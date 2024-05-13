Countries
Sports

Podcast: NASCAR set to begin March Madness-style tournament in 2025

Rod Mullins
Published date:
nascar
(© Grindstone Media Group – shutterstock.com)

NASCAR has announced plans for an in-season tournament modeled on the NCAA’s March Madness to begin in 2025.

Will it work to build even more interest among NASCAR fans?

Rod Mullins joins the show to break down the bracket madness, and discuss Brad Keselowski’s win in Darlington on Sunday.

Podcast

Video

Link to the podcast on YouTube.

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

