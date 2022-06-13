Best Online New York Sports Betting Sites 2022 – NY Online Legal Sportsbooks

Sport is a big deal in New York. As such, it is no surprise that many fans enjoy gambling on their favorite teams and players. New York sports betting takes place primarily online today. On this page, we will list the best New York sportsbooks. On top of this, we will also outline exactly how New York betting works.

So, whether you are looking to back the Yankees to win the World Series or the Knicks to beat the Celtics in the NBA, our recommended New York sports betting sites have all bases covered.

Top 10 New York Sports Betting Sites 2022

Our experts have tested all available sportsbooks in New York. Having weighed up both the positives and negatives of each, it is the following that made the grade. Each site is slightly different from the next. However, all deliver a host of markets and features to New York sports betting customers.

1. BetOnline – Leading New York betting site

2. Xbet – Bonuses for new & existing players

3. MyBookie – Top sportsbook for live sports betting

4. BetUS – Entertaining BetUS TV service

5. Bovada – Best sportsbook for cryptocurrency betting

6. Sportsbetting.ag – Leading sportsbook for Esports

7. BUSR – Rewarding sign up bonus

8. Everygame – Daily lottery betting available

9. BetAnySports – Best New York sportsbook for prop bets

10. JazzSports – Top site for quick payouts

Who Can Bet on Sports in New York?

Gambling law in New York is difficult to keep track of. However, with our recommended sportsbooks being based offshore, New York residents are free to sign up and place bets. You must be aged 18 or over in order to register. Having signed up, customers can bet on the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and other sporting leagues and competitions.

New York Sportsbook Reviews

1. BetOnline – Leading New York betting site

Whether you wish to bet on sporting events from the heart of New York City or from the other side of the world, BetOnline has all bases covered. With a generous 50% welcome bonus up to $1,000 awaiting new players, BetOnline also offers reload bonuses for existing customers, including a dedicated promo for crypto users.

Pre-match, live and future markets are available, with there being a particular emphasis on NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games. With all being easy to access on both desktop and mobile, there are dedicated pages for both horse racing and Esports betting. Offering 24/7 customer support too, BetOnline is an excellent all-round sportsbook, with very few limitations.

What We Like: Large number of sports covered

Generous welcome bonus

Good range of payment methods

Live chat support What We Don’t Like: Licensed out of Panama

2. Xbet – Bonuses for new & existing players

Founded in 2014, Xbet is a Costa-Rican based sportsbook that also offers a host of markets and features to players in New York. New players can earn a 50% bonus up to $500, while reload bonuses help to keep existing customers satisfied. A refer-a-friend bonus is found too, helping to make up for the lack of live streaming.

All popular US sports are available to bet on, as well as other events from across the globe. With a host of payment methods being accepted, including Bitcoin and Litecoin, Xbet also offers 24/7 customer support via live chat, telephone and email. Xbet is safe and easy to use, perfect for those based in New York.

What We Like: Unique sports betting markets

Quick payouts

Ongoing rebate bonuses

Easy to use sportsbook What We Don’t Like: No mobile betting app

3. MyBookie – Top sportsbook for live sports betting

MyBookie was also founded in 2014. The sportsbook, based and licensed in Curacao, is known for its wide range of sports markets and ongoing promotions. A 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus is found, along with reload and rebate bonuses for existing customers.The live betting page at MyBookie is excellent too, with the overall usability of the sportsbook helping to attract players and keep them satisfied. Bets can be placed on mainstream US sports, as well as events from further afield.

A regularly updated blog delivers useful sports news articles. Meanwhile, payments can be made via Person to Person, Bitcoin and traditional credit/debit cards. While there is no betting app, the MyBookie sportsbook can be accessed easily via your mobile browser. Live chat, email and telephone support is also available, helping to quickly deal with issues and answer questions.

What We Like: Bonuses for new and existing customers

Excellent live betting options

Live chat support

Modern sportsbook What We Don’t Like: No mobile app

4. BetUS – Entertaining BetUS TV service

BetUS rightfully sits near the top of our list, having been one of the best sportsbooks for US players since its launch in 1994. Licensed in Curacao and Costa Rica, BetUS offers some of the best odds on the web. A wide range of sports are available, including basketball, football and soccer. A huge welcome bonus worth up to $2,500 awaits newcomers, while ongoing promotions are available daily.

Deposits start at $10, with payment methods including cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum. Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat, with BetUS’s experience being clear from the outset. A mobile app is available to download too, with all platforms being easy to use and modern.

What We Like: Large welcome bonus

Mobile app

Live chat support

Cryptocurrencies accepted What We Don’t Like: High bonus rollover requirements

5. Bovada – Best sportsbook for cryptocurrency betting

Launched in 2012, Bovada is one of the best-known sportsbooks among New Yorkers. With 30,000 daily markets, there is no shortage of betting options. Fans of the NFL and NBA can take advantage of regular specials, with a 75% bonus up to $750 proving a good platform to build upon.

Credit cards and Bitcoin can be used to transfer funds at Bovada, with the maximum deposit being $5,000. Bovada’s mobile sportsbook is one of the best around, while 24/7 customer support is available via telephone and live chat. With an online casino also being available to those signing up, the opportunities at Bovada are almost endless.

What We Like: Experienced sportsbook

Large number of daily markets

Realistic bonus T&Cs

24/7 support What We Don’t Like: No email support

6. Sportsbetting.ag – Leading sportsbook for Esports

Having been around since 1999, Sportsbetting.ag is another of the most experienced sportsbooks available to bettors in New York. New customers can claim a 50% welcome bonus up to $1,000, with in-game free bets being offered to those already registered. There is a specific page for Esports markets. Basketball, Football, soccer, tennis and other sports can also be bet on.

24/7 customer support is available via telephone, email and live chat, with Sportsbetting.ag being licensed out of Panama. The lack of mobile app is not an issue given the quality of the sportsbook’s mobile site. One account is available for all betting options too, including casino games.

What We Like: Rewarding bonuses

Re-bet feature

Competitive sports betting odds

Crypto payments accepted What We Don’t Like: Sportsbook requires modernizing

7. BUSR – Rewarding sign up bonus

Licensed out of Curacao, BUSR delivers an in-depth sportsbook, featuring a welcome bonus worth as much as $1,000. All leading sporting events are covered, along with some more niche options. Players can fund bets using credit/debit cards, as well as Bitcoin and Moneygram. All odds are competitive, with BUSR excelling in particular when it comes to future markets.

While perhaps being a little outdated, the BUSR sportsbook is easy to use on all devices.Odds can be viewed in American, fractional and decimal formats, while a call-back option is useful for players requiring assistance. BUSR is a leading option for horse racing fans, with meetings from around the world being covered.

What We Like: Full and partial cash out

Live streaming available

Generous bonuses

Bitcoin accepted What We Don’t Like: Relatively small number of payment methods

8. Everygame – Daily lottery betting available

Founded in 1996, Everygame, based in Antigua, is a hugely experienced sportsbook. With unique promotions and quick payouts, there is a lot to like about Everygame too. A welcome bonus worth up to $150 is available, with deposits being available via credit/debit card, EcoPayz, Bitcoin and other efficient payment methods.

If it is NFL betting you are after, Everygame is one of the best sportsbooks. Meanwhile, bets can be placed on the US Powerball, presidential elections and stockmarkets, offering something a little different. Customer support is available day and night in 15 languages, with live chat being one option.

What We Like: Host of ongoing promotions

Bitcoin payments accepted

Politics and entertainment markets

Easy to use sportsbook What We Don’t Like: Smaller welcome bonus than other sportsbooks

9. BetAnySports – Best New York sportsbook for prop bets

Established in 2001, BetAnySports is a sportsbook based in Costa Rica. Bets can be placed on the NBA, NFL and other popular sports leagues. Esports live streaming is available through Twitch, with a dedicated racebook also being found. BetAnySports is easy to use on desktop and mobile, with players being safe at all times.

A welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 is available, while reload bonuses are offered to existing customers too. Telephone, email and live chat support is available, with the sportsbook also being active on social media, inluding Facebook and Instagram.

What We Like: Sportsbook and casino games

Generous welcome bonus

Easy to use sportsbook

Bitcoin accepted What We Don’t Like: No mobile app

10. JazzSports – Top site for quick payouts

At JazzSports, players can bet on everything from basketball and American Football to soccer and tennis. Deposits start at $20, with regular bonuses being available too. Telephone, email and live chat support is found, with JazzSports being well-known for its extensive array of prop bets.

Odds are competitive across the board, with JazzSports also offering excellent coverage of college sports in the US. A refer-a-friend scheme is in place, with same day payouts being common.

What We Like: Modern sportsbook

Large number of prop bets available

Crypto payments accepted

Live chat support What We Don’t Like: No live streaming

Tax and Legal Framework for Sports Betting in New York

There has recently been major changes in terms of how sports betting in New York works. Today, both online and in-person betting is legal. Online sports betting was established in the state in January 2022, with a total of nine betting apps set to be available by the end of the same year. Sports betting at licensed casinos has been legal in New York since 2013.

Due to laws in this area still being strict, many bettors sign up with offshore sportsbooks, such as those recommended on this page. Licensed outside of New York, such sites are readily available to those in the state. As you would expect, bets with such operators can be placed on both desktop and mobile, offering excellent convenience.

Land-Based Sports Betting in New York

As mentioned briefly above, bets can be placed on sporting events in person too. However, players must visit their local casino in order to do so. Venues include the Del Lago Casino from DraftKings, Turning Stone Casino from Caesars Entertainment and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino from Kambi. Previously, the only real exception was horse racing, where both on and off-track betting were available.

Offshore New York Betting Sites

The fact that sportsbooks based in New York have to spend millions to apply and then pay significant amounts in tax means that offshore sites will continue to thrive. Until all local sportsbooks are able to legally operate, offshore sites, such as BetUS and Bovada, will continue to attract players. The majority of such sites are licensed out of Curacao, accepting payments in US Dollars and covering popular American sports.

New York Betting Tax

Players in New York must pay taxes on winnings made. However, this is only a requirement when signed up at a licensed New York sportsbook. Those placing bets via an offshore sportsbook can take home 100% of their winnings. Below are the tax percentages to consider:

$0 to $8,500: 4%

$8,501 to $11,700: 4.5%

$11,701 to $13,900: 5.25%

$13,901 to $21,400: 5.9%

$21,401 to $80,650: 6.09%

$80,651 to $215,400: 6.41%

$215,401 to $1,077,550: 6.85%

$1,077,551 and above: 8.82%

New York Betting Site Payment Methods

In order to place bets at online sportsbooks, players must first add funds to their account. A number of payment methods are available to customers today, enabling quick and secure deposits and withdrawals. Below are the most popular payment methods available at New York sports betting sites:

Credit/Debit Cards

Bank card payments remain one of the most commonly used payment methods. Whether it be Visa, Mastercard or American Express, credit and debit card payments are fast, secure and convenient. Of course, players will have to upload their card details to their sportsbook account. While this may put some users off, the millions spent on security by card issuers means that this is not an issue.

E-Wallets

Skrill and Neteller are e-wallets that are synonymous with the online gambling industry. PayPal is another increasingly utilized payment method, with e-wallets offering convenience, security and speed. With instant deposits and payouts taking a matter of hours, it is little wonder that so many New Yorkers are turning to such platforms. Rather than entering your card details, players must simply login to their e-wallet account.

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are now widely accepted by sportsbooks in New York. Many have invested in digital currencies over recent years, with funds added to sportsbook accounts in this way instantly being converted into US Dollars. Tether, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash are other cryptocurrencies accepted by selected New York sportsbooks today.

How New York Betting Sites Compared

The table below shows what is on offer at the best New York sportsbooks, including welcome bonuses, markets and payment methods:

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Promo Code Sports Markets Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 50% up to $1,000 BOL1000 Basketball, American Football, Baseball, tennis & More No Credit/debit card, Skrill, Neteller, Person to Person, Bank Wire Xbet 50% up to $500 XBET50 American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Soccer & More No Credit/debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Moneygram MyBookie 50% up to $1,000 MYB50 American Football, Basketball, Hockey, Baseball & More Yes Credit/debit card, Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Person 2 Person BetUS 100% up to $2,500 JOIN125 American Football, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer & More No Credit/debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, wire transfer Bovada 75% up to $750 BTCSWB750 Basketball, American Football, Soccer, Baseball & More Yes Credit/debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1,000 SB1000 Hockey, baseball, basketball, football, esports and more No Credit/debit card, Money Order, Person to Person, Cryptocurrencies BUSR 100% up to $1,000 SPORTS100FP Basketball, American Football, Soccer, Baseball & More No Credit/debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin Everygame 100% up to $150 SB1000 American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Esports & More No Credit/debit card, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Paysafecard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash BetAnySports 60% up to $1,000 n/a American Football, Basketball, Soccer, UFC & More Yes Credit/debit card, Bitcoin, Person to Person JazzSports 50% up to $1,000 JAZZ50 American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Esports & More No Credit/debit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Person to Person

How to Bet on Sports in New York

Whether it be NBA, NFL or other sporting events that you wish to gamble on, placing a bet at one of our top ranked sportsbooks is relatively simple. Below is a step by step guide explaining just how to place a bet, using BetOnline as an example:

Step 1: Visit Sportsbook

The first thing to do is to decide which sportsbook best meets your list of demands. Of course, you are free to register on as many sites as you wish. Either click on the link found on this page or enter the relevant website URL into the navigation bar. Spend a few minutes getting to grips with the sportsbook site.

Step 2: Sign Up

Click or tap on the “JOIN” button, before entering your personal details. This includes your full name, email address, telephone number, date of birth and Zip code. Create a password at this stage too, which will be needed for each login. Select the “Create Account” button.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Login to your account for the first time and locate the cashier page by clicking/tapping on “BANKING”. Select your preferred payment method and enter the stake. Either enter your credit/debit card details, login to your e-wallet account or provide your cryptocurrency information. Confirm the payment and wait a matter of seconds for the funds to clear.

Step 4: Browse Markets

Select the “Sports” option at the top of the page. Select your chosen sport from the list on the left-hand side of the page. Focus on sports you have a good knowledge of. View available odds, before adding selections to your bet slip.

Step 5: Place Bet

When satisfied with your picks, enter your stake and select the “Place my bet” option. Track your bet and take home winnings when successful.

New York Sportsbook Bonuses and Promotions Explained

The best New York sportsbooks offer a variety of promotions, including a welcome bonus. Such promos make NY sports betting online even more appealing. New York sports betting promos can be specific to selected sports or more generic, with the following being among the most commonly found:

Welcome Bonus

Part of the appeal of signing up at a new sportsbook or New York sports betting app is the welcome bonus on offer. As you will see from our recommended sportsbooks, this is normally a matched deposit bonus. For example, 100% up to $1,000 or 50% up to $1,500. This means that a qualifying deposit is required after registering. Additional terms and conditions must be met, potentially including wagering requirements and minimum odds.

Reload Bonus

For existing customers, reload bonuses are among the best promotions to take advantage of. Delivered to those depositing a specific amount of money or placing the required number of qualifying bets, bonus funds can be spent on sportsbook markets of your choice. Generally, any winnings made will be available to withdraw immediately.

Price Boosts

Also known as enhanced odds on some sites, price boosts make gambling on selected markets more attractive. For example, odds on the Brooklyn Nets to beat the Milwaukee Bucks could move from +200 to +400 ahead of the tip off. There may be a maximum stake set. However, players can bet as much as they like on price boosted markets in most cases.

Insurance Offers

Parlay insurance offers are increasingly common at online betting sites in New York. In the event of just one selection letting your multiple bet down, your stake will be refunded in cash or bet credits. Minimum odds will likely be one of the key terms and conditions.

Bottom Line on New York Sports Betting Sites

When it comes to New York sports betting online, there are now a host of platforms for players to take advantage of. With betting in the state still being strict, our offshore sportsbook recommendations are perfect for those looking for a no-nonsense approach. So, whether it be basketball, American Football, soccer, tennis or other sports you wish to bet on, select your favorite site today. Be sure to claim your welcome bonus in the process!



New York Sports Betting Online FAQ s