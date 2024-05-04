Augusta County School Board calls special meeting for Saturday night: Why?

Something is going on in Augusta County Public Schools, enough for the Augusta County School Board to call a special meeting tonight – Saturday night – to discuss a “student matter.”

This is all we know at this point:

“The Augusta County School Board shall convene a special meeting on May 4, 2024 at 9:00 pm, at the Augusta County Government Center for the purpose of discussion and consideration of a student matter, pursuant to Virginia Code section 2.2-3711(A)(2).”

An email announcing the special meeting was sent out today at 2:47 p.m.

According to the meeting agenda, the special meeting will include a call to order and then a closed session.