Evan Blanco throws five scoreless in #10 Virginia’s 10-0 win over Navy

Chris Graham
Published date:

uva logo blue Evan Blanco got a rare mid-week start, ahead of #10 Virginia’s exam break, and put up five shutout innings in a 10-0 run-rule win over Navy on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.

Blanco (5-3, 4.38 ERA) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one in the win.

Matt Augustin (2-0, 4.09 ERA) pitched two perfect innings to close things out.

An Anthony Stephan solo homer in the bottom of the seventh allowed UVA (35-12) to walk off Navy (25-20).

It was the first homer of the season for Stephan (.283/.423/.417, 1 HR, 19 RBIs), who was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Henry Godbout (.374/.465/.643, 5 HRs, 33 RBIs) also homered for Virginia.

UVA closes out the 2024 regular season with a seven-game homestand that starts on Wednesday, May 8, with a home tilt against George Washington.

The ‘Hoos then get back-to-back weekend ACC series with NC State (May 10-12) and Virginia Tech (May 16-18).

Baseball America has Virginia as the #11 overall national seed in its latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection.

D1Baseball.com has Virginia as the #12 national seed in its projection.

The Top 16 seeds are hosts for the first weekend of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 31.

