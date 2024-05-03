Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Waynesboro Police arrest two Georgia men for road rage incident with firearm
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro Police arrest two Georgia men for road rage incident with firearm

Crystal Graham
Published date:
road rage suspects
Images courtesy Waynesboro Police Department

The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested two Georgia men wanted in connection with an alleged road rage incident that occurred in the city on Jan. 30.

According to Waynesboro Police, Carlos Castillo, 20, and Adan Palacios, 19, both of Marietta, Ga., were located and arrested in Georgia for a road rage incident that involved a firearm. Both were extradited back to Waynesboro.

Charges

Carlos Castillo

  • Felony § 18.2-51/18.2-18- Accessary to maliciously shoot with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill
  • Misdemeanor § 18.2-96- Petty theft
  • Misdemeanor § 46.2-300- Drive without a license

Castillo has been released on an unsecured bond.

Adan Palacios

  • Felony § 18.2-26/18.2-51: Maliciously stab, cut, or wound w/ intent to maim, disfigure, or kill
  • Felony § 18.2-154: Maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle where life or vehicle was put into peril
  • Misdemeanor § 18.2-56.1: Recklessly handle a firearm as to endanger life, limb, or property
  • Misdemeanor § 50-3: unlawfully discharge a firearm within the City of Waynesboro

Palacios is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro Schools defends hire of new football coach with two criminal convictions
2 Analysis: UVA dramatically behind its ACC, Power 5 peers in football spending
3 Staunton School Board chair resigns position amid PTA embezzlement allegation
4 Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia
5 Choose Medicare Act would move us a step closer to universal healthcare

Latest News

judge guilty courtroom arrest
Local, Public Safety

Wanted fugitive captured in high-risk traffic stop in Waynesboro Thursday

Crystal Graham
football money
Sports

Mailbag: Where does the money that donors assume is going to UVA football actually go?

Chris Graham

How does a top three public university justify going on the cheap for the moneymaker football should be? It all seems disjointed. A huge scoreboard for a team that often doesn't do enough of it. Sigh!

Climate, Politics, Virginia

Virginia receives more than $49M from Biden program to replace lead water pipes

Rebecca Barnabi

President Joe Biden's Investing in America is providing Virginia more than $49 million to identify and replace lead service lines.

house value increase graphic
Economy, Local

It’s in the mail: Augusta County Reassessment Office mails second notice for appeals

Crystal Graham
United States Postal Service
Virginia

Feeding Southwest Virginia requests food donations for annual Stamp Out Hunger

Rebecca Barnabi
interstate 81 dump truck sheriff crash
Public Safety, Virginia

Dump truck on I-81 in Virginia collides with bridge overpass, lands on sheriff’s deputy SUV

Crystal Graham
shonn bell
Schools, Sports

Waynesboro Schools defends hire of new football coach with two criminal convictions

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status