dating apps, Tinder doesn’t really need any kind of formal introduction. No matter if you’ve never used a dating app, you have most definitely heard of Tinder.

Currently, it has over 60 million users and a million successful matches each week, making it one of the largest and busiest apps in the industry.

The system is pretty straightforward – you swipe right for the people that seem interesting and if they did the same, you can send them a message and arrange a date.

But, you should note that Tinder is largely filled with people who are looking for casual hookups and one-night stands, which makes finding someone to settle down with nearly impossible.

Also, there is one major downside to Tinder that you should keep in mind. Since the platform is so heavily used, there is a high chance that you will encounter someone from your local area.

While this might not be a problem for some people, some prefer to keep their online dating profiles private.

Overall, whatever you do, be wary of hooking up with “swindlers”.

Pros: no fee to pay

no fee to pay plenty of singles to choose from

plenty of singles to choose from Have a passport feature, which allows you to change countries Cons: Keeps adding bad updates

Bumble – Best Women Empowerment UK Dating App

Bumble is a dating app that functions very similarly to Tinder, but with one major difference – the women are the ones initiating the conversations.

The main reason for this is that the platform wants to minimize the number of trashy messages that have pretty much become cliché in the online dating world.

While the profiles don’t include an abundance of information, users have a video call option through which they can get to know each other better before setting up a date.

Additionally, there is no place for “lazy” users – unless you send a message in the first 24 hours after matching with someone, the conversation will expire.

Bumble is completely free to use, but you will have to purchase a subscription if you want access to some of the more advanced benefits (e.g. seeing who liked your profile).

Lastly, it’s worth mentioning that Bumble isn’t solely focused on finding dates. Instead, you can also use it to contact friends or business connections.

Badoo – Great UK Dating App for Those on a Budget

With more than 7 million active UK members, Badoo is one of the best dating apps if you want a wide variety of partner choices.

Also, it’s one of the best platforms for users that don’t want to spend a fortune to meet someone compatible.

There are various premium subscription packages, but the one that especially appeals to users the most is the £4.99 per week option. With this subscription, you have a chance to test out the features without obliging to longer payments.

Since the user base is so large, you can easily filter out exactly what you’re looking for – a casual hookup, a serious relationship, or anything in between.

While the basic swipe function is most frequently used, members that want to stay somewhat anonymous can join other people’s live video chats to meet them, and if they like each other, contact them later on.

EliteSingles – Dating App with the Most Educated User Base

Millennials and college guys step aside, this isn’t the place for you!

EliteSingles often points out that more than 80% of their members have college degrees, while most of them are between 30-50 years old.

This makes it the perfect place for those of you who are a bit more “picky” and only want to date the most educated bunch.

Since chances are that both you and your partner will be working professionals, you will already have more than a few things in common.

The platform uses a “Five Factor Personality Test” to determine which matches suit you the best, but you can also browse around and pick them out yourself.

Even though the registration process will take up quite some time, it’s definitely worth it considering the high chances of meeting someone suitable for a serious relationship.

So, if you are looking for the best dating apps UK for the fine English gentlemen, EliteSingles is the place to join.

Illicit Encounters – Best for Married People

“Discreet, safe, and fun” – this is the motto of Illicit Encounters, which perfectly describes what people in open marriages are looking for.

It’s no secret that many marriages both in the UK and in the rest of the world are slowly turning their backs on monogamy.

The number of open relationships is increasing each year and so is the user base of Illicit Encounters.

Since being married can be a dealbreaker for a lot of people on traditional dating apps, this platform is the ideal choice if you are looking for users that won’t have a problem with that.

With that said, users can remain anonymous and blur their photographs until they feel comfortable revealing them to the person they are talking to.

Best Dating Apps UK – The Verdict

Finding an interesting (and handsome) partner is difficult, even if you live in the larger cities in the United Kingdom.

But, if you go through our list of the best dating apps in the UK, there is no doubt that you will find something tailored to your specific needs.

If we had to pick one app out of the list, it would be Seeking due to its large user base, reasonable pricing, and advanced features.

Frequently Asked Questions