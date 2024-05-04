Countries
Home Augusta County School Board calls special meeting for Saturday night: Why?
Local, Schools

Augusta County School Board calls special meeting for Saturday night: Why?

Chris Graham
Published date:
school classroom
(© EduLife Photos – stock.adobe.com)

Something is going on in Augusta County Public Schools, enough for the Augusta County School Board to call a special meeting tonight – Saturday night – to discuss a “student matter.”

This is all we know at this point:

“The Augusta County School Board shall convene a special meeting on May 4, 2024 at 9:00 pm, at the Augusta County Government Center for the purpose of discussion and consideration of a student matter, pursuant to Virginia Code section 2.2-3711(A)(2).”

An email announcing the special meeting was sent out today at 2:47 p.m.

According to the meeting agenda, the special meeting will include a call to order and then a closed session.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

