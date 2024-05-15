This almost makes sense: UVA, NC State announce non-conference football series

Here’s how dumb these bigger conferences are: UVA and NC State, on Wednesday, announced a home-and-home non-conference football series.

The ACC, which is swelling to 17 members for football this year, with the additions of SMU, Stanford and Cal, doesn’t have UVA and State on the schedule for their next conference game until 2027.

After the round of conference expansion that led to the split into divisions in 2005, UVA and NC State played eight times in the next 19 years.

So, in that context, sure, play non-conference games. It’s not like there’s any feeling for the fan bases anymore that we’re in the same conference or anything.

The first game is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2025, in Raleigh. The game at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville will take place at a date to be determined in 2026.

UVA Athletics also announced on Wednesday that the football program will host VMI in a pair of games to be played at Scott Stadium in 2030 and 2032.

That’s assuming that there’s still college football in 2030 and 2032.

The way things are going in college athletics right now, honestly, we don’t know.