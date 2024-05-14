Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Smoke from Canadian wildfires reaching U.S.; will it return to Virginia this summer?
Climate, Virginia

Smoke from Canadian wildfires reaching U.S.; will it return to Virginia this summer?

Crystal Graham
Published date:
smoke wildfires canada
(© Brendt A Petersen – shutterstock.com)

Smoke from more than 100 Canadian wildfires is once again reaching the United States, but will it impact the air quality in Virginia?

The short answer: Not any time soon.

“The smoke and haze from the fires in western Canada are in no hurry to spread into our neck of the woods,” said Thomas Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “We would need a two- or three-day period of northwest winds above 5,000 feet to direct the haze and smoke in our direction and that doesn’t look likely in the foreseeable future.”

Wildfire smoke did prompt Minnesota to issue an air quality alert on Sunday and Monday. Wildfire smoke was also reported in states from Montana to Wisconsin.

Most of the current wildfires are in the British Columbia and Alberta provinces.

“Last year, our worst encounter with smoky skies occurred from fires in eastern Canada,” said Kines. “That smoke had less of a distance to travel than the smoke from the western Canadian fires.

“At this time there aren’t any significant fires in eastern Canada, nor do we expect any over the next several days,” Kines said.

In Virginia, the current air quality index, or AQI is good.

Last summer, 18 states in the U.S. were under air quality alerts due to wildfire smoke including Virginia.

Wildfire smoke can lead to coughing, trouble breathing, wheezing, shortness of breath, headache, chest pain and fatigue.

Exposure can be limited by spending less time outdoors and wearing an N95 when needed.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires could be a nuisance all summer in Virginia

Smoke from wildfires returns to Virginia; air quality alerts likely to be issued Thursday

Explainer: How the wildfires are impacting our physical and mental health

Poor air quality in Virginia likely to remain for days due to Canadian wildfires; N95 masks recommended

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Smoke from Canadian wildfires reaching U.S.; will it return to Virginia this summer?
2 Tony Bennett has two years left on his contract: What does this mean for Virginia?
3 Waynesboro traffic garden, greenway to provide a safe space to learn to ride a bike
4 Mailbag: Readers weigh in on Shonn Bell-Waynesboro High School football story
5 The UVA Basketball story everybody is talking about, but the media can’t write about

Latest News

uva bennett staff
Sports

Tony Bennett has two years left on his contract: What does this mean for Virginia?

Chris Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro: Long-delayed West End fire station finally put out for bid by city

Crystal Graham

It may have taken 16 years, but a voter-approved project to build a fire department substation in the West End of Waynesboro seems to finally be gaining some momentum.

Virginia

Traffic alert: New signal to become operational on Route 7 in Frederick County

Rebecca Barnabi

A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Route 7 and Hallowed Crossing Way in Frederick County east of Winchester.

tea kettle on gas stove
Climate, Politics, US & World

House Republicans ‘put polluters over’ Americans with legislation of home appliances

Rebecca Barnabi
house value increase graphic
Local

Augusta County: First half of real estate tax bills now due June 21 with two-week extension

Crystal Graham
cyber bullying
Local, Politics, Schools

Mailbag: The Augusta County politics in the Shenandoah County school names story

Chris Graham
dog with injury to his leg and pet clinic
Local

Bottles fundraiser on Saturday to benefit The Mosby Foundation, pet food pantry

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status