Fishburne Class of 2024 graduate appointed to U.S. Naval Academy
Local, Schools

Fishburne Class of 2024 graduate appointed to U.S. Naval Academy

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
FMS Cadet Michael Manley, Class of 2024, has received an appointment with the United States Naval Academy. Courtesy of Fishburne Military School.

Fishburne Military School’s (FMS) salutatorian, Cadet Michael Manley, Class of 2024, has received an appointment with the United States Naval Academy.

The application process is highly competitive and only 7 percent of applicants receive an appointment. All students of the Naval Academy attend on a full scholarship in return for five years of active-duty service upon graduation.

FMS also recognizes and congratulates Valedictorian Aaron Legg, who has been selected to receive either a 4-year Army or a 4-year Navy ROTC scholarship, and Cadets Ethan Simpson and Grayson Jones, who earned 3-year Army ROTC scholarships to the colleges of their choice.

Army ROTC scholarships are competitive, merit-based national scholarships, granted to high-performing high school seniors who have excelled academically, athletically and as leaders. ROTC scholarship recipients have demonstrated the ability to excel as leaders, problem solvers and as members of teams committed to a mission bigger than themselves.

ROTC Scholarship recipients receive 100 percent tuition for either three or four years at one of the hundreds of colleges offering the program. Throughout the ROTC program, Cadets receive world-class leadership training to prepare them to serve as Army officers upon college graduation. The Cadets have accepted the ROTC scholarship and will join the program at their chosen university.

FMS offers a career prep program for boys interested in pursuing military careers. The program includes individual counseling, liaison with military recruiters and admissions, mentoring, leadership opportunities, physical fitness preparation and application assistance.

Fishburne is dedicated to helping young men achieve their goals and preparing them for the careers and lifestyles they are passionate about. Fishburne salutes Lamphire, who will serve in the U.S. Marine Corps, and Cadet Austin Dean, who is attending trade school to pursue a career in welding.

FMS graduation will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 11 a.m., followed by final formation in the Yount Barracks at noon. The events will be live-streamed on the FMS Facebook page: facebook.com/fishburnemilitaryschool.

Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro is an all-male school founded in 1879 by Professor James Abbott Fishburne, an honors graduate of Washington College (now Washington and Lee University). Fishburne has been a U.S. Army JROTC Honor Unit with distinction since 1928.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

