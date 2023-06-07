Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newspoor air quality in virginia likely to remain for days due to canadian wildfires n95 masks recommended
U.S./World

Poor air quality in Virginia likely to remain for days due to Canadian wildfires; N95 masks recommended

Crystal Graham
Published date:
smoke wildfires canada
(© Brendt A Petersen – shutterstock.com)

Virginia is among a number of East Coast states dealing with unhealthy air quality due to wildfires burning in Canada. A number of flights originating or landing in New York and New Jersey have also been delayed or halted today due to low visibility caused by smoke.

In the Shenandoah Valley, the current air quality is moderate, according to airnow.gov, which populates a list of current conditions every hour.

Hampton Roads reported hazy conditions Wednesday. Parts of Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. have issued “Code Red” air quality warnings due to the out-of-control wildfires originating from Ontario and Quebec.

In New York, the current pollution levels are considered unhealthy for everyone including pets but particularly for sensitive people including people with lung or heart disease, senior citizens, young children and teens.

One New York resident described the current visibility on Twitter as “apocalyptic.”

The New York Department of Health issued an advisory recommending New Yorkers “limit strenuous outdoor activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects” due to “heightened air pollution levels.”

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines said the worst of the smoke is across New York State, Pennsylvania and New Jersey “where visibility is greatly reduced, and the odor of smoke is very noticeable.”

But the effects are also being felt elsewhere – including Virginia.

“The smoke from the fires in Quebec is causing a hazy sky and poor air quality from the Great Lakes and Northeast southward to Virginia,” Kines said.

The wildfire dashboard from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre was down Wednesday afternoon giving an “error” message likely due to heavy traffic as people look for more information on the wildfires.

“These fires are burning in western and northern Quebec – well north of any population areas,” Kines said. “So no one is trying to put the fires out.”

The spring season in Canada has also been very dry, Kines said.

“There will be a scattering of showers up there the next few days so hopefully that helps the fires from spreading or at least slows them down,” Kines said.

Kines said to expect poor air quality for the next two to three days in Virginia – but also notes that conditions are far worse along the North Carolina border.

If thicker smoke does make its way to Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, Kines said to keep windows closed to keep the smoke out of the house.

“Those who have breathing problems should take it easy,” Kines said. “Avoid strenuous activity and exercising outdoors.

“I know people are tired of wearing masks but for those who do have breathing problems, the mask will help, especially the N95 masks,” Kines said.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Family of man shot by police at Harrisonburg Walmart disputes official story
2 Two shot, killed, including grad, after Richmond high school graduation ceremony
3 Ron Sanchez gives up head-coaching job to return to Bennett’s staff at UVA
4 Three years in, Bottles owners finally taking a moment to celebrate their success
5 Former Catholic priest gets eight years in 1980s sexual abuse of 14-year-old

Latest News

connelly early
Sports

UVA lefty Connelly Early on his improvement on the mound: ‘One pitch at a time’

Chris Graham
police
Virginia

Portsmouth man pleads guilty to possessing machine gun

Rebecca Barnabi

Trashawn Newsome, 21, of Portsmouth pleaded guilty Friday to possessing a machine gun while Chesapeake Police officers investigated a crime.

fire truck jacket helmet
Virginia

Two former Virginia residents dead after small plane crash in Colonial Beach

Crystal Graham

Two former Northern Neck residents are dead after a single-engine plane crash this morning in Colonial Beach.

court law
Virginia

Newport News man pleads guilty, faces 10 years in child sex abuse case

Rebecca Barnabi
basketball
Sports

VCU basketball adds Germany pro league veteran Jacob Patrick to 2023-2024 roster

Chris Graham
vegetable stand at farmers market
Local

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank participates in federal summer food program for local children

Rebecca Barnabi
solar panels
Local

Staunton leaders to tour Louisa solar farm next week: Local proposal put on hold

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy