Waynesboro Police arrest two Georgia men for road rage incident with firearm

The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested two Georgia men wanted in connection with an alleged road rage incident that occurred in the city on Jan. 30.

According to Waynesboro Police, Carlos Castillo, 20, and Adan Palacios, 19, both of Marietta, Ga., were located and arrested in Georgia for a road rage incident that involved a firearm. Both were extradited back to Waynesboro.

Charges

Carlos Castillo

Felony § 18.2-51/18.2-18- Accessary to maliciously shoot with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill

Misdemeanor § 18.2-96- Petty theft

Misdemeanor § 46.2-300- Drive without a license

Castillo has been released on an unsecured bond.

Adan Palacios

Felony § 18.2-26/18.2-51: Maliciously stab, cut, or wound w/ intent to maim, disfigure, or kill

Felony § 18.2-154: Maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle where life or vehicle was put into peril

Misdemeanor § 18.2-56.1: Recklessly handle a firearm as to endanger life, limb, or property

Misdemeanor § 50-3: unlawfully discharge a firearm within the City of Waynesboro

Palacios is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.