Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Lime Kiln Theater adds second night for Steep Canyon Rangers concert
Arts & Media, Local

Lime Kiln Theater adds second night for Steep Canyon Rangers concert

Crystal Graham
Published date:
steep canyon rangers
Submitted

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2024 concert series kick off on Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, with two performances from Steep Canyon Rangers and opener Zandi Holup.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. on both nights. Both concerts will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

The Rangers are made up of Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals; Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals; Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals; Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals; Barrett Smith on bass, guitar and vocals; and Aaron Burdett on guitar and vocals.

The Steep Canyon Rangers band started in college at UNC-Chapel Hill, then dove head first into bluegrass in its most traditional form, and over the years have risen to the top of the bluegrass genre headlining top festivals such as Merlefest and Grey Fox Bluegrass.

They are often compared to predecessors The Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and the modern Zac Brown Band.

Food from Sexi-Mexi and Love All BBQ will be available at both events, along with a selection of beers, wines, cider and other beverages.

Lime Kiln is an outdoor theater located at 607 Borden Road in Lexington.

Tickets

  • Tickets for the opening concert on Friday, May 10 are sold out.
  • Advance tickets for the second night on Saturday, May 11 are $35.
  • Tickets will be $40 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover all accepted.
  • Advance tickets are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County School Board meeting to discuss removing ‘offensive’ art from high school art show
2 Waynesboro Schools defends hire of new football coach with two criminal convictions
3 Staunton School Board chair resigns position amid PTA embezzlement allegation
4 Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia
5 Bennett lands first 2024 transfer portal recruit: Florida State combo guard Jalen Warley

Latest News

not enough to save you
Local, Politics, Schools

Augusta County School Board meeting to discuss removing ‘offensive’ art from high school art show

Chris Graham
Bridgewater college graduation showing happy graduate
Local, Schools

Bridgewater College speaker reminds graduates to take care of self, others

Crystal Graham

Bridgewater College recognized 282 undergraduate and 35 master’s students receiving degrees on Saturday during its 144th commencement ceremony.

school classroom
Local, Schools

Augusta County School Board calls special meeting for Saturday night: Why?

Chris Graham

Something is going on in Augusta County Public Schools, enough for the Augusta County School Board to call a special meeting tonight – Saturday night – to discuss a “student matter.”

uva basketball beekman dunn
Sports

UVA hoops alums Reece Beekman, Ryan Dunn earn invites to 2024 NBA Draft Combine

Chris Graham
congress
Climate, US & World

What are the environmental, climate benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act?

Roddy Scheer
jalen warley acc
Sports

Bennett lands first 2024 transfer portal recruit: Florida State combo guard Jalen Warley

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

‘Hoos not in the NBA: A look at how UVA Basketball alums are doing overseas

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status