Grant from family of former lacrosse player to boost mental-health supports for UVA athletes

A foundation set up by the family of a former lacrosse player at the University of Virginia will help fund an initiative to better support the mental health and self-care of UVA student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Initially, 200 UVA student-athletes will be impacted through the grant for the Wellness in Sport, or WINS, initiative from the Widger Family Foundation.

The grant will also provide funding for the UVA sports psychology program for a postdoctoral fellowship. The inaugural postdoctoral fellow is Ellie Brown, MA.

“We are incredibly grateful for our meaningful and open conversations with the Widger Family Foundation about prioritizing wellness for student-athletes,” said Dr. Jason Freeman, the UVA athletics department’s sports psychologist. “Valuing the entire personhood of our student-athletes has been a cornerstone of our athletics department for many years. Our department has consistently been a leader in caring for the mental health of its student-athletes.

“The Widger Family Foundation’s vision and thoughtfulness in the WINS grant will advance our education, training and service to our student-athletes, with a truly life-enhancing impact.”

The Virginia sports psychology department has been a part of the UVA athletics department for more than 20 years.

“Having competed as a student-athlete at the university, I understand how necessary it is to give our young athletes the mental and behavioral health support services they need in tandem with those related to their athletics and studies,” said Ashley Widger-Kaplow. “Neither the student nor the athlete can exist to their fullest and brightest potential without an understanding of and support for their mental health.

“Our family aims to work with passionate and disruptive thought leaders striving to invest in change, and we can’t speak highly enough about Dr. Jason Freeman, as well as his partners Dr. Toni Harris and Dr. Karen Egan, for their tireless work in support of our student-athlete’s entire well-being. They are thoughtful, intentional, strategic leaders bringing much needed and differentiated support services to our remarkable student-athletes,” said Widger-Kaplow. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the work they are doing. And while this collaborative project starts with a handful of teams, our hope is that others will work to support and scale WINS across the entirety of Virginia athletics.”

Widger-Kaplow was a standout lacrosse player at Virginia, earning first-team All-America honors in 1999. She received the athletic department’s Craig Fielder Memorial Award in 2000 which recognizes a student-athlete who best demonstrates the qualities of leadership in character and sportsmanship, unwavering competitive spirit and untiring determination in overcoming adversity.

The goal of the grant is to eventually serve all of the more than 750 student-athletes from 27 women’s and men’s teams, select coaches, and direct service staff by promoting a healthy culture and reducing stigma related to mental health.

Education will be provided using the Question, Persuade, Refer, or QPR, and Mental Health First Aid trainings and the collaborative design of stress management tools.

“We’re incredibly grateful that the Widger family not only sees the value that this brings to our student-athletes, but also for the investment that they have made to ensure that all UVA student-athletes receive exceptional mental and behavioral health support,” said Kevin Miller, executive director of the Virginia Athletics Foundation.

“Having a strong mental health program is paramount to aligning our student-athletes’ personal, academic, and athletic identities,” Miller said.

The Widger Family Foundation, based in Greater Philadelphia, was established in 2019 by Charles and Barbara Widger. The Foundation is committed to creating value for people through philanthropy that reflects essential aspirations and experiences. Building on success in the field of investment management, the foundation supports programs and organizations that embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership in mental and behavioral health services, education and economic revitalization.



If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

For local mental health resources, visit AFP’s Project Mental Health page.