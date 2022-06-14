Best Free Bets USA – Get $5000 USA

When it comes to online sports betting, there’s no better way to amplify your experience than with free bets! These exciting offers are designed to suit every type of gambler out there and could be just what you need to land the win you’ve been waiting for.

In this article, we delve a little deeper into this type of online casino reward and provide you with the information you need to claim free bets from the best online bookies in the US today.

Best Free Bets

The Best Free Bets in the USA

When you’re ready to start claiming bonuses and placing bets, it’s time to take a look at the top ten betting sites with the best free bets on the market today! Simply use the promo codes in the table below and you’ll be on your way to enjoying an unforgettable betting experience.

Operator Free Bet Amount Promo Code Min Odds BetOnline 50% Matched up to $1,000 BOL100 No XBet 50% up to $500 XBET50 No MyBookie 50% up to $1,000 MYB50 No BetUS 125% up to $3,125 JOIN125 No Bovada 50% up to $250 None No Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1,000 SB1000 No BUSR 20% up to $500 WELCOME20 No Everygame 100% up to $250 X3BOOST250 -200 (1.5) BetAnySports 50% up to $2,000 None No JazzSports 50% up to $1,000 JAZZ50 No

Understanding Exactly What Free Bet Offers Are

As the name suggests, free bet offers are bonus funds that can be used to wager and win big online. Although the majority of free bets you’ll come across at online sportsbooks are aimed at attracting new players, returning players also have a range of exciting opportunities to look forward to!

For example, if you play at a specific site pretty frequently, you may be rewarded with occasional free bets. Typically free bet credit offers will not be able to be withdrawn, however, this doesn’t mean that you don’t get to enjoy your prize! As soon as wagering requirements have been met, you’ll have no issue withdrawing the money you won using your free bet.

Different Types of Free Bet Welcome Bonuses

What makes this type of online bonus so exciting is that it comes in various shapes and sizes. These can include anything from new customer free bets and a free bet for blackjack to standard single free bets and parlays. However, there are 3 types that are found on almost every quality betting site out there and below we’ve provided a little more information about these.

Matched Bets

This is known to be one of the best free bets out there and is often used as a welcome offer for online sports bettors looking to boost their betting balance.

So, if you place a first deposit of $100 and the sportsbook you’ve registered at is offering a new customer free bet offer of 100% up to $300 you’ll receive the amount you deposited back in the form of free bets. This gives you both your deposited funds and free credits to wager with, which only serves to increase your odds that much more.

The other common type of matched bets you’ll come across online won’t be based on how much you deposit but rather on how much you wager. For example, your bookie may be offering a free bet of $50 for every $100 spent.

Risk Free Bets

With every bet we place online, we know that there’s a chance we could end up losing out. This may cause players to be a little hesitant when it comes to online betting for the first time. To help ease your mind, online sportsbooks offer risk free bets. This bonus won’t provide you with any additional funds right away, however, you won’t need to worry about watching your balance drop away, even when you lose!

For example, let’s say you decided to let intuition guide you only to find that you’ve now lost the money you spent. Risk free bets allow you to receive a refund equivalent to the money you lost. But if you end up winning, you’ll receive your winning amount as you would have if you hadn’t claimed the bonus.

No Deposit Free Bets

Because there are so many sportsbooks out there that are doing their best to attract loyal players, you’ll find that there’s a range of offers just waiting to be enjoyed. As you browse exciting online sites you may find that each offer you come across is better than the last, but when you stumble across no deposit free bets you may have just hit the jackpot!

All you have to do to trigger this bonus is register at the casino and you’ll be rewarded with free bets that’ll help you try out the sportsbook before deciding whether or not it’s worth wagering at real money casinos.

Existing Customers Benefit from Free Bets Online

Although the most common free bets out there are aimed at luring in new players, existing players aren’t neglected at all! These free bet offers don’t usually reward you with as much as free bets in the form of a welcome offer.

However, unlike free bets that can only be claimed by new players, free bets for existing players are made available throughout the year. This means that you could claim it as a reload offer, VIP reward, or even as a gift on a special occasion.

VIP Free Bets for Returning Customers

Sometimes being loyal certainly pays off, and at the right bookie, you could be raking in those free bets like there’s no tomorrow! Although there’s no doubt that the free bets offered to loyal players are bigger and better than standard free bets, becoming a VIP may take a little bit of time.

Although there are many sites that allow players to earn points for every bet placed which helps them progress through loyalty levels until they reach VIP status, at certain sites you will only be able to reach this level by invitation.

Are Online Free Bets Really Free?

Now that you’ve read this far you may find yourself asking, ‘So, what’s the catch?’ and although it’s true that free bets will always come with a set of terms and conditions, if you make sure that you understand what rules need to be followed in order to actually get your hands on your prize, you could genuinely win extra cash for free!

Promo Codes for Free Bets

A common mistake new players make when first joining the world of online gambling is assuming that by making the qualifying deposit, your reward will automatically be credited to your account. This may be the case at a lot of online sportsbooks. However, there are just as many sites out there that require players to make a deposit using specific promo codes to trigger the free bet.

When you visit the sites’ Promotions pages you’ll find a range of offers and underneath each, there will be an option to read the Terms and Conditions. It’s here that you’ll find the specific combination of letters and numbers that must be entered correctly when depositing money.

Keep in mind that if you happen to enter the wrong code for a free sports bet welcome offer, you may miss out on the bonus altogether as it would have needed to be used when making your first deposit only. Here we’ve provided you with our list of top recommended sportsbooks for US players, all of which offer extremely rewarding free bets!

Online Sportsbook Bonus Offer Promo Code BetOnline 50% Matched up to $1,000 BOL100 XBet 50% up to $500 XBET50 MyBookie 50% up to $1,000 MYB50 BetUS 125% up to $3,125 JOIN125 Bovada 50% up to $250 None Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1,000 SB1000 BUSR 20% up to $500 WELCOME20 Everygame 100% up to $250 X3BOOST250 BetAnySports 50% up to $2,000 None JazzSports 50% up to $1,000 JAZZ50

T&Cs for Free Bet Offers

Just like all bonuses that can be found online, free bet offers available at online sportsbooks will all come with a specific set of rules that will need to be followed in order for you to be able to withdraw your funds successfully. Rushing ahead and skipping through the T&Cs of your bonus could lead to disappointment at a later stage. To show you what type of information can be found in the rules of the best free bets we’ve provided a few examples of the most common below.

Minimum Odds

The minimum odds that need to be hit when playing with free bets can almost always be found on the casino’s Terms and Conditions page. In order for you to meet wagering requirements, you will need to stick to these odds limits, and in some cases, not doing so may result in you forfeiting your free bets.

For example, if you’re trying to meet rollover requirements and the bonus you’ve claimed states that players must place bets with odds of between -350 and -250, odds that fall within this range would count whereas a line with odds of -300 will not.

Market Restrictions

Although it’s pretty easy to assume that when you claim free bets online you’ll be able to wager on whatever sports category you choose, this isn’t always the case. This is yet another reason why reading the rules is so important.

After all, you don’t want to claim a free sports betting bonus that actually only allows you to place free football bets when you were hoping to bet on tennis instead.

Wager Requirement

Unless your free bets specifically advertise that they come with zero wagering requirements you will need to wager your credits a certain number of times before you’ll be able to successfully withdraw your winnings. So, if your bonus’ rules state that players will need to wager their free bets 10x before being able to request a withdrawal and you receive $150, you will need to wager $150 x 10 which gives you a minimum wagering requirement of $1,500.

Valid Period

These types of online casino bonuses will usually come with a validity period. For example, your sportsbook may say that after 7 days of creating your account you must claim the welcome bonus otherwise the opportunity to claim it falls away. And when it comes to wagering requirements, you’ll also find that you will need to meet wagering requirements within a specified timeframe otherwise any money you’ve won will be removed from your account along with your bonus credits.

Win Limits

This is possibly one of the most important rules to look out for when it comes to comparing free bets. Whether you claim risk free bets that can be used to wager on sports or even blackjack free bets meant specifically for live gamblers, nine times out of ten there will be a limit to how much you can win using your bonus.

Making sure that you hunt for free bets that offer high win limits means that you’ll never have to worry about hitting a massive win and only receiving a small portion of it.

Payment Method Restrictions

If you’ve been a member of the online gambling community in the US for a while now you may have noticed that deposits made using certain payment methods are excluded from certain bonuses. When it comes to free bets it’s no different. For example, your sportsbook’s Terms and Conditions could state that anyone who makes a deposit using Skrill or Neteller will not be able to claim the bonus, in which case you’ll want to use an alternative method like at the best Bitcoin betting sites or a Visa credit/debit card.

Online Sportsbook Minimum Deposit Payment Methods BetOnline $20 Cryptocurrencies, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Wire Transfer XBet $45 Credit cards, Debit Cards, Cryptocurrencies, Person to Person MyBookie $20 Cryptocurrencies, Debit Cards, Credit Cards BetUS $20 Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Cryptocurrencies, Gift Cards, E-Wallets, Wire Transfer Bovada $20 Cryptocurrencies, Debit cards, Credit Cards, Voucher Sportsbetting.ag $20 Cryptocurrencies, Wire Transfer, Cashier’s Check, Person to Person, Credit Cards, Debit Cards BUSR $20 Cryptocurrencies, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Person to Person Everygame $20 Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Cryptocurrencies, Vouchers, E-Wallets BetAnySports $25 Credit Cards, Wire Transfers, Debit Cards, E-Checks JazzSports $50 Cryptocurrencies, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Person to Person

The Best Free Bets Available on Mobile

Over the years, many players have chosen only to gamble using mobile devices. There are a number of reasons for this. For example, it’s easy to access the site with the touch of a button meaning that you can start playing your favorite games within seconds and because you’re using your phone or tablet you’ll be able to enjoy these games wherever you are.

However, the main reason many of us choose to gamble using mobiles is because loads of online sportsbooks offer the best free bets to those who opt to gamble on the go! Often these bonuses can’t be claimed while using the desktop version and will only be made available from the moment you use your mobile device to access the sportsbook’s site.

How to Claim and use a Free Bet in the USA

Claiming these offers is extremely easy, and if you’re ready to jump on in and claim some of the best free bets today then you’re in luck! Here we’ve put together a set of step-by-step instructions on how to register at BetOnline, the sportsbook with the best free bets for online gamblers.

Step 1: Create Your BetOnline Casino Account

Using your desktop or mobile device, make your way to the official BetOnline casino website and click on the Join option at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Enter Details That Can be Verified Later

Enter your personal details such as your name, surname, and date of birth. Keep in mind that when the time comes to withdraw your big win, you will need to provide documentation that matches your account so ensure everything is 100% correct before clicking the Create Account button.

Step 3: Make a Deposit and Claim Your Bonus

After you’ve successfully created your account you will need to choose your preferred payment method, enter how much you’d like to deposit and use the promo code to claim your free bet.

Step 4: Start Placing Bets and Raking in Those Wins

As soon as your deposit reflects it’s time to add even more thrill to your sports events. Simply make your way to the sports betting section of the site and begin placing bets!

Free Bet Bonuses at Online Casinos

Although free bets at online casinos usually have to be used on sports betting, the classic casino section of each website will have its own bonuses that allow players to place bets for free. Below you’ll find a few more details about these offers and what they’re used for.

Online Slots

When you visit an online casino you’ll find that the lobby is filled with different types of online slots. This is because these types of games are perfect for both new and seasoned gamblers alike, offering everyone the chance to get an impressive win. Usually, you’ll find welcome offers that include both a deposit match and free spins, these bonus types allow you to place your bets and spin the reels without spending any extra cash!

Blackjack

The best free bets for online casino players usually come in the form of deposit bonuses. These types of offers allow you to wager while playing exciting live dealer blackjack games. Even though they’re usually claimed as part of a casino welcome offer, there are loads of ways existing players will be able to benefit from offers like this. For example, you could receive weekly reloads, VIP rewards, or a special deposit match for taking part in events.

Roulette

Because live online roulette is known as one of the most popular games at online casinos in the US, it probably comes as no surprise that many of us are always on the lookout for ways to enjoy watching the wheel spin to victory using free bets. Online casinos are well aware of this which is why when you visit these sites’ Promotions pages you’ll find a range of offers that can be used to enjoy roulette games for free.

Best Free Bets Available at Online Casinos

Now that you know a little more about exciting rewards that can be used to place free bets on a range of casino classics, let’s take a look at the top 5 welcome bonuses designed for casino players who are looking for ways to claim extra funds that can be used to place bets for free.

Online Casino Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Codes Wagering Requirements BetOnline 100% up to $3,000 BOLCASINO 30x XBet 200% up to $500 XBC200 40x MyBookie 50% up to $750 MYB150 40x BetUS 250% up to $5,000 CAS250 30x Bovada 100% up to $3,000 N/A 25x

Tips for the best Free Bets Online

Even though all of the sportsbooks we recommend offer thrilling free bets to both new and returning players, there are ways to ensure that you get the best free bets offer for you. To help you out, we’ve provided 5 pro tips on how to single out the best of the best.

1. Consider the Wagering Requirements

Not every casino will have the same rules attached to each free bet bonus. As a result, you’ll find that the wagering requirements will also differ depending on where you register. If the wagering requirement for a free bet is 50x, for example, it may be a little difficult to accomplish whereas free bets that come with a 30x wagering requirement are seen as low wagering free bets.

2. Compare a Few Before Settling on a Specific One

As we mentioned, no two sites are exactly the same. This is why you’ll find that one may offer a free bet of up to $500 whereas another may offer a free bet of up to $1,000. If you’d like to make the most out of your experience then the key is to compare various offers before settling on a specific one. A great way to do this is by reading different sportsbook reviews for USA players.

3. Look for Free Bets That are Valid for a Long Period of Time

It’s one thing to claim a bonus that has wagering requirements of 30x, but if you only have 7 days to do this it may prove a little more difficult compared to wagering your bonus 40x in 30 days. This is why we always recommend checking both the wagering requirements and how long you have to meet requirements so that you don’t wake up one day to find that your winnings have been removed from your account.

4. Make Sure Your Free Bet Can Be Used on Sports You Enjoy Most

Before going ahead and claiming the very first bonus that has excellent wagering requirements and a long validity period, you’ll want to be sure that you can actually use your free bet credits to wager on sports that interest you most. If you have your heart set on getting your next payout by wagering on an upcoming football match, make sure that the free bets you claim allow you to do so as some bonuses have to be used on specific markets.

5. Keep an Eye Out for VIP Programs That Offer Free Bet Rewards

If you’re going to spend time and money enjoying online sports betting at a specific site, then you should make sure that the sportsbook you choose offers a VIP program that rewards players with exciting free bets. This way you know that you could end up claiming exclusive free bet rewards simply for placing bets at a casino you were already going to be spending real money at anyway.

Summary

With a welcome bonus of 50% up to $1,000 and a super low wagering requirement of 10x, BetOnline has earned its reputation for being the ultimate free bets sportsbook available to players in the US. There are loads of different opportunities that await, each offering hours of entertainment and mouth-watering wins. So, what are you waiting for? Register at BetOnline today and add even more thrill to your sports betting adventure!

FAQs