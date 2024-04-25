Norfolk Tides drop Thursday matinee to Gwinnett Stripers in extras, 2-1

The Norfolk Tides fell to the Gwinnett Stripers, 2-1, in 10 innings on Thursday at Harbor Park.

Connor Norby, a 2021 second-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles, led the bottom half of the first off with a home run for Norfolk.

It was the sixth homer of the season for Norby (.297/.368/.535 in 2024 at Norfolk).

Gwinnett answered right back in the second with an RBI single by Sebastián Rivero to tie the game at 1-1, and that’s where it would stay into extra innings.

Tides starter Cade Povich, a 2021 third-round pick of the Minnesota Twins, struck out the first five batters he faced prior to allowing the RBI knock to Rivero.

Povich would finish with 4.2 innings, allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven.

The Tides threatened when Kyle Stowers and Billy Cook led the seventh off with back-to-back singles, then advanced to second and third on a sac bunt by Ryan McKenna. But Gwinnett starter Dylan Dodd successfully left the inning without allowing a run.

Dodd, a 2021 third-round pick of the Atlanta Braves, finished with 7.0 innings pitched, and had a similar line to Povich with one run allowed on three hits, one walk and had seven strikeouts.

The Tides will try to snap their three game losing streak tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 at Harbor Park. RHP Kyle Bradish (0-0, 10.80 ERA) will make another MLB rehab start tomorrow for the Tides. LHP Zach Logue (0-1, 1.86 ERA) will be on the hill for Gwinnett.