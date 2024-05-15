Countries
This almost makes sense: UVA, NC State announce non-conference football series
Sports

This almost makes sense: UVA, NC State announce non-conference football series

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva nc state
Photo: UVA Athletics

Here’s how dumb these bigger conferences are: UVA and NC State, on Wednesday, announced a home-and-home non-conference football series.

The ACC, which is swelling to 17 members for football this year, with the additions of SMU, Stanford and Cal, doesn’t have UVA and State on the schedule for their next conference game until 2027.

After the round of conference expansion that led to the split into divisions in 2005, UVA and NC State played eight times in the next 19 years.

So, in that context, sure, play non-conference games. It’s not like there’s any feeling for the fan bases anymore that we’re in the same conference or anything.

The first game is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2025, in Raleigh. The game at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville will take place at a date to be determined in 2026.

UVA Athletics also announced on Wednesday that the football program will host VMI in a pair of games to be played at Scott Stadium in 2030 and 2032.

That’s assuming that there’s still college football in 2030 and 2032.

The way things are going in college athletics right now, honestly, we don’t know.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

