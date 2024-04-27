Police respond to second bomb threat at Charlottesville Planet Fitness

For the second time in just over two weeks, a bomb threat was made at Planet Fitness in Charlottesville.

Albemarle County Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the alleged threat at 150 Wegmans Way.

Individuals in Planet Fitness were safely evacuated.

K-9s from the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to check the building for explosives.

There were no devices found.

The bomb threat could be linked to a viral campaign to boycott the fitness chain for its inclusive policies.

The building was cleared at 5:16 p.m.

The investigation has been turned over to the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire marshal is also continuing to investigate the April 9 bomb threat at the same location.

Numerous locations of Planet Fitness have received bomb threats since the controversy fueled by conservatives began.

Anyone with information related to either incident is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or, for those who wish to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

