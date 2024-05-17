Countries
Home Traffic enforcement on U.S. 29 yields 368 summonses, one DUI arrest
Local, Public Safety

Traffic enforcement on U.S. 29 yields 368 summonses, one DUI arrest

Crystal Graham
Published date:
driver pulled over by police
(© Gorodenkoff – stock.adobe.com)

Police officers in the region conducted 355 traffic stops during an enforcement initiative on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The traffic stops along U.S. 29 resulted in 368 summonses.

Participating agencies included the Albemarle County Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Charlottesville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The violations included:

  • Speeding (185)
  • Reckless driving (8)
  • Registration/Inspection (86)
  • Cellphone use (26)
  • None or suspended license (15)
  • Red light violations (9)

Tickets were also issued for seat belt violations, move over violations and equipment violations.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office made one arrest for DUI.

