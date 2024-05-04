‘Hoos not in the NBA: A look at how UVA Basketball alums are doing overseas

In-house UVA Athletics staff writer Jeff White had a nice story on Virginia basketball alums playing overseas on the VirginiaSports.com website a couple of weeks back.

That I just saw the article, publish date April 23, literally yesterday, tells you something.

You know, that there’s a lot of interest in UVA Basketball news, in particular with the transfer portal, and what’s not going on there, and VirginiaSports.com isn’t a place you go for UVA Basketball news.

I only ended up there because I accidentally clicked that link in my bookmarks folder instead of the one below it for the On3.com transfer portal.

Anyway.

The story was full of perspectives from the UVA alums making good livings playing basketball and seeing the world, and is worth a read.

The one thing missing: stats.

Me being a numbers guy, I want to know how guys are doing numbers-wise, in addition to how much fun they’re having.

With that in mind, here we go.