Jarlin Susana looks strong in 7-2 Fredericksburg Nationals win on Friday night

Jarlin Susana, one of the key pieces acquired by the Washington Nationals in the Juan Soto trade two years ago, struck out six in four innings Friday night, in a 7-2 Fredericksburg win over the Down East Wood Ducks.

A report of the game shared with us by the FredNats media-relations staff told us that Susana, still just 20, was regularly hitting 100 mph on the radar gun in his outing, which lasted 61 pitches, 37 of those for strikes.

Susana, a big 6’6”, 235-pound righthander, is the #10-rated prospect in the Washington farm system.

He’s only gone five innings twice in 34 career starts, so I’m thinking that he may better project as a bullpen guy looking forward.

MLB.com has his big-league ETA slated in 2026, which may be aggressive, considering that he’s still in Low-A.