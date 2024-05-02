Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Notebook: Power surge lifts Norfolk past Nashville; Richmond falls at Akron
Sports

Notebook: Power surge lifts Norfolk past Nashville; Richmond falls at Akron

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tides Coby Mayo hit his third homer in three nights, and Kyle Stowers went deep for the 10th time this season, to lift Norfolk to a 7-3 win over Nashville on Wednesday at Harbor Park.

Mayo (.333/.400/667, 10 HRs, 26 RBIs), the #3-rated prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, was 2-for-5 on the night.

The Stowers’ (.259/.325/.616, 10 HRs, 26 RBIs) homer was his 49th as a member of the Norfolk Tides, tying him for third in franchise history.

Cade Povich, the #9-rated prospect in the O’s system, (3-1, 1.11 ERA, 0.90 WHIP) allowed one run on five hits and four walks while striking out five batters through six innings against the Sounds.

***

richmond flying squirrels Will Wilson and Hunter Bishop hit a pair of early homers, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels went on to lose to the Akron RubberDucks, 7-2, on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Bishop (.233/.317/.356, 2 HRs, 6 RBIs) hit his second Double-A homer in the second inning, a solo shot, to give Richmond a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Wilson (.243/.346/.386, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs) added a solo homer, his second this year, to extend the lead to 2-0.

After four scoreless innings to open the game for Matt Frisbee (0-3, 8.47 ERA, 1.82 WHIP), the RubberDucks put up four runs in the fifth inning.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Mailbag: Is UVA not willing to work with its coaches to get wish-list athletes admitted?
2 Staunton School Board chair resigns position, remains on board amid PTA embezzlement allegation
3 Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia
4 Choose Medicare Act would move us a step closer to universal healthcare
5 First shared solar projects in Virginia include two in Augusta County

Latest News

uva bennett staff
Sports

Mailbag: Is style of play the issue for Tony Bennett, UVA basketball recruiting?

Chris Graham
staunton
Local, Politics, Schools

Staunton School Board chair resigns position, remains on board amid PTA embezzlement allegation

Rebecca Barnabi

Staunton School Board Chair Natasha McCurdy resigned from her position effective April 30 in a called meeting of the school board yesterday. 

health care
Health, Politics, US & World

Choose Medicare Act would move us a step closer to universal healthcare

Chris Graham

A group of four congressional Democrats has introduced a bill called the Choose Medicare Act, which is envisioned as moving us closer to universal healthcare.

drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Public Safety, Virginia

California man sentenced to 18 years in prison for fentanyl operation in Southwest Virginia

Crystal Graham
coach mox
Sports

Coach Mox, busy on the portal this spring, lands another frontcourt transfer

Chris Graham
golf
Sports

Keswick Hall to host local qualifying tournament for 2024 U.S. Open Championship

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Evan Blanco throws five scoreless in #10 Virginia’s 10-0 win over Navy

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status