Feeding Southwest Virginia requests food donations for annual Stamp Out Hunger on May 11

Feeding Southwest is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and the United States Postal Service to help jump-start Roanoke‘s annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Southwest Virginia residents are encouraged to participate by contributing to the food drive on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive and offers a convenient way for individuals to make a meaningful impact on individuals and families who are experiencing food insecurity.

Residents can participate by filling the provided bags from United Way of Roanoke Valley and the National Association of Letter

Carriers with non-perishable food items and leaving them out for mail carriers on May 11.