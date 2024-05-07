Rockingham County: Crash claims life of 86-year-old Timberville man

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Rockingham County last week that claimed the life of an 86-year-old Timberville man.

Thomas L. Breighner died at the scene of the May 2 crash.

The crash occurred on Thursday at 9:54 a.m. on Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road), four-tenths of a mile east of Route 938 (Fawley Lane).

According to VSP, Breighner was traveling east on Route 259 when he rear-ended a Ford E350 bus, which was stopped for another vehicle making a turn.

The driver of the Ford, a 33-year-old female from Old Fields, W.Va., suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.

Five adult passengers in the Ford also suffered minor injuries and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. All five passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Breighner was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.