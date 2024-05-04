Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Jarlin Susana looks strong in 7-2 Fredericksburg Nationals win on Friday night
Sports

Jarlin Susana looks strong in 7-2 Fredericksburg Nationals win on Friday night

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationals Jarlin Susana, one of the key pieces acquired by the Washington Nationals in the Juan Soto trade two years ago, struck out six in four innings Friday night, in a 7-2 Fredericksburg win over the Down East Wood Ducks.

A report of the game shared with us by the FredNats media-relations staff told us that Susana, still just 20, was regularly hitting 100 mph on the radar gun in his outing, which lasted 61 pitches, 37 of those for strikes.

Susana, a big 6’6”, 235-pound righthander, is the #10-rated prospect in the Washington farm system.

He’s only gone five innings twice in 34 career starts, so I’m thinking that he may better project as a bullpen guy looking forward.

MLB.com has his big-league ETA slated in 2026, which may be aggressive, considering that he’s still in Low-A.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro Schools defends hire of new football coach with two criminal convictions
2 Analysis: UVA dramatically behind its ACC, Power 5 peers in football spending
3 Staunton School Board chair resigns position amid PTA embezzlement allegation
4 Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia
5 Choose Medicare Act would move us a step closer to universal healthcare

Latest News

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Bertrand gives Richmond five scoreless innings in 4-0 win over Akron RubberDucks

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Chayce McDermott strikes out 11 as Norfolk Tides finish off combined no-hitter

Chris Graham

Chayce McDermott was perfect through six innings, and the Norfolk Tides bullpen closed things out without allowing a Nashville base hit, completing the combined no-hitter in a 2-0 Tides win on Friday.

Arts & Media, Local

Augusta County band teacher returns to Valley to perform in Staunton Jams as singer-songwriter

Rebecca Barnabi

David Perry titled his first studio album as a singer-songwriter "Keep Showin' Up" after seeing a video country music legend Wynonna Judd.

judge guilty courtroom arrest
Local, Public Safety

Wanted fugitive captured in high-risk traffic stop in Waynesboro Thursday

Crystal Graham
road rage suspects
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro Police arrest two Georgia men for road rage incident with firearm

Crystal Graham
football money
Sports

Mailbag: Where does the money that donors assume is going to UVA football actually go?

Chris Graham
Climate, Politics, Virginia

Virginia receives more than $49M from Biden program to replace lead water pipes

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status