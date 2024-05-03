Wanted fugitive captured in high-risk traffic stop in Waynesboro Thursday

A wanted fugitive from Nebraska was arrested after a high-risk traffic stop at East Main Street and Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro.

The Waynesboro Police Department reports that on Thursday at 5:32 p.m., officers located a vehicle operated by Erlin Romero-Martinez, 35, in the area of South Delphine Avenue and Windsor Road.

Based upon their investigation, officers were able to arrest Romero-Martinez with incident on a warrant of extradition.

Romero-Martinez was taken before the magistrate and is currently held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.