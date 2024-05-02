Countries
Coach Mox, busy on the portal this spring, lands another frontcourt transfer
Sports

Coach Mox, busy on the portal this spring, lands another frontcourt transfer

Chris Graham
Published date:
coach mox
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Photo: UVA Athletics

Tony Bennett is still 0-for-the-portal this spring, but Coach Mox continues to be busy, announcing Wednesday the addition of 6’3” forward RyLee Grays, late of UNC, to her program.

Grays, a rising sophomore, was a four-star prep prospect out of Pearland, Texas, and was the 2023 Houston Chronicle Player of the Year.

She didn’t get much run in her freshman season at UNC – 19 minutes total in five games.

“I’m super excited to welcome RyLee to our program,” said Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, the aforementioned Coach Mox. “She fits us on and off the court. RyLee was highly recruited out of high school and is a strong, athletic, and physical post player, who can also defend, run the floor, score, and rebound. She is a great student, who will enhance our culture as well. Wahoo Nation, you will love her game and dynamic personality.”

Grays is the third frontcourt transfer signed by Agugua-Hamilton this spring, joining 6’4” rising senior Latasha Lattimore, most recently of Miami, who averaged 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2023-2024, shooting 45.5 percent from the floor overall, and 29.4 percent from three-point range, and 6’7” rising sophomore Hawa Doumbouya, who barely got on the floor as a freshman at Maryland.

The trio will be tasked with helping fill a big hole for Agugua-Hamilton in the UVA frontcourt, which is losing Mir McLean (12.2 ppg, 9.6 rebs/g, 57.4% FG in 2022-2023), Camryn Taylor (14.8 ppg, 6.1 rebs/g, 46.5% FG, 51.7% 3FG in 2023-2024) and Sam Brunelle (6.2 ppg, 36.0% FG, 33.1% 3FG in 2023-2024).

Coach Mox has 6’3” rising sophomore Edessa Noyan (2.9 ppg, 3.1 rebs/g, 50.0% FG, 36.4% 3FG) and 6’7” grad student Taylor Lauterbach (1.2 ppg, 2.0 rebs/g, 26.5% FG, 18.2% 3FG) returning from 2023-2024.

Also factoring into the mix for playing time next season is 6’2” prep recruit Breona Hurd, a four-star prospect and Top 100 recruit.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

