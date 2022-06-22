Online Slots for Real Money – Best Online Slots Casinos for US 2022

In this article, we’ll take you through the ins and outs of online slots as well as the top casino sites you should consider registering at today. If you want to find out whether or not playing online slots for real money is legal in the USA, if you’ll need to pay any tax when you get that big win and if these games can be played for free, then we’ve got all of the answers to your questions and much more!

Top Online Casinos With Real Money Slots

Editor’s Pick: The Best Online Casinos With Real Money Slots

Because there are literally hundreds of online casinos that offer a variety of slots games that can be enjoyed for real money, it can be more than a little tricky to find the ones that are truly the best of the best. We make a point of inspecting every feature of the sites we recommend most in an effort to provide you with the most entertaining and rewarding online casinos for US players. Here we’ve decided to give you a sneak peek at the top 10 casinos that have a reputation for paying out some major online real money slot wins.

Comparing the Casinos With the Best Slot Offerings

When you register at any of the top 5 casinos on our list, you’ll find that there’s a variety of exciting titles for you to enjoy. Each boasts impressive RTP percentages, bonus rounds, and unique features. The best thing about these games is that most can be enjoyed for free, giving you a chance to test out a few before deciding which one you’d like to spend real money on.

Online Casino Casino Slots Best Bonus Jackpots Free Slots Wild Casino 335+ 100% up to $5,000 9+ ✅ BetOnline 360+ 100% up to $3,000 16+ ✅ Bovada 124+ 100% up to $3,000 32+ ✅ Ignition 91+ 100% up to $2,000 19+ ✅ MyBookie 199+ 150% up to $750 12+ ✅

The Legality of Playing Slots Online for Real Money in the US

Even though most online casinos openly invite US players to enjoy slot games online, online gambling as a whole is not legal in every state. As it stands, players who live in West Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Michigan, and Connecticut will have no issue when it comes to gambling at pretty much any online casino.

However, those who are based outside the abovementioned states will need to keep an eye out for offshore casinos specifically. This is because there is no federal law that states that players in the USA may not gamble at offshore casinos, making it perfectly okay to enjoy slots for real money with peace of mind knowing you’ll legally be able to withdraw your winnings.

About Casino Tax on Winnings

When you manage to land the jackpot you’ve been waiting for you should note that in the USA, any money you win at an online casino is fully taxable. You will need to declare your winnings as Other Income or on the Form W-2G. However, if you’re able to keep a record of how much money you’ve won as well as how much you’ve lost in the form of receipts or statements you will be able to deduct gambling losses. But in order to do this, your losses must be equal to or less than the winning amount you reported as income.

What Online Slots Are and How They Work

Before you decide which slot to start playing, we always recommend checking out the paytable first. This information will tell you everything you need to know about the slot, including the number of paylines (the slot lines where your winning combination of symbols must be land in order to win), symbol values (which symbols contribute towards winning combinations and what you can expect to win from each), whether or not there are any free spins, bonus rounds or jackpots.

Making sure you understand exactly what to expect before playing a game will help you decide whether or not you’d enjoy it and it’ll also make it more exciting when you see the winning combos start to appear on screen!

RNG for Online Slots

Many people assume that online slots are rigged simply because they’re played on websites using the internet. However, this is far from true. Online slots use what’s known as RNGs (Random Number Generators) to ensure each outcome is completely random. Each fixed sequence is reliant on a specific set of conditions that are unpredictable to the human mind. RNGs generate numbers between 0 to around 4 billion.

The symbol combination on the reels corresponds to the specific set of numbers translated from the numbers 0 – 4 billion. Every outcome is determined by whatever number has been selected by the RNG which is randomly chosen the moment you click spin.

RTP for Online Slots

If you’ve been an online gambler for a while now you’ve probably heard the term RTP before. If not, this stands for Return to Player and is represented as a percentage. The RTP of each slot refers to how much the slot will pay players out over a certain number of spins/ period of time. For example, if you play real money slots that have an RTP of 98%, for every $100 that is spent playing each specific title the game will pay out $98.

How We Rank the Best Casinos for Real Money Slots Online

As we’ve mentioned, we closely inspect each site we recommend to ensure that you receive the ultimate gambling experience. Although there are many points we consider, we’ve provided a few examples of the main ones below.

Safety & Security

We’ve all heard stories about players registering at a site only to run into some pretty intense situations down the line. This is why the first thing we do is make sure that whatever casino we recommend uses the latest SSL encryption technology along with other security measures to protect any sensitive information you share on the site.

Game Selection

Most players who decide to gamble on either a desktop or mobile will look for online slots that pay real money. Having a wide variety of jackpot slots, video slots, and 3D slots is an absolute must-have for us. This ensures that you’ll have access to a range of unique real money slots online that can be enjoyed for free as well.

Bonuses & Promotions

More bonus funds means more game time, and more game time means a bigger chance of winning! This is why we ensure that our recommended casinos offer a variety of ways for players to boost their balance with offers like free spins, deposit matches and more!

Banking Options

If you have access to only one type of payment method such as a credit card or E-Wallet, it’s natural to seek out a casino that allows you to use the method that’s most convenient for you. At the casinos on our list, you’ll be able to make transactions using a number of methods from E-Wallets and vouchers to debit cards and cryptocurrencies.

Mobile Compatibility

In this day and age, we don’t always have the opportunity to spend as much time playing desktop casino games as we’d like. This is why it’s important to find a casino that allows you to gamble using your mobile device. Because the casinos we’ve ranked have all been optimized for mobiles you’ll get to gamble wherever you are, whenever you feel like it. As an added bonus, you may even benefit from exclusive mobile real money online casino bonuses that can be used to play your favorite slots.

Customer Service

There is no point in registering at an online casino if the customer service isn’t up to scratch. Bad service at an online casino can be particularly frustrating when you need urgent assistance with a withdrawal or bonus. This is why our recommended casinos offer excellent customer service, giving you the quality support you deserve at all times.

Why You Should Play Free Slots Online

Have you ever wondered how to win at slots? Although many will have their own opinions on how to do this, we know that it all starts with trying a range of different online slots for free before deciding which one you’d like to spend real money on. No two slots are exactly the same which is why testing out a number of different games will help you determine which has the better free slots bonus rounds, slots jackpot, etc.

Although not all casinos offer free slots, when you register at our top online slots site for real money, Wild Casino, you’ll have the chance to enjoy hundreds of games for free! Accessing games in demo mode may differ depending on the site you register at. Some may require you to log in whereas others will allow you to simply click a Free Play or Demo button to get started. However, if you’re considering any of the real money slots at Wild Casino all you need to do to play games in demo is register, click on the slot you’d like to play and there you have it!

Different Types of Online Slots For Real Money

When you first visit an exciting online casino you’ll find that there are quite a few categories when it comes to real money slots. You’ll be able to enjoy a range of different types such as Megaways, jackpots, video slots, and 3D slots. But what exactly do they mean? Let’s find out!

Classic Slots

These types of real money slots are the most simple online slots to be at casinos. They often have classic casino themes such as the lucky number 7 or fruit, and consist of 3 reels. To land big real money wins while playing these online slots you will need to land 3 of the same symbols which could reward you with an impressive win.

Video Slots

Video slots were developed back in the 1970s and, unlike traditional slots that could be find at most land-based casinos, video slots didn’t require a lever and instead players would spin the reels using a button. These games operate using 5 reels and offer much larger jackpots compared to classic slots. What makes these real money online slots stand out from the rest is the fact that they have more paylines than classic slots which offers a much greater chance of winning.

Jackpot Slots

When you come across jackpot slots for real money it’s time to get excited! These games allow players to win massive sums of cash. Often you will need to place the maximum bet in order to stand a chance to win the big jackpot. Each time players place bets on a specific jackpot game, that amount gets added to the jackpot. These games come in a variety of different themes and will feature 3 to 5 reels.

Megaways

Megaway slots for real money can be found at almost every casino you register at and work using a random reel modifier. This changes how many symbols will appear on each reel as well as how many paylines there are each time you spin. This allows you to land a range of special symbols and receive anywhere between 320-117,000 ways to win.

VR Slots

Interest in VR Slots games has grown a lot within the US gambling community despite being fairly new. You’ll be able to enjoy an exciting virtual experience using VR technology, which many believe is the future of online gambling. This is because VR slots allow you to interact with the online casino and its games a lot more, which only adds to the realistic atmosphere. Although online VR slots for real money aren’t available just yet, it won’t be long until players will be able to enjoy the next-level gaming experience.

3D Slots

The reason these real money online slots are called 3D slots is because each game has been designed to make it seem as if the graphics on the screen jump out at you with every winning combo you land. There are no special glasses that need to be used like when you watch a 3D movie, the graphics are excellent and the soundtracks to accompany them add to the thrill even more. They’ll also come with great storylines and interesting characters to help you on your way to the win of a lifetime!

The Top 10 Real Money Slots Online in the US

There are thousands and thousands of online slots that can be players for real money, but when it comes to determining which are not only entertaining but also super rewarding you may find yourself wondering where to start. Not to worry, we’ve done all of the research for you! Next we’ll take a look at the top 10 online slots for real money as well as the RTP percentages you can expect.

Gypsy Rose – 97.63% RTP Good Girl Bad Girl – 97.79% RTP Jungle Stripes – 97.03% RTP SugarPop – 97.60% RTP Who Spun it? – 97.64% RTP Sushi Bar – 97.48% RTP Safari Sam – 97.50% RTP Quest to the West – 97.53% RTP Greedy Goblins – 97.20% RTP Dim Sum Prize – 97.18% RTP

Online Slots for Real Money Strategies & Tips

Because online slots that can be played for real money use RNGs, it’s impossible to come up with a strategy that’ll guarantee your win each time. With that being said, there are a few tips you can follow that will help you along, a few of which include:

Set a Budget: Determine how much you’d like to spend and ensure you stick to your budget. Read Reviews: Read different online slots reviews you’re considering before deciding. Play in Demo First: Don’t spend real money right away, try a few games for free first. Have Realistic Expectations: Understand you won’t win every time, so if you win consider it a bonus. Quit if Things Go South: if you spend the money you budgeted, stop playing right away.

Different Types of Online Slots Bonuses

If you’re looking for ways to enjoy playing real money online slots for even longer then you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for rewarding bonuses! Every casino on our list will allow players to claim thrilling offers that can be used to amplify your experience even more, a few examples include:

Free Spins Bonus

This type of real money slots bonus can be offered in the form of a welcome offer, reload bonus or as a reward for climbing your way through various VIP levels. Free spins will often need to be used on a specific title or set of real money slots by a certain provider. You could receive anywhere from 20 free spins to 100 or more at the right casino.

Match Bonus

A match deposit bonus rewards players with a certain percentage of their deposit back in the form of bonus cash. As a welcome offer, you could benefit from match bonuses of between 100 – 250%+. You should note that these bonuses will probably come with wagering requirements, and not all games will contribute. So, be sure to read the terms and conditions page very carefully before settling on just any match bonus offer.

No Deposit Bonus

A no deposit real money bonus that can be used to play online slots is a pretty rare find, however, if you do manage to come across one you’re in for a real treat! More often than not, a no deposit bonus is used as a way to attract new players to a specific site and all that you need to do to qualify is create an account! These types of offers can be used to try out a range of online slots without having to spend any of your own real money right away!

Steps on How to Sign Up & Claim a Slot Bonus

Whether you choose to play on a real money slots app or prefer to enjoy real money slots online using your desktop, when you register at the number one casino on our site, Wild Casino, the process is quick and easy. Here we show you just how easy it really is to register, use the Wild Casino bonus codes and claim your offer and start spinning those reels!

Step 1: Go to the Wild Casino Website

Make your way to the official Wild Casino website and click on the Join Now option at the top part of the screen.

Step 2: Enter Information & Log In

Enter details such as your full name, date of birth, phone number, and email address. Keep in mind that the information you use to create your account must match whatever documentation you present to the casino when the time comes to withdraw your winnings.

Step 3: Make a Deposit & Claim Your Bonus

Go to the Cashier section of the site, choose your payment method, and enter the relevant details before entering how much you’d like to deposit and confirming the transaction. To claim your bonus ensure that you use the correct bonus code that can be found on the site’s Promotions page.

Step 4: Start Playing Real Money Online Slots

Now that you’ve set your account up and deposited cash, it’s time to play slots and win some real money! Head on over to the casino’s lobby and select any of the excellent titles to begin spinning and winning.

Use Safe Payment Methods to Play Real Money Online Slots

Before you go ahead and start playing real money slots at just any online casino, make sure that you’re aware of the different payment methods that are available. All of the sites on our list will allow you to make quick and easy transactions using a range of payment methods that are known for being extremely safe and secure. Below you’ll find a few examples of

the methods you can use to make real money online deposits the next time you decide to play exciting slots online.

E-Wallets

E-Wallets are extremely popular in the USA, and when you consider the fact that you won’t need to share any banking information or card details to make transactions it’s easy to see why! Both deposits and withdrawals are instantly processed and will often come with low minimum and maximum limits. Although you will need to pay a fee of between 0-5% depending on the E-Wallet you choose to use, it’s still known as one of the safest ways to fund your account and enjoy real money slots online.

Credit Cards

In order to win real money playing slot machines you will need to deposit real money, unless you claim a no deposit bonus. Even though many people are a little weary of sharing credit card details with an online site, the security banking institutions use combined with the safety of credit card online casinos means there’s no reason for concern. The only reason players might hesitate is because transactions can take anywhere between 1-3 business days to be processed and when it comes to transactions you’re looking at paying a fee of between 2%-5% each time.

Bitcoin/Cryptocurrencies

Many players in the US decide to play real money online slots using popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin for a number of reasons. The limits are a lot higher compared to other methods and not only is each transaction fee-free, and instantly processed, but you could also enjoy even more game time by claiming crypto-exclusive bonuses at Bitcoin and Etherem casinos.

Bank Transfer

The reason almost every casino out there allows players to opt for a bank transfer is because it’s super convenient and extremely safe to use. The only issue is that it takes a lot longer to process compared to other methods and depending on the institution you bank with you may need to pay deposit and withdrawal fees. When it comes to limits, it depends mostly on the casino you register at so be sure to check out the Banking page to make sure the limits suit you before you decide to play any of the real money online slots on offer.

Real Money Online Slots on Apps & Mobile Devices

No matter what device you choose to play slots for real money on you should have no issue when it comes to enjoying a quality mobile casino experience. This is because since flash technology has been phased out and the code that developers use to create the frame for each game is extremely adaptive, USA players are able to enjoy real money slots wherever they are whether they’re using an iPad or an Android phone.

Real Money Online Slot Software Providers

If you’d like to start playing the best slots that pay real money then you’ll want to start by taking a look at the developers behind these exciting titles. Many of the world-renowned developers have years of industry experience, meaning they know exactly what to do to ensure you receive the ultimate online casino experience when you decide to play slots for real money.

Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play has been creating online slots that pay real money since 2015 and have quickly worked their way to the top. They’re certified and licensed in over 20 jurisdictions, and offer a portfolio full of rewarding real money slots designed to keep online players entertained for hours!

Real Time Gaming

Since its launch in 1998, Real Time Gaming has made every effort to create real money online slots that are known for offering exciting bonus rounds, high RTP percentages, and unique features that are bound to capture your attention. Their philosophy is “we take gaming seriously” which explains why the real money wins up for grabs on their online slots are extremely generous.

Microgaming

Thanks to over 27 years of industry experience, Microgaming has become one of the biggest names in the iGaming industry. With a portfolio of close to 600 real money online slots, you’re bound to find more than a few titles to keep you entertained for hours. This company has also raked in the awards since its launch and its popular slot Mega Moolah broke the Guinness Book of Records for having the biggest progressive jackpot of over $21 million! So, it’s safe to say that if you’re looking to play online slots that offer massive real money wins you should keep your eyes open for titles from Microgaming!

NetEnt

NetEnt launched in 1996, making it one of the most experienced companies when it comes to developing the best real money slots online. This company boasts a range of over 200 casino games, all of which have pretty impressive RTPs and payout potential. When it comes to mobile gambling, you may want to consider checking out the titles available in this company’s portfolio as they’ve taken home numerous awards, including Mobile Supplier of the Year and RNG Casino Supplier of the Year.

Evolution Gaming

Evolution Gaming was one of the first developers to hit the online gambling scene and today you’ll find their range of real money slots at over 500 online casinos. This company played a major role in the growth of online gambling and has developed numerous real money slots that are played by millions of people across the globe.

Comparing Land-Based vs Online Slots

Many people wonder why there are so many USA players that have opted for online gambling instead of visiting popular land-based casinos. The truth is that when it comes to playing online slots for real money online casinos have way more to offer than your local casino. Here we take a look at a few of the important points of each to help you decide whether or not internet gambling is truly worth it for you.

Online Casino Slots Land-Based Casino Slots Play Free Casino Slot Games for Fun Must Pay Real Money to Play Slots Wide Variety of Payment Methods Accepted Limited Number of Payment Methods Can be Used Can be Enjoyed on Mobile Devices Can Only be Plated at a Physical Casino

Our Top Tip for Real Money Slots Available in the USA is …

After taking a closer look at the casinos on our list that offer players the chance to enjoy slots for real money we’ve come to the conclusion that Wild Casino is definitely the one players in the USA should make a beeline for!

The two main reasons this online site has worked its way to being crowned number one is because there are hundreds of exciting online slots that offer real money wins and if you choose to claim the generous welcome bonus of up to $5,000 you’ll get to enjoy even more game time with an increased chance of getting that jackpot! But don’t just take our word for it, visit Wild Casino today and find out exactly what awaits USA players.

FAQ