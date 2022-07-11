7 Best BDSM Dating Sites UK- Find Best BDSM and Fetish Sites
The sex positivity movement is undoubtedly one of the biggest events in the 21st century and it is one of the main reasons why people today can be so open about their sexuality, including to subjects that were known as taboo like using BDSM dating sites UK to connect with people. Right behind it, giving it a steady push, was the evolution of the internet and social media.
Nowadays, no matter which type of BDSM you have (BDSM , feet, voyeurism, etc.), you can bet that there is an online dating site that caters to it.
In this article, we will go over some of the most renowned fetish dating sites in the UK and review each one separately to help you kick-start your journey.
BDSM Dating Sites UK – Brief Overview
We know that some of you are probably in a rush to create a profile and start meeting people interested in fetish dating in the UK.
If that’s the case, here’s a brief overview of our top BDSM dating apps that you can skim through:
- Seeking – Overall the Best BDSM Dating Site
- Match – BDSM Dating Site with a Catalogue
- eHarmony – BDSM Dating Site that Effectively Matches Like-Minded Individuals
- Zoosk – Best for Serious BDSM Dating Relationships
- WhatsYourPrice – Unique and Innovative BDSM Dating Site
- Fetlife – Great BDSM Dating Site for Kinksters
- Whiplr – Interactive BDSM Dating UK Site
7 Best BDSM Dating Sites UK – Detailed Analysis
Want to learn a bit more about the BDSM dating apps we just mentioned? Well, you’re just in time for our detailed analysis. If you’re intersted, you can learn more about best UK dating apps.
Let’s dive in.
Seeking – Overall the Best BDSM Dating Site
One of the main reasons why we ranked Seeking as the best BDSM dating site is due to its large user base that is astonishingly diversified.
To be precise, there are around 45 million active members, with a few million registered only in the UK (this is more than some platforms have overall).
Pros:
- plenty of active profiles
- various search filters
- availability worldwide
- verification process for safety
- beautiful and user-friendly interface
Cons:
- Visibility of inactive profiles
What does this mean for you?
Well, it means that you will have an easier time finding someone who has the same BDSM as you. No matter if you’re into tying someone to the bed or just casual vanilla sex (yes, that’s a kink too), you won’t have much trouble finding it on Seeking.
The platform was initially founded in 2006 as SeekingArrangement and it mostly focused on sugar dating back then. However, as years have gone by, it has evolved into much more.
You can join the platform and check out what it has to offer free of charge, but if you want to start looking for hookups and send messages, you’ll need a premium membership.
And, if you find a “same-fetished” individual that doesn’t live in your local area, you can always use the video chat feature to stay in touch with them.
Before you join this fetish dating app, you should know that most members are searching for something casual and one-night stands.
But, this doesn’t mean that long-term partners are out of the question.
Seeking has gained quite a reputation over the last few years and it has even been endorsed by some renowned platforms like The New York Times, Playboy, Forbes, and CNN.
Also, when you check the user reviews and ratio, you’ll find that the positive comments heavily outweigh the negative ones. Make sure you read our Seeking review before you make your choice.
Match – Dating Site with a Catalogue
Launched in 1993 and introducing a platform for gays and lesbians as well, we can safely state that Match was far ahead of its time (and Google!).
With almost two decades of experience in the BDSM dating industry under its belt, it’s not much of a surprise that many people today think of Match.com as a synonym for “online dating site”.
Pros:
- large base of profiles
- high success rate
- user-friendly interface
Cons:
- restricted options for messaging
Even with the development of apps like Tinder, Match has still managed to retain its competitive edge in the online dating market.
One of the main reasons for this is its catalogue matchmaking approach.
To put it simply, each registered user can go through a catalogue of other active users on the platform and reach out to anyone that piques their interest.
No swiping left and right, just a simple pick and text.
There are over 3.5 million users in the UK, so finding someone that’s into the same kinks as you are won’t be much of an issue.
Although, you should note that most of these users are located in the bigger cities.
To fasten up the process of finding a suitable match, you can use the advanced filters to set parameters like age, location, and most importantly, interests.
Match.com is also one of the best BDSM dating UK apps for beginners since it’s fairly easy to learn your way around the platform.
Each section is well-organized and the overall approach is very straightforward.
If we had to pick one downside, it would probably be the price. Match is a bit more expensive than its competitors, but hey, there’s no price tag for love, right?
eHarmony – Dating Site that Effectively Matches Like-Minded Individuals
eHarmony has over 5 million active UK members, but that’s not even the best part about it.
Pros:
- high chances of true compatibility
- serious candidates
- verified accounts
Cons:
- no mystery
The thing that makes this BDSM dating site special is its cutting-edge matchmaking system that uses advanced mathematic algorithms to connect the right people.
In fact, it is the first online dating site ever to introduce a scientific approach to matchmaking.
However, to take advantage of this algorithm, you’ll need to answer a bunch of questions and fulfill a lengthy questionnaire during the signup process.
Although it might take a bit more time than anticipated, it will all be worthwhile when you find that special someone that has the same kinks as you do.
What’s more, if you want to see just how like-minded you two are, eHarmony provides you with a compatibility ranking alongside each potential match.
Here, you can check out their taste in movies, food, music, and sexual interests.
After you wrap up the questionnaire and create a profile, you will receive a list of potential matches rather quickly.
However, to access it, you’ll have to purchase one of their premium memberships.
Zoosk – Best for Serious Dating Relationships
Want to find someone that shares the same fetishes and with whom you can spend the rest of your life with?
Pros:
- advanced filters
- real-time chats
- blog with advice and insights
Cons:
- paid chat and messaging
Well, Zoosk might be the place where that special someone is hiding out.
Known for its high success rate in matching individuals that form serious relationships, Zoosk is one of the best options if you want to avoid people that will provide you with a great one-night stand and then leave first thing in the morning.
One of the reasons why people manage to find “soul mates” on Zoosk is probably the advanced behavioral matchmaking technology.
While it can’t really compare with that of eHarmony, it does manage to catch certain patterns that serve as the main ingredients in long-term relationships.
The UK user base consists of around 1.4 million members and most of them are located in London, Liverpool, Glasgow, and other big cities.
Lastly, Zoosk incorporates some of the dating industry’s most robust security measures, which makes this platform also one of the safest and most reliable.
WhatsYourPrice – Unique and Innovative Dating Site
Here is an innovative BDSM dating site for all of you with unique kinks – WhatsYourPrice.
Pros:
- no fee to pay
- plenty of singles to choose from
Cons:
- a challenging concept to comprehend
Created by the same company that launched Seeking.com, this online dating platform has pretty much inherited everything from the great security to the reasonable prices.
But, there is one key factor that differentiates it from Seeking or any other dating platform in the industry – the auction matchmaking system.
“Wait, but my BDSM doesn’t involve auctions!”
Maybe not, but this system means that you get to bid for the people that share the same kinks as you do (bonus points if you actually are into auctions).
In essence, WhatsYourPrice works like this – a woman puts herself up for an auction and the man who is the highest bidder gets a chance to go out with her.
While your first thought might be that this is some form of escorting, it’s actually nothing of the sort.
WhatsYourPrice has simply found an interesting way to compensate women for their makeup, clothes, nail, and other date-preparation expenses.
If you think about it, it’s a great way to let the person you are taking out how serious you are about the relationship.
As for the women, they’ll know that the person taking them out is richer and more successful than an “average Joe”.
Fetlife – Great Dating Site for Kinksters
In the early 2010s, Fetlife struggled a lot with coming up with a decent design that will appeal to its members.
Pros:
- extensive user database;
- website offers a lot of possibilities without fee;
- several fetishes and quirks;
- smartphone app is accessible;
- reasonable costs.
Cons:
- outdated user interface;
- many people hide their faces.
But, over these last few years, it has managed to create a truly modern and sleek interface that is fairly easy to navigate through.
With that said, you should know that Fetlife isn’t for those of you who are slowly dipping your toes into the BDSM dating pool.
Fetlife is much more accustomed to people that are confident about their kinks and have no problem expressing exactly what they want or like.
The atmosphere is great and you have all the freedom in the world to be your true self. Everyone is open to discussing their sexual feeling and you won’t have to worry about creeping anyone out.
One of the best things about Fetlife is that it has organized sections of different kinks and you can join whichever one you want.
This includes BDSM , feet, vanilla sex, latex, MILFs, and literally dozens more.
In terms of matchmaking, the approach is pretty similar to Match.com. You don’t swipe and you don’t get automatically matched with other users.
Instead, you go through the profiles that have shown interest in the same fetishes as you do and then reach out to them.
Lastly, you should note that even though Fetlife is a kink-specific online dating site, it doesn’t mean you can torpedo your way into someone’s bed.
All the members are just average people, which means that you should be at least a little bit smooth during the conversations to actually get dates or laid.
Whiplr – Interactive Dating UK Site
Whiplr is one of the most popular BDSM dating UK sites due to its interactive messaging features. In fact, it’s known as a “messenger without borders”.
Pros:
- It is clear which accounts are fake.
- Your credit card is rather safe because payments are made using your Apple or Google accounts.
- Their sole method of payment is a one-time fee for lifetime access.
- Men can message women at no cost.
Cons:
- Small amount of real profiles.
- Nothing is gained from purchasing premium access.
- Over three weeks of trying, not a single date has been scheduled.
There are currently a few hundred thousand UK members and this number includes all kinkster levels (beginners, amateurs, and pros).
The main selling point of Whiplr is that the conversations aren’t the usual “tedious” texts. Instead, they provide interesting video messages and sound bites for interaction.
To initiate a conversation, you can even send an animated GIF of a blindfold, whip, collar, or something else that you think they’ll find interesting.
Similar to most fetish dating apps, you don’t need to match with someone in order to strike a conversation.
You can simply reach out to anyone that you find attractive and who has listed having the same fetishes as you do.
However, one of the main downsides to this is that a lot of women have reported getting tons of unwanted attention in their inboxes.
Whiplr has some strong guidelines about this and regarding unsolicited pics, but even though the reports are taken rather seriously, they aren’t really minimized.
As for the price, Whiplr falls under the more budget-friendly alternatives at $19.99 per month.
7 Best BDSM Dating Sites UK – The Verdict
Meeting that special someone that has the same sexual fantasies as you do has never been easier than it is now.
With a BDSM dating site at every corner, your only problem will be finding the proper one for your specific kinks.
We have narrowed down your choices by reviewing these seven apps that currently stand as the best and most popular, with Seeking leading the pact as the top contender.