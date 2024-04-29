Countries
Sports

Podcast: Denny Hamlin makes good on his called shot, takes win at Dover

Rod Mullins
denny hamlin
(© Grindstone Media Group – Shutterstock)

Denny Hamlin called his shot last week on his podcast, telling listeners that he was going to take the checkered flag at Dover.

Then, Hamlin, the Virginia native, went out and did it.

AFP’s resident NASCAR Cup Series writer, Rod Mullins, joins the show to break down Hamlin’s win, Kyle Larson’s second-place finish, the big wreck 72 laps from the finish that took out, among others, Bubba Wallace, and the rest of what on last weekend in Delaware.

Link to video on YouTube.

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

