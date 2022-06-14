Best NFL Betting Sites in the USA

If you want to learn more about NFL betting, this article is for you. In this guide, we cover everything you need to know about wagering on the National Football League, from the types of bets you can place to how sportsbooks calculate NFL odds.

We also rank and review the leading NFL betting sites and show you how to place a bet online. So, keep reading to find out which sites topped our list and where the best promos are up for grabs.

Best NFL Betting Sites

The Best NFL Sportsbooks Ranked

Here is our experts’ recommended list of the best NFL betting sites available:

BetOnline – Best Overall NFL Betting Site XBet – Excellent Mobile Sportsbook for NFL Wagering MyBookie – A Leading Site with Competitive Odds BetUS – Exciting Bonuses for NFL Fans Bovada – Outstanding Live Streaming Options Sportsbetting.ag – Top Betting Site for Live NFL Betting BUSR – Top Customer Service for Online Sports Betting EveryGame – Most Exciting NFL Futures Betting BetAnySports – Top NFL Betting Site for Easy Banking Options JazzSports – Best Betting Site for New Players

Reviews of the Best NFL Betting Sites

Besides giving you our ranking of the leading NFL sportsbooks, we have also reviewed our top five, so you can see why they topped our list:

1. BetOnline – Best Overall NFL Betting Site

When it comes to the best NFL betting sites, BetOnline is at the top of our list. Besides covering most NFL games, the site provides competitive odds and several exceptional betting lines, including prop bets, parlays, and moneylines. Further, the site offers some of the earliest lines and ranks as one of the best high roller betting sites in the US.

In addition, BetOnline features an exceptional live betting suite, enabling players to place wagers even after the game has started.

Besides these great features, BetOnline also provides players with a downloadable app. Since it is quick to install and compatible with iOS and Android devices, it ranks as one of the best betting apps in the US.

Another feature BetOnline offers players is generous promotions and bonuses. They run special promotions on all sporting events and accept various deposit methods.

Offers competitive betting odds

Features a user-friendly mobile app

Accepts live bets

Excellent NFL betting lines

Offers exciting promotions

Cons: Fees attached to some deposit methods

2. XBet – Excellent Mobile Sportsbook for NFL Wagering

Although XBet offers many fantastic features, it stands out for its exceptional website. In addition to being easy to use and ideal for new players, the sportsbook has optimized it to function flawlessly on mobile devices. As a result, wagering on the go became a whole lot simpler.

While XBet doesn’t have an app, it does offer fantastic in-play or live betting. Besides placing wagers after the game has started, bettors can win big thanks to XBet’s excellent odds.

Besides being one of the leading NFL betting sites, XBet ranks as one of America’s best UFC betting sites and provides several sports markets for fans to bet on.

Lastly, XBet features several generous promotions. For instance, bettors using the XBet promo code XB100 when making their first deposit can unlock a 100% matched deposit of up to $500.

Features a vast sporting market

Provides excellent odds

Allows for live betting

Features an easy-to-use website

Website is optimized for mobile use

Cons: XBet's bonuses could be improved

3. MyBookie – A Leading Site with Competitive Odds

Undoubtedly one of the best NFL betting sites for competitive odds, MyBookie is one to visit. In addition to excellent moneyline odds, MyBookie offers various NFL betting lines, each with outstanding odds.

While MyBookie is yet to offer live streaming, players can still enjoy live betting and wager on games when they’re already underway. Further, MyBookie features some impressive prop bets on NFL games.

But, where MyBookie makes its mark is through its promotions. For instance, following their first deposit, bettors can access a 100% matched deposit of up to $1,000. However, the claim the reward, they must use the MyBookie promo code MYB100.

Although MyBookie doesn’t offer a downloadable app, the sportsbook ensures its website is fully optimized for mobile use. Further, the site accepts several banking options, making it easy to deposit and withdraw on a computer or mobile device.

Offers exceptional odds

Optimized for mobile use

Takes live bets

Offers generous promos and bonuses

Accepts prop bets

Cons: Lesser-known sports market offerings could be improved

4. BetUS – Exciting Bonuses for NFL Fans

Occasionally, an NFL betting site will pop up with promos and bonuses that put other sportsbooks to shame. BetUS is one of those sites. For example, on sign-up, players making their initial deposit can claim a 125% Welcome Bonus of up to $2,500 using the BetUS promo code JOIN125. However, keep in mind that this promo expires 14 days after activation.

Further, BetUS ranks as one of the best Bitcoin casinos in the US, and it’s easy to see why. For instance, crypto players using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Ethereum can unlock a 150% deposit match up to $1,875 for their first deposit. Additionally, they can claim another $2,500 reward for their 2nd and 3rd deposits, totaling $6,875 in welcome bonuses.

Although BetUS provides bettors with live NFL betting options, the site doesn’t offer live streaming of games. However, the site does provide several wagering lines, including prop bets and parlays.

Has a wide assortment of sporting markets available

Features a mobile app

Takes prop bets

Offers generous welcome promos

Accepts live bets

Cons: No live streaming

5. Bovada – Outstanding Live Streaming Options

In addition to its exceptional reputation, Bovada is one of the best NFL betting sites in the USA for multiple reasons. Firstly, the sportsbook features several lines, including prop bets, moneylines, and over/under.

Besides these betting lines, Bovada also provides an outstanding live betting suite. While bettors can place several types of live bets, they can also catch the games in action. Besides live-streaming most NFL games, the site provides them in HD, allowing fans to see the game as it plays out.

In addition to being a leading Bitcoin establishment, Bovada is also one of the best Ethereum casinos. As a result, bettors will find the sportsbook provides several banking options, including various cryptocurrencies.

Finally, Bovada has some special promos for players. For instance, new crypto players can claim a first deposit bonus of 100% up to $750, using the Bovada bonus code BTCSWB750.

Offers great odds

Features an iOS and Android compatible mobile app

The site offers several betting markets

Offers crypto players exciting promos

Provides high-definition live streaming of NFL matches

Cons: Bitcoin bonuses are more impressive than those offered to non-Bitcoin users

How the Best NFL Betting Sites Get Ranked

When looking for the best NFL betting sites, there are a few things worth considering. So, come with us as we take a brief look at some of the factors our experts take into account when selecting the leading NFL sportsbooks:

Range of Betting Markets

Firstly, it is essential to look at the range of betting markets the sportsbook offers. For instance, a great NFL betting site provides several options, including point spread betting, over/under, moneyline, totals, NFL futures, and live or in-play bets.

Quality of Betting

When betting on the NFL, especially live betting, many players find that some sportsbooks delay updating their odds and live scores, and often the NFL betting app takes longer than it should to refresh and update. Further, this leads to many missed opportunities. So, ensure you always opt for an NFL betting site that updates regularly and frequently, like Bovada or BetOnline.

Usability

Another essential factor to consider is the useability of the NFL betting platform. Firstly, the site should be easy to navigate and understand and function smoothly and without hassle. Then, the sportsbook should ensure its site is optimized for mobile use or offer an NFL betting app that operates smoothly. For instance, the Bovada app and the XBet website both function exceptionally.

Live Streaming Options

In addition to excellent odds and betting markets, some of the best NFL betting sites offer live streaming. As a result, bettors can catch their teams in see how their wagers play out.

Betting Odds

While there are many exceptional sportsbooks online, the best of those understand that betting is about making money. As a result, these sites offer excellent odds. For instance, a leading site for NFL betting odds is Sportsbetting.ag.

Bonuses & Promos

Although many NFL betting sites offer several exciting features, one of the most important is the betting promo or specials provided. In addition to generous sign-up bonuses, many top sportsbooks provide NFL promos for the Super Bowl or playoffs.

Safety

Another important aspect to consider when choosing an NFL betting site is security, especially if you play at high roller sites. As a result, we suggest opting for a sportsbook with SSL encryption and other security measures that keep your personal and banking information secure.

NFL Betting – What Is It?

NFL betting relates to wagering on the outcome of an NFL game, competition, or season. However, bettors can place various other types of wagers, such as prop bets on who makes the first touchdown, parlay wagers, and more. But, we’ll get into these further on in this guide.

Further, these sportsbooks provide various lines throughout the regular season and even futures bets during the offseason.

Odds – How Are They Calculated for NFL Betting?

In addition to providing several betting lines, leading sportsbooks also offer excellent NFL betting odds. Betting odds determine how much the sportsbook will pay you out if your wager wins. Further, each NFL betting site determines its own NFL betting odds depending on a particular outcome’s likelihood.

While there are several ways for sportsbooks to display their NFL betting odds, the most common is American odds. In this case, the sportsbook indicates the favorite (expected to win) with a minus, followed by the amount of money a bettor must wager to win $100. However, a plus sign represents the underdog, followed by the amount a bettor could win off a $100 wager.

For instance, say BetOnline offered odds of -120 for the Las Vegas Riders and +100 for their opponents, the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that case, if you were to wager $120 on the favorites, the Las Vegas Riders, and they won, you’d receive $100. However, if you bet $100 on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they won, you’d win an additional $100 on a $100 wager.

Most Popular NFL Betting Markets

When it comes to NFL betting lines, there are a few bettors can opt to use. However, below, you will find a list and explanation of the most popular NFL betting lines:

Moneyline: Undoubtedly the easiest and most popular bet, the moneyline sees bettors predicting which NFL team will win a game. Further, it doesn’t matter whether it is the Super Bowl or a regular NFL season match; a sportsbook will always offer moneyline bets on the game.

NFL Betting Spreads: Point spread betting sees two teams where one is significantly better than the other. In this case, the NFL betting odds of the better team are often not excellent. As a result, the NFL betting site adds handicappers to the underdog team, bringing the two closer together and improving the odds.

For instance, a sportsbook may add a point spread of +4, which means the underdog has an additional 4 points added to the team total. As a result, the favorite must score a minimum of five points more than their opponents to win.

Totals Betting: While also known as over/under wagering, totals offer bettors the chance to predict the final combined score of the game. So, instead of wagering on who will win the match, bettors can place money on whether the game will be high or low scoring. For instance, if you set a wager that the final score would be Over 46.5, and the final score was 47 or more, you’d win your bet.

Futures Betting: Another popular NFL betting line, Futures bets, carries a long-term outcome. For instance, futures open during the preseason and enable bettors to predict who will win the Super Bowl or work as NFL playoffs betting lines allowing bettors to predict who will reach the playoffs.

Parlay bets: A parlay bet is when a bettor makes two or more NFL bets together, either on the same or two different matches. However, all of your individual wagers must win for your parlay bet to win.

Live Betting: When making use of the various NFL betting lines, players can also engage in live betting or in-play betting. In this case, the NFL betting site allows bettors to place wagers even after the game has begun.

Prop Betting on the NFL

Another of the latest NFL betting trends is prop betting. However, prop betting can revolve around a specific player or a team. So, let’s look:

Player Prop

When it comes to popular NFL betting lines, player props are at the top of the list. Firstly, player props can come in the form of futures bets like which players will be selected for the NFL draft or who will come out as the MVP (most valuable player) of the season.

In addition, player props can also apply to live betting, such as which player scores the first touchdown or the player with the most passing yards.

Team Prop

In contrast, team prop NFL betting lines focus on the team’s performance, like which team scores 20 touchdowns first or which team scores first in a particular match.

Live Streaming at NFL Sports Betting Sites

In addition to live betting, some of the best football betting sites offer live streaming of games. As a result, bettors can watch these games as they play out in real-time, often in HD.

However, this service is typically only offered to active bettors who have placed a wager on that game. So, for the best live streaming, head to Bovada.

NFL Sportsbooks with Cash Out

Cash out was a novel concept when first introduced. In this case, the NFL betting site allows a bettor to sell their bet for a guaranteed profit, although the game has not yet ended. Further, the sportsbook buys back the stake from the bettor at a fixed price that is often lower than the payout should you keep your bet and your team wins. As a result, you could score big if the team you wagered on loses. But, you may have to accept a lower return if your team goes on to win.

While not every NFL betting site offers cash out betting, those that do provide this form of betting will indicate it clearly on the NFL betting odds.

Mobile Betting Apps for NFL Wagering

Although most NFL betting sites provide websites optimized for mobile use, a few offer downloadable NFL betting apps making it simple to bet on the go. Further, sportsbooks ensure that their apps are easily downloadable and compatible with Android and iOS devices.

However, it is essential that these apps update and refresh quickly and regularly and that they provide the same functionality as the websites. When using NFL betting apps like that offered by Bovada, players will find the same great NFL betting lines and NFL odds available.

Strategies for NFL Betting

In order to improve your chances when betting, following a good strategy or two makes a great option. In addition to helping you focus your wagers, these strategies help to boost your chances of making a profit. So, let’s look:

Pick the Best Wagers

While it is tempting to follow your heart when betting, don’t. Instead, be savvy about the bets you place by picking only the best options and doing the research. Although following what the sportsbooks say, look carefully and isolate the wagers likely to win.

Wager Quarter Lines

While games like rugby or soccer often see one team dominating throughout the match, football differs. Since all NFL teams are always at the top of their game, it is improbable that one team will lose all four quarters. As a result, betting on quarter lines provides a greater chance of winning. So, place a bet on a team to win the first quarter; if they win, great; if not, you can always wager on the second quarter.

Layout a Budget

Since it is tempting to keep wagering, it is essential to establish a budget first. As a result, you can practice safe gambling and walk away not feeling too bad if it wasn’t your lucky day.

How to Go About NFL Betting

While using an NFL betting site is relatively straightforward, these sportsbooks can be tricky to navigate at first. But, by following the quick steps below, bettors will soon navigate these sites with ease.

1. Sign Up for a BetOnline Account

Firstly, launch the BetOnline website, before clicking the green “Join” button at the top right of the home screen. Then, create your BetOnline account by filling in your personal details on the page that opens.

2. Verify Your Account

Once you have created your BetOnline account, you’ll need to verify it. As a result, BetOnline sends an email to your provided address. So, open your inbox, locate the Betonline email, and click the link to verify your account. Then, you can sign in to your account.

3. Make Your First Deposit

Following verification, you can deposit funds into your BetOnline account.

So, click the “Banking” button on the top right of the home page. Then, choose your payment method from the options provided on the drop-down menu before clicking “Deposit Now.” Finally, follow the prompts to complete the payment process.

4. Choose and Place Your Bet

At last, it is time for the fun part! You can now place your bet with BetOnline. So, hit the “Sports” button on the top left of the home page. Then, browse the NFL betting options, make your choice and click on the match to open the betting slip. Following this, the slip will automatically populate with the details of your chosen match. Lastly, type in your bet value onto the slip before clicking “Place Bet.”

Betting Tips for the NFL

When betting for real money, there are a few things to consider before placing your bet. In addition to taking research and a bit of practice, using strategies for betting can be handy. So, whether you're a new bettor or an old hat, take a look at our five tips for NFL betting below:

Research Before Betting

When wagering, the fastest way to improve your chances of winning is by doing some research before the game. In addition to understanding the teams and how they match up, understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each will make it much simpler to place an accurate prediction. Further, looking at the betting tips before selecting your NFL betting picks is adviseable. Additionally, look at the NFL public betting and NFL betting percentages to see whether a sportsbook is under or over-valuing a team.

Go with the Favorite

While the underdog often has much greater odds and higher payouts, it is essential to remember that they are the underdog for a reason. As a result, we suggest betting on the favorite if you’re looking to win when NFL betting.

Take Advantage of the Promotions and Bonuses

Since the best NFL betting sites offer exceptional promotions, take the time to shop around and see what’s available. While receiving these promos is great, using the sportsbook’s money to place your bets is even better as it allows you to get the feel of things without risking your own money. Additionally, by boosting your bankroll with a bonus, you have the opportunity to place bigger bets and make better earnings.

Go Slowly

If you’re a new player learning the ropes, we suggest starting small and slow by wagering using moneylines. Once you have a feel for the teams and know more about the other NFL betting lines available, it becomes easier to make more informed bets that win big.

Try Live Betting

Although live betting is not for everyone, it is worth trying at least once. Since the markets and opportunities a sportsbook offers during a match are limited, it helps you make more accurate bets and provides much more excitement.

Conclusion

When looking for the best NFL betting sites, bettors will find there are many. However, a special few, like those discussed in this guide, provide a little more, like live betting, live streaming, fantastic odds, and exceptional bonuses.

So, don’t miss out on wagering on your favorite NFL team. Instead, sign up with BetOnline and claim your welcome promo!

