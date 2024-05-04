Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Hoos not in the NBA: A look at how UVA Basketball alums are doing overseas
Sports

‘Hoos not in the NBA: A look at how UVA Basketball alums are doing overseas

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

In-house UVA Athletics staff writer Jeff White had a nice story on Virginia basketball alums playing overseas on the VirginiaSports.com website a couple of weeks back.

That I just saw the article, publish date April 23, literally yesterday, tells you something.

You know, that there’s a lot of interest in UVA Basketball news, in particular with the transfer portal, and what’s not going on there, and VirginiaSports.com isn’t a place you go for UVA Basketball news.

I only ended up there because I accidentally clicked that link in my bookmarks folder instead of the one below it for the On3.com transfer portal.

Anyway.

The story was full of perspectives from the UVA alums making good livings playing basketball and seeing the world, and is worth a read.

The one thing missing: stats.

Me being a numbers guy, I want to know how guys are doing numbers-wise, in addition to how much fun they’re having.

With that in mind, here we go.

  • Justin Anderson (Spain): 8.3 ppg, 2.5 rebs/g, 42.9% FG, 30.3% 3FG in 39 games
  • Darion Atkins (Italy): 6.9 ppg, 4.3 rebs/g, 44.6% FG, 36.8% 3FG
  • Jayden Gardner (Belgium): 15.3 ppg, 6.0 rebs/g, 50.3% FG, 33.7% 3FG
  • Kyle Guy (Greece, Spain): 13.2 ppg, 2.1 assists/g, 44.3% FG, 34.7% 3FG
  • Devon Hall (Italy): 7.9 ppg, 3.2 rebs/g, 1.9 assists/g, 43.3% FG, 34.4% 3FG
  • Nigel Johnson (Slovokia): 11.4 ppg, 3.7 assists/g, 41.2% FG, 36.8% 3FG
  • Sylven Landesberg (Spain): 7.4 ppg, 1.3 rebs/g, 41.9% FG, 39.3% 3FG
  • Jerome Meyinsse (Israel): 13.9 ppg, 6.4 rebs/g, 1.1 blocks/g, 65.7% FG
  • Lars Mikalauskas (Lithuania): 13.9 ppg, 7.5 rebs/g, 2.5 blocks/g, 55.8% FG
  • Akil Mitchell (China-Puerto Rico): 14.3 ppg, 9.7 rebs/g, 53.3% FG, 28.1% 3FG
  • London Perrantes (Greece): 11.5 ppg, 5.9 assists/g, 3.6 rebs/g, 37.7% FG, 37.5% 3FG
  • Mike Scott (France): 10.3 ppg, 4.7 rebs/g, 1.4 assists/g, 50.2% FG, 38.9% 3FG
  • Kody Stattmann (Australia): 3.6 ppg, 1.6 rebs/g, 38.2% FG, 37.0% 3FG
  • Mike Tobey (Serbia): 6.4 ppg, 3.9 rebs/g, 50.3% FG, 33.9% 3FG
  • Ben Vander Plas (Lithuania): 6.7 ppg, 3.1 rebs/g, 37.8% FG, 29.2% 3FG
  • Tomas Woldetensae (Italy): 5.5 ppg, 2.3 rebs/g, 1.7 assists/g, 33.9% FG, 26.6% 3FG

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro Schools defends hire of new football coach with two criminal convictions
2 Analysis: UVA dramatically behind its ACC, Power 5 peers in football spending
3 Staunton School Board chair resigns position amid PTA embezzlement allegation
4 Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia
5 Choose Medicare Act would move us a step closer to universal healthcare

Latest News

jalen warley acc
Sports

Bennett lands first 2024 transfer portal recruit: Florida State combo guard Jalen Warley

Chris Graham
steep canyon rangers
Arts & Media, Local

Lime Kiln Theater adds second night for Steep Canyon Rangers concert

Crystal Graham

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2024 concert series kick off on Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, with two performances from Steep Canyon Rangers and opener Zandi Holup.

canoe in river
Economy, Virginia

Grant program provides 10 Virginia communities with boost for summer travel season

Crystal Graham

Ten Virginia communities will launch new tourism programs to boost outdoor recreation, thanks in part to a Virginia Tourism grant.

SVASC shenandoah valley animal services center proposed entrance
Local

Cost to move animal shelter to Verona higher than estimate; timeline is uncertain

Crystal Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Bertrand gives Richmond five scoreless innings in 4-0 win over Akron RubberDucks

Chris Graham
washington nationals
Sports

Jarlin Susana looks strong in 7-2 Fredericksburg Nationals win on Friday night

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Chayce McDermott strikes out 11 as Norfolk Tides finish off combined no-hitter

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status