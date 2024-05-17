Steel art to be installed in downtown Harrisonburg Friday; detours in place

A local piece of art is being installed Friday in downtown Harrisonburg leading to some detours around the city.

Northbound Main Street will be closed from Gay Street to the area of Kratzer Avenue as the installation is put in place in the new island on the northern end of the downtown area where North Main Street and Noll Drive split.

It is recommended that drivers use Mason Street as an alternative route.

The art project, created by local artist Nick Brinen, highlights the themes that the community identified as important to them: the city’s diversity, the welcoming nature of those who live here, the beauty of the surrounding Shenandoah Valley environment and local history.

The 20-foot-tall steel work includes “A City For All” prominently intending to welcome visitors to the downtown area.

Lights will illuminate the art in the evenings.

The art installation is one of a growing number of pieces located in the downtown area.

“It was important that this artwork could stand the test of time and let everyone coming to Harrisonburg’s Downtown know what is important to our community and who we are,” said Kristin McCombe, Harrisonburg Community Development Grant program manager.

“I am very grateful to Nick and everyone who came together to make this long-desired project a reality, and I am excited to know people will be coming to our Downtown for many years to see this wonderful artwork,” she said.

The project was supported by the City of Harrisonburg staff and Harrisonburg City Council, in addition to The Arts Council of the Valley, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and the Northeast Neighborhood Association.

A celebration event recognizing the new artwork is currently being scheduled.