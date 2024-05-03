Waynesboro Police arrest two Georgia men for road rage incident with firearm

The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested two Georgia men wanted in connection with an alleged road rage incident that occurred in the city on Jan. 30.
According to Waynesboro Police, Carlos Castillo, 20, and Adan Palacios, 19, both of Marietta, Ga., were located and arrested in Georgia for a road rage incident that involved a firearm. Both were extradited back to Waynesboro.
Charges
Carlos Castillo
- Felony § 18.2-51/18.2-18- Accessary to maliciously shoot with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill
- Misdemeanor § 18.2-96- Petty theft
- Misdemeanor § 46.2-300- Drive without a license
Castillo has been released on an unsecured bond.
Adan Palacios
- Felony § 18.2-26/18.2-51: Maliciously stab, cut, or wound w/ intent to maim, disfigure, or kill
- Felony § 18.2-154: Maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle where life or vehicle was put into peril
- Misdemeanor § 18.2-56.1: Recklessly handle a firearm as to endanger life, limb, or property
- Misdemeanor § 50-3: unlawfully discharge a firearm within the City of Waynesboro
Palacios is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.