Virginia picks up transfer from Miami, Latasha Lattimore, to fill frontcourt spot
Sports

Virginia picks up transfer from Miami, Latasha Lattimore, to fill frontcourt spot

Chris Graham
Published date:
coach mox
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia picked up a 6’4” forward off the transfer portal on Wednesday, with coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announcing the commitment of Latasha Lattimore, most recently of Miami.

Lattimore averaged 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2023-2024, shooting 45.5 percent from the floor overall, and 29.4 percent from three-point range.

Lattimore, a native of Toronto, played two years at Miami, and one year at Texas.

She will be asked to help fill a big hole for Agugua-Hamilton in the UVA frontcourt, which is losing Mir McLean (12.2 ppg, 9.6 rebs/g, 57.4% FG in 2022-2023), Camryn Taylor (14.8 ppg, 6.1 rebs/g, 46.5% FG, 51.7% 3FG in 2023-2024) and Sam Brunelle (6.2 ppg, 36.0% FG, 33.1% 3FG in 2023-2024).

Agugua-Hamilton has Edessa Noyan (2.9 ppg, 3.1 rebs/g, 50.0% FG, 36.4% 3FG) and Taylor Lauterbach (1.2 ppg, 2.0 rebs/g, 26.5% FG, 18.2% 3FG) returning in the frontcourt, and Hawa Doumbouya, who barely got on the floor as a freshman at Maryland, and Breona Hurd, a Top 100 recruit, coming in as newcomers.

Lattimore was the No. 38 overall prospect in the signing class of 2021, according to espnW HoopGurlz, and she on Canada’s U23 Women’s National Team in the 2022 GLOBL JAM.

“I am extremely excited to officially welcome Tash into our family,” said Agugua-Hamilton. “She fits seamlessly into our culture and style of play. Our fanbase will love her game, but also who she is as person even more. Tash is a high-character student-athlete with a dynamic personality.

“At 6’4”, she is a versatile forward who can shoot, drive and score in the low post, while also being a dominant rebounder and shot blocker. Under our staff’s tutelage, I know her game will flourish,” Agugua-Hamilton said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press.

