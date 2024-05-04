Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Bertrand gives Richmond five scoreless innings in 4-0 win over Akron RubberDucks
Sports

Bertrand gives Richmond five scoreless innings in 4-0 win over Akron RubberDucks

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrels John Michael Bertrand isn’t listed among the Top 30 prospects in the San Francisco Giants farm system. Maybe he should be.

The 2022 10th-round draft pick out of Notre Dame improved to 13-5 in his minor-league career with a nice five-inning scoreless stint in a 4-0 Richmond Flying Squirrels win over the Akron RubberDucks on Friday night.

Bertrand, a 6’3”, 205-pound righthander, struck out six, walked one and allowed five hits in five innings of work.

Bertrand is now 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA in six appearances, five starts, at Richmond in 2024, with a 1.07 WHIP and 6.3Ks/9.

Grant McCray, the #13-rated prospect in the Giants system, hit a solo homer on the second pitch of the game to put the Squirrels up to stay.

The homer was the third of the season for McCray (.139/.269/.304), who was 2-for-4 at the plate on the night.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro Schools defends hire of new football coach with two criminal convictions
2 Analysis: UVA dramatically behind its ACC, Power 5 peers in football spending
3 Staunton School Board chair resigns position amid PTA embezzlement allegation
4 Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia
5 Choose Medicare Act would move us a step closer to universal healthcare

Latest News

uva basketball
Sports

‘Hoos not in the NBA: A look at how UVA Basketball alums are doing overseas

Chris Graham
canoe in river
Economy, Local

Grant program provides 10 Virginia communities with boost for summer travel season

Crystal Graham

Ten Virginia communities will launch new tourism programs to boost outdoor recreation, thanks in part to a Virginia Tourism grant.

SVASC shenandoah valley animal services center proposed entrance
Local

Cost to move animal shelter to Verona higher than estimate; timeline is uncertain

Crystal Graham

The cost to outfit the former Verona Elementary School for use by the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center has come in with a higher price tag.

washington nationals
Sports

Jarlin Susana looks strong in 7-2 Fredericksburg Nationals win on Friday night

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Chayce McDermott strikes out 11 as Norfolk Tides finish off combined no-hitter

Chris Graham
Arts & Media, Local

Augusta County band teacher returns to Valley to perform in Staunton Jams as singer-songwriter

Rebecca Barnabi
judge guilty courtroom arrest
Local, Public Safety

Wanted fugitive captured in high-risk traffic stop in Waynesboro Thursday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status