Keswick Hall to host local qualifying tournament for 2024 U.S. Open Championship

The Pete Dye-designed Full Cry golf course at Keswick Hall in Albemarle County will serve as a local qualifying site for the 2024 U.S. Open Championship.

The May 14 qualifying tournament at Keswick Hall will involve 84 golfers competing for five spots in the 2024 U.S. Open, which will be contested on Course No. 2 at Pinehurst (June 13-16).

“It is such an honor for Full Cry to be selected as a U.S. Open qualifying site for a second straight year as the participants vie for a chance to play in the U.S. Open Championship,” said Molly and Robert Hardie, owners of Keswick Hall. “One of the last courses designed by the brilliant Pete Dye, Full Cry presents his genius on full display as one of the truly special layouts in Virginia and the U.S. as a whole.”

Keswick Hall is one of 109 qualifying host sites for this year’s U.S. Open.

The Full Cry course is ranked No. 53 in Golfweek’s “Best Resort Courses” list for 2024 after debuting on the coveted list in 2016. The layout is also ranked No. 3 in Golfweek’s list of “Best Courses You Can Play” in Virginia.

For more information about Keswick Hall, visit www.keswick.com.