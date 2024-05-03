Countries
Economy, Local

It’s in the mail: Augusta County Reassessment Office mails second notice for appeals

Crystal Graham
Published date:
house value increase graphic
(© Kiattisak – stock.adobe.com)

If you are a property owner in Augusta County, and appealed your recent real-estate assessment, you’ll soon know if you were successful.

Augusta County reports that determinations were mailed on May 1. Residents who appealed their assessment should be receiving a second notice.

Property owners who did not submit an appeal may also get a second notice due to adjustments resulting from changes made to neighborhoods or entire categories of real estate.

If the value on the second notice did not change from the initial notice sent in February, the assessors determined that, after consideration of all the applicable information, the original value was correct.

Appeal information

Residents may appeal if they feel the assessment:

  • Does not represent the current fair market value of your property, or
  • Does not use accurate property data and you believe there are errors, such as the acreage of the assessment, or
  • Show consistency with similar properties in your area.

To start an appeal with the Board of Equalization, property owners may use the online form found on the reassessment page.

The BOE presumes that the reassessed value on your notice is correct. At the hearing, it is incumbent on the taxpayer to present clear evidence that the assessment of the property is not uniform with the assessments of other similar properties or that the property is assessed in excess of its fair market value.

Comparable sales data, property information and details on incorrect property statistics must be presented in an appeal to the BOE.

Property owners can access the 2024 reassessed values online.

After reviewing the in-person or written appeal, the BOE will determine whether to increase, decrease or affirm the assessment.

Questions about the reassessment process may be directed to the Real Estate Office at [email protected] or (540) 245-5647.

Appeals may also be made to the Circuit Court by filing with the clerk of the court. For more information, call (540) 245-5321.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

