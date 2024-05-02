Notebook: Power surge lifts Norfolk past Nashville; Richmond falls at Akron

Coby Mayo hit his third homer in three nights, and Kyle Stowers went deep for the 10th time this season, to lift Norfolk to a 7-3 win over Nashville on Wednesday at Harbor Park.

Mayo (.333/.400/667, 10 HRs, 26 RBIs), the #3-rated prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, was 2-for-5 on the night.

The Stowers’ (.259/.325/.616, 10 HRs, 26 RBIs) homer was his 49th as a member of the Norfolk Tides, tying him for third in franchise history.

Cade Povich, the #9-rated prospect in the O’s system, (3-1, 1.11 ERA, 0.90 WHIP) allowed one run on five hits and four walks while striking out five batters through six innings against the Sounds.

***

Will Wilson and Hunter Bishop hit a pair of early homers, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels went on to lose to the Akron RubberDucks, 7-2, on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Bishop (.233/.317/.356, 2 HRs, 6 RBIs) hit his second Double-A homer in the second inning, a solo shot, to give Richmond a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Wilson (.243/.346/.386, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs) added a solo homer, his second this year, to extend the lead to 2-0.

After four scoreless innings to open the game for Matt Frisbee (0-3, 8.47 ERA, 1.82 WHIP), the RubberDucks put up four runs in the fifth inning.