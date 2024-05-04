Lime Kiln Theater adds second night for Steep Canyon Rangers concert

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2024 concert series kick off on Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, with two performances from Steep Canyon Rangers and opener Zandi Holup.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. on both nights. Both concerts will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

The Rangers are made up of Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals; Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals; Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals; Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals; Barrett Smith on bass, guitar and vocals; and Aaron Burdett on guitar and vocals.

The Steep Canyon Rangers band started in college at UNC-Chapel Hill, then dove head first into bluegrass in its most traditional form, and over the years have risen to the top of the bluegrass genre headlining top festivals such as Merlefest and Grey Fox Bluegrass.

They are often compared to predecessors The Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and the modern Zac Brown Band.

Food from Sexi-Mexi and Love All BBQ will be available at both events, along with a selection of beers, wines, cider and other beverages.

Lime Kiln is an outdoor theater located at 607 Borden Road in Lexington.

Tickets