Norfolk Tides drop Thursday matinee to Gwinnett Stripers in extras, 2-1

norfolk tides The Norfolk Tides fell to the Gwinnett Stripers, 2-1, in 10 innings on Thursday at Harbor Park.

Connor Norby, a 2021 second-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles, led the bottom half of the first off with a home run for Norfolk.

It was the sixth homer of the season for Norby (.297/.368/.535 in 2024 at Norfolk).

Gwinnett answered right back in the second with an RBI single by Sebastián Rivero to tie the game at 1-1, and that’s where it would stay into extra innings.

Tides starter Cade Povich, a 2021 third-round pick of the Minnesota Twins, struck out the first five batters he faced prior to allowing the RBI knock to Rivero.

Povich would finish with 4.2 innings, allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven.

The Tides threatened when Kyle Stowers and Billy Cook led the seventh off with back-to-back singles, then advanced to second and third on a sac bunt by Ryan McKenna. But Gwinnett starter Dylan Dodd successfully left the inning without allowing a run.

Dodd, a 2021 third-round pick of the Atlanta Braves, finished with 7.0 innings pitched, and had a similar line to Povich with one run allowed on three hits, one walk and had seven strikeouts.

The Tides will try to snap their three game losing streak tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 at Harbor Park. RHP Kyle Bradish (0-0, 10.80 ERA) will make another MLB rehab start tomorrow for the Tides. LHP Zach Logue (0-1, 1.86 ERA) will be on the hill for Gwinnett.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

