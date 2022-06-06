California Online Casinos – Compare The Best Real Money Online Casinos In CA

There are plenty of casinos in California that offer land-based gambling. However, if you wish to play online games in the State, your choices are fairly limited. With laws banning online casinos in California, your only option is to join offshore platforms.

In this guide, we’ll talk about general rules governing casinos in California. We’ll also introduce you to our experts’ list of the top 10 best offshore sites that are accepting players from this State.

The 10 Best Online Casinos in California

There are hundreds of online casinos in California, but only the very best ones are listed throughout this guide. Here are the top sites that you can sign-up to today.

Wild Casino – The Best Casino in California Overall. BetOnline – One of the Best California Casinos for Crypto. Bovada – Offers a Dedicated Poker Platform in CA. Ignition – Collect Points when Playing with Real Money at this Online Casino in California. MyBookie – A Mobile-Friendly Casino in California. XBet – One of the Best CA Online Casinos for Ongoing Promotions. BigSpin – Enjoy Top Online Slots by Betsoft. Cafe Casino – One of the Best Casinos in California for Jackpot Games. Las Atlantis – A Top Provider of Fast Payouts in California. MyB Casino – One of the Best Live Casinos in California.

Reviews of the Top 5 Best Casinos in California

1. Wild Casino – The Best Casino in California Overall

Our team of experts has identified Wild Casino as being the best casino in California for its combination of great games, superb services, and generous bonuses. This user-friendly and mobile-optimized platform offers hundreds of top slots and other casino games, in partnership with several providers, including Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming.

At Wild Casino, you can also enjoy playing a variety of live dealer games, including Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette. This online casino in California lets you play these games for real money, and provides a range of table betting limits, including ones best suited for high rollers. Live games at this casino are powered by Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios.

You can fund your Wild Casino account using either USD or cryptocurrency. Both provide quick and convenient transfers, though paying with Bitcoin or Altcoins lets you take advantage of higher payment limits. You can deposit up to $500k with Bitcoin and up to $100k when you opt for most of the other 14 cryptocurrencies.

Depending on your chosen payment currency, you’ll be able to pick between one of two welcome offers. The Wild Casino crypto welcome package provides a four-part bonus with a maximum value of $9,000. You can get a 300% match bonus on your first payment worth up to $3,000. This offer can be triggered with the bonus code, CRYPTO300, and has a wagering requirement of 35x.

Pros:

Accepts 15 cryptocurrencies

24/7 live chat support

Hundreds of top slots and games

A choice between two live casino providers

Cons:

Smaller deposit limits for USD payments

2. BetOnline – One of the Best California Casinos for Crypto

BetOnline is one of the oldest California casinos on this list. For the past 25 years, it has provided residents of this and other US states with a professional service that includes both casino gaming and sports betting.

The BetOnline casino features hundreds of games powered by Betsoft, Magma, Nucleus Gaming, and several other smaller providers. Through these partnerships, it is able to offer one of the greatest numbers of games among all featured casinos in California. Once you register an account, you’ll be able to enjoy a vast choice of slots, table games, video Poker, and specialty titles.

BetOnline is also the best online casino for real money in California that organizes Blackjack tournaments. Available both weekly and monthly, these competitions give you an opportunity to put your skills to good use, and feature prize pools of up to $1 million. Participating in most tournaments is free, but specific terms and conditions apply to each competition.

Join BetOnline today to benefit from a generous casino offer consisting of a 100% match of up to $1,000. This bonus is available for your first three deposits and can be activated with promo code BOLCASINO. The wagering requirement for this offer is 30x.

Pros:

An established track record of reliability

Hundreds of exciting games to choose from

Frequent Blackjack tournaments with valuable prize pools

High deposit limits for crypto payments

Cons:

Fees apply to certain USD payment methods

3. Bovada – Offers a Dedicated Poker Platform in CA

Bovada is one of the best online casinos in California on which to play Poker. Whilst many of our featured casinos in California offer this game, this provides a dedicated platform that you can use to practice playing the game, learn new strategies, and claim special bonuses. In addition, you can participate in frequent Poker tournaments with valuable guaranteed cash prizes.

The Bovada Poker platform, along with all of its other casino games, is available on its mobile-optimized website as well as on its dedicated Android and iOS apps. In fact, this is one of the best casinos in California for mobile gameplay, as you can launch and start playing your favorite game in just a couple of taps.

In addition to its Poker bonuses, Bovada offers a selection of welcome and ongoing offers. These include several reload offers and even one of the few online casino real money no deposit offers in California.

As a new player, you’ll be able to choose one of several welcome offers. One of the more popular ones is exclusively available for crypto payments and rewards your first deposit with a 125% match bonus worth up to $1,250. This offer can be activated with promo code BTCCWB1250 and has a wagering requirement of 50x.

Pros:

A three-part crypto welcome package worth up to $3,750

Mobile app available for iOS and Android

Frequent Poker tournaments with high-value prize pools

Accepts USD and crypto payments

Cons:

Relatively small maximum deposit limits

4. Ignition – Collect Points when Playing with Real Money at this Online Casino in California

Ignition is another high-rated online casino for real money in California that offers a dedicated Poker platform. This is hardly surprising given that both Bovada and Ignition are owned by the same reputable company.

One of the features that make Ignition stand out, however, is its loyalty program. As soon as you join this casino and start wagering real money, you’ll begin collecting points. These points can be redeemed back for cash and help you to progress through the loyalty levels. At higher levels, you’ll get a better exchange rate and also benefit from additional perks.

Ignition is also one of the few real money online casinos in California that frequently offers no deposit bonuses to new players. This bonus normally consists of free spins but is only available for a limited period of time. Nevertheless, you should speak to a customer care agent once you’ve registered a new account to check if such an offer is available to you.

By joining Ignition today, you’ll have a choice between a USD or a Bitcoin welcome bonus. The cryptocurrency welcome offer consists of a 150% match worth up to $3,000. This bonus is split equally between casino games and Poker chips and has a wagering requirement of 25x.

Pros:

Frequent Poker tournaments with high-value prize pools

Collect points with every real money wager

Pay in USD or cryptocurrency

Good selection of ongoing casino offers

Cons:

No live Poker available

5. MyBookie – A Mobile-Friendly Casino in California

MyBookie is one of the best mobile casinos in California and provides a mobile-optimized website that is accessible across operating systems and browsers. Whilst the platform does not offer downloadable apps, its main website is designed to be responsive and offers a seamless experience to mobile users.

It’s not just the website itself that’s mobile-friendly, however. In partnership with its game providers, MyBookie offers hundreds of slots and table games that can be played directly from your smartphone or tablet.

This is one of the best Betsoft casinos in California as it features an extended catalog of games from this provider. Once you’ve registered an account, you’ll be able to enjoy 3D slots, jackpot games, and innovative creations by this developer. You can even play most of these virtual games for free before switching to real money mode.

As with all other California casinos listed in this guide, MyBookie is welcoming new players from the State with a match bonus on your first deposit. A 150% match of up to $750 is currently available, and you can claim it by entering promo code MYB150 with your first payment. The wagering requirement for this offer is 40x.

Pros:

A mobile-optimized main website

Plenty of ongoing offers for existing users

150+ Betsoft slots available

Slot tournaments with exciting prize pools

Cons:

Fees on several USD payout options

Comparing the Best Online Casinos in California

The best online casinos for real money in California offer plenty of features and bonuses. You can use this table to compare them and find the platforms that best suit your preferences.

California Casinos Games Available Number of Games Software Providers Payment Method Welcome Bonus Wager Requirement Wild Casino Slots, blackjack, craps, roulette, poker, baccarat, live casino 250+ Fresh Deck Studios, Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Discover, Person to Person, Bank Wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin 250% deposit match up to $1,000 on first deposit 35X BetOnline Roulette, slots, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino, sports betting 491 Magma, BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming VISA, MasterCard, Person to Person, Dogecoin, eCheck, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 30X Bovada Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino, sports betting 200+ Visionary iGaming, RealTime Gaming, Rival, Revolver Gaming VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 125% deposit match up to $1,250 25X Ignition Slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker, live casino, progressive jackpots, virtual sports 200+ Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming Visa, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Zelle, MatchPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 150% Deposit match up to $1,500 25X MyBookie Slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker, live casino, progressive jackpots 200+ Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Rival Gaming Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum 150% deposit match up to $750 40x XBet Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino, sports betting 200+ Magma, Fresh Deck Studios, BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 200% deposit match up to $500 40X Big Spin Slots, roulette, blackjack, roulette, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino 213 BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple 200% deposit match up to $1,000 30X Cafe Casino Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino 300+ RealTime Gaming, Rival, Makitone Gaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 250% deposit match up to $1,500 40X Las Atlantis Slots, roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots 250+ RealTime Gaming Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Neosurf, PayID 220% up to $22,000 + 55 free spins 35x MYB Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino, sports betting 200+ BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma Credit card, Debit card, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 40X

How to Play at Online Casinos in California

Since online casinos in California are not currently allowed, you’ll be able to join offshore sites as long as you’re 18 years or older. As long as you meet this condition, you should be able to play with real money at an online casino in California.

This rule also applies to land-based establishments on tribal land.

Joining an Online Casino in California

In the following tutorial, we’ll provide you with step-by-step instructions to help you register an account, claim a bonus, deposit funds, and start playing with real money at an online casino in California.

We’re using Wild Casino in this example since our experts found it to be the best one among all casinos in California. By joining today, you can claim a crypto welcome package worth up to $9,000.

Step 1: Create a Wild Casino Account

On the Wild Casino website, click on ‘Join Now’ to begin registration. Enter the necessary details, including your name, mobile number, and email.

Step 2: Verify Your Email Address

You should receive an automated email from Wild Casino to verify your email address. Click on the link found within this email to complete this step.

Step 3: Place Your First Deposit

Visit the ‘Cashier’ page and choose your favorite banking option by clicking on the logo. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus.

As you’re placing your deposit, enter WILD250 to receive your first USD welcome bonus or CRYPTO300 to claim your first Bitcoin bonus.

Step 4: Start Playing an Online Casino Game

Visit the Wild Casino lobby and browse through the different game categories to locate a game that you wish to play. Click on it to get started and follow the on-screen instructions to learn how to play the game.

A History of Casino Laws in California

Here is a brief overview of the main timeline of casino legislation in California:

2000 – California residents approve legalizing casino gambling on tribal land through a state referendum.

1988 – Card rooms become regulated under the Gambling Control Act.

1984 – The California State Lottery is launched.

Can I Legally Play at Online Casinos in California?

Unfortunately not, since casinos in California are banned in the State. This means that no operator can be based or licensed in CA.

However, since online gambling is popular, many residents turn to offshore sites that support players from California. All the California casinos listed in this guide fall under this category.

Will Online Casinos in California Become Legal?

This question is on the mind of many residents, but unfortunately, there are no plans to introduce legal online casinos in California anytime soon.

If you wish to play slots or table games and reside in the Golden State, you can either join offshore sites or play at one of these licensed land-based facilities:

Northern California Casinos

Here are the main casinos in Northern California that you can play at right now:

Bear River Casino – 11 Bear Paws Way, Humboldt CA.

Black Oak Casino – 19400 Tuolumne Road N, Tuolumne CA.

Blue Lake Casino and Bingo – 777 Casino Way, Humboldt CA.

Cache Creek Casino – 14455 Highway 16, Yolo CA.

Cher-Ae Heights Casino – 27 Scenic Drive, Humboldt CA.

Chicken Ranch Casino – 16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Tuolumne CA.

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino – 711 Lucky Lane, Madera CA.

Colusa Casino & Bingo – 3770 Highway 45, Colusa CA.

Coyote Valley Shodaki – 7751 North State Street, Mendocino CA.

Desert Rose Casino – 901 Country Road 56, Modoc CA.

Diamond Mountain Casino – 900 Skyline Drive, Lassen CA.

Eagle Mountain Casino – 681 South Tule Road, Tulare CA.

ELK Valley Casino – 2500 Howland Hill Road, Del Norte CA.

Feather Falls Casino – 3 Alverda Drive, Butte CA.

Garcia River Casino – 22215 Windy Hallow Road, Mendocino CA.

Graton Resort & Casino – 288 Golf Course Drive West, Sonoma CA.

Gold Country Casino – 4020 Olive Highway, Butte CA.

Harrah’s Northern California – 4640 Coal Mine Rd, Amador CA.

Hidden Oaks Casino – 77600 Highway 162, Mendocino CA.

Hopland Sho-Ka-Wah Casino & Bingo – 13101 Nokomis Road, Mendocino CA

Jackson Rancheria’s Resort & Casino – 1222 New York Ranch Road, Amador CA.

Konocti Vista Casino – 2755 Mission Rancheria Road, Lake CA.

Lucky 7 Casino – 350 North Indian Road, Del Norte CA.

Lucky Bear Casino – Shopping Center, Highway 96, Humboldt CA.

Mono Wind Casino – 37302 Rancheria Lane, Fresno CA

Pit River Casino – 20265 Tamarack Ave, Shasta CA.

River Rock Casino – 3250 Highway 128, Sonoma CA.

Red Fox Casino – 200 Cahto Drive Mendocino CA.

Red Hawk Casino – 1 Red Hawk Parkway, El Dorado CA.

Redwood Hotel & Casino – 171 Klamath Blvd, Del Norte CA.

Robinson Rancheria Bingo & Casino – 1545 East Highway 20, Lake CA.

Rolling Hills Casino – 2655 Barham Ave, Tehama CA.

Running Creek Casino – 635 E. Hwy 20, Lake CA.

San Pablo Lytton Casino – 13255 San Pablo Avenue, Contra Costa CA.

Sherwood Valley Rancheria Casino – 100 Kawi Place, Mendocino CA.

Table Mountain Casino – 8184 Table Mountain Rd, Fresno CA.

Thunder Valley Casino – 1200 Athens Ave, Placer CA.

Twin Pine Casino – 22223 Highway 29, Lake CA.

Win-River Casino – 2100 Redding Rancheria Road, Shasta CA.

Southern California Casinos

Further south, you can play at the following casinos in Southern California:

Agua Caliente Casino – 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Riverside CA.

Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians – 84001 Avenue 54, Riverside CA.

Barona Casino – 1932 Wildcat, San Diego CA.

Cahuilla Creek Casino – 52802 Highway 371, Riverside CA.

Casino Morongo – 49500 Seminole Dr, Riverside CA.

Casino Pauma – 777 Pauma Reservation Road, San Diego CA.

Chumash Casino – 3400 East Highway 246, Santa Barbara CA.

Fantasy Springs Casino – 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Riverside CA.

Golden Acorn Casino & Travel Center – 1800 Golden Acorn Road, San Diego CA.

Harrah’s Rincon Casino & Resort – 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way, San Diego CA.

Havasu Landing Resort Casino – Havasu Lake Road, San Bernardino CA.

La Jolla Indian Slot Arcade – Highway 76, San Diego CA.

La Posta Casino – 777 Crestwood Road, San Diego CA.

Paiute Palace Casino – 2742 N. Sierra Highway, Inyo CA.

Pala Casino – 11154 Highway 76, San Diego CA.

Pechanga Gaming Center – 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Riverside CA.

Quechan Paradise Casino – 450 Quechan Road, Imperial CA.

Red Earth Casino – 3089 Norm Niver Road, Imperial CA.

San Manuel Indian Bingo & Casino – 777 San Manuel Blvd, San Bernardino CA.

Soboba Legends Casino – 23333 Soboba Road, Riverside CA.

Spa Hotel & Casino – 401 East Amado Rd, Riverside CA.

Spotlight 29 Casino – 46-200 Harrison Place, Riverside CA.

Sycuan Resort & Casino – 5469 Casino Way, San Diego CA.

Tachi Palace – 17225 Jersey Avenue, Kings CA.

Valley View Casino – 16300 Nyemii Pass Road, San Diego CA.

Viejas Casino and Turf Club – 5000 Willows Road, San Diego CA.

Indian Casinos In California

All the California casinos that are land-based are located on tribal land. As we’re writing this guide, no casinos are allowed to operate elsewhere in the State.

What Taxes do I Need to Pay on Winnings from Online Casinos in California?

California is known for setting the highest rate of tax on gambling winnings anywhere in the US. The law outlines the tax payable from land-based casinos in California since online gambling is not permitted. After having deducted gambling losses, winnings are subject to 1% and 13.3% of state tax and 24% of federal tax.

Online Casinos in California Payment Methods

Here are some of the main deposit and withdrawal options available on our featured California online casinos:

Crypto Casinos

There are several benefits of using crypto casinos to play your favorite online slots and table games. Paying with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other coins allows you to benefit from lower fees, faster transactions, and normally, higher-value bonuses.

Some of the best Bitcoin casinos in California include Ignition and Bovada. If you’re looking for the best Ethereum casinos in California, we recommend BetOnline and Wild Casino.

eWallet Casinos

Whilst eWallets provide a safe and quick way to deposit and withdraw funds, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find casinos in California that accept them. eWallets can be expensive for players and casino operators, so many are looking to use alternative options.

Other California Casino Payment Methods

You can continue to fund your online casinos in California accounts using traditional payment methods, such as debit/credit cards and bank transfers. These are familiar payment methods, but may be unavailable for payouts.

Some of the best debit card casinos in California include XBet and MyBookie. If you’re looking for American Express casinos in California, we recommend Ignition or Cafe Casino.

Online Casinos in California Bonuses

Here are the main types of bonuses offered by the best casinos in California:

Free Spins

This bonus offers a great way to play online slots without risking your own fund. Free spins are available to both new and existing players at many online casinos in California.

Matched Deposits

All our featured casinos in California will match the value of your payments by a certain percentage. This allows you to play with a greater bankroll without needing to deposit more funds.

No Deposit Bonuses

This type of casino bonus does not require you to deposit money in order to claim it. Instead, many casinos in California will reward you for registering an account, referring a friend, or completing another simple task.

Online Casinos in California Top Games

These are some of the most popular game varieties available across our list of the best casinos in California:

The Latest Slots at California Casino Sites

The best casinos in California offer hundreds of slots from reputable providers, including Betsoft and RealTime Gaming. These games feature a range of mechanics, themes, and potential payouts, and some even include high-value jackpots that are randomly awarded.

Join Various Table Games at California Casinos

All the online casinos in California featured in this guide offer plenty of table games, including Roulette, Craps, and Baccarat. In addition to playing the classic versions of these and other table games, you can also enjoy several variants that feature better odds or different rules.

Experience Live Casinos in California

If you’re looking to play table games at casinos in California that feature real dealers, you’ll be pleased to know that all our featured sites offer them. Live Blackjack, Live Roulette, Live Baccarat, and Live Super 6 are all available and can be played on computers and mobile devices.

Comparing California Online Casino Laws to its Neighbors

Online casinos in California have no way of receiving an operating license from the state, and it’s unclear if or when any such laws will be introduced. Let’s have a look at how neighboring states treat online casinos.

To the north, Oregon online casinos have similar rules to casinos in California. Whilst land-based gambling is allowed, no laws permit online casino gambling.

To the east, Nevada online casinos are surprisingly limited in their operations. Unlike casinos in California, online Poker is allowed. However, no other casino game is legally permitted online.

Further south, Arizona online casinos face similar barriers to casinos in California. Although the state has legalized online sports betting, online casinos remain illegal.

Joining the Best Online Casino in California

Now that you know which sites are the best casinos in California, you can proceed to register an account and claim your welcome bonus. All these casinos in California offer a safe and fair playing environment and include a range of convenient payment methods and plenty of support services.

If you’re still not sure which casinos in California to join first, we recommend starting with Wild Casino. As a new player, you can choose between a USD or crypto welcome package. Enter code CRYPTO300 to receive your first 300% crypto match bonus worth up to $3,000.

FAQs

What’s the number of land-based casinos in California? There are over 60 casinos in California that operate legally on tribal land. You can find the full list, along with the top 10 best online casinos in California in this guide.

Which is the best California casino? Wild Casino is the best online site in the state as it offers a wide variety of virtual and live games along with a welcome package worth up to $9,000.

Which are the California casinos located on tribal land? You can find a full list of such facilities in our casinos in California guide.

Can I legally play at online casinos in California? Unfortuantely, the state has not legalized online casino gambling. This means that all the best online casinos in California, including Wild Casino and BetOnline, are located offshore.