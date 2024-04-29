Podcast: Denny Hamlin makes good on his called shot, takes win at Dover

Denny Hamlin called his shot last week on his podcast, telling listeners that he was going to take the checkered flag at Dover.

Then, Hamlin, the Virginia native, went out and did it.

AFP’s resident NASCAR Cup Series writer, Rod Mullins, joins the show to break down Hamlin’s win, Kyle Larson’s second-place finish, the big wreck 72 laps from the finish that took out, among others, Bubba Wallace, and the rest of what on last weekend in Delaware.

Podcast

Video

