Home Feeding Southwest Virginia requests food donations for annual Stamp Out Hunger on May 11
Virginia

Feeding Southwest Virginia requests food donations for annual Stamp Out Hunger on May 11

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
United States Postal Service
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

Feeding Southwest is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and the United States Postal Service to help jump-start Roanoke‘s annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Southwest Virginia residents are encouraged to participate by contributing to the food drive on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive and offers a convenient way for individuals to make a meaningful impact on individuals and families who are experiencing food insecurity.

Residents can participate by filling the provided bags from United Way of Roanoke Valley and the National Association of Letter
Carriers with non-perishable food items and leaving them out for mail carriers on May 11.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

