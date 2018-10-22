The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and The Rock ‘n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Graham, the editor of Augusta Free Press, was a member of the two-man creative team behind the event, developing and writing storylines for some of the biggest names in the wrestling business, as a show that had originally been envisioned as a local indy house show grew into more with an explosion of interest on social media.

“It’s always bothered me that the show didn’t come off the way we had it planned, but that’s part of the business, as I would learn later,” said Graham, an award-winning journalist, author of six books and ESPN3 college baseball and college football color commentator.

Graham also worked for six years in the pro wrestling business as a writer and promoter. He also counts himself as a lifelong fan of pro wrestling.

“As a fan, I think it can be helpful to hear from somebody who has worked on the other side of the curtain as to how the business really works, and when I say that, I don’t mean to make it out to be something sinister or underhanded. Wrestling is a lot of fun, but, man, yeah, it can be hard to make sense of it when you’re backstage,” Graham said.

And, no, for the record, Graham doesn’t think Night of Legends was “the worst wrestling pay-per-view ever.”

“One thing they can’t take away from me is that I was able to help make a live wrestling pay-per-view show happen. I wish things had worked out differently, but, hey, I wouldn’t trade my time in the wrestling business for anything in the world,” Graham said.

The book is available for just $3.49 on Amazon.com.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment