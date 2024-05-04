Chayce McDermott strikes out 11 as Norfolk Tides finish off combined no-hitter

Chayce McDermott was perfect through six innings, and the Norfolk Tides bullpen closed things out without allowing a Nashville base hit, completing the combined no-hitter in a 2-0 Tides win on Friday.

McDermott, the #8-rated prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, pitched into the seventh inning, ultimately striking out 11 and walking two in six and two-thirds innings of work.

McDermott is now 4-3 with a 2.63 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 12.0K/9 in 17 appearances, 14 starts, at the Triple-A level.

Look for him to get a callup or be packaged in a trade this summer.

He’s ready.

The top prospect in all of MiLB, Jackson Holliday, was 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the fifth.

Holliday is 5-of-24 (.208/.367/.333) in six games with Norfolk since the O’s sent him down on April 24.