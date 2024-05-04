Bertrand gives Richmond five scoreless innings in 4-0 win over Akron RubberDucks

John Michael Bertrand isn’t listed among the Top 30 prospects in the San Francisco Giants farm system. Maybe he should be.

The 2022 10th-round draft pick out of Notre Dame improved to 13-5 in his minor-league career with a nice five-inning scoreless stint in a 4-0 Richmond Flying Squirrels win over the Akron RubberDucks on Friday night.

Bertrand, a 6’3”, 205-pound righthander, struck out six, walked one and allowed five hits in five innings of work.

Bertrand is now 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA in six appearances, five starts, at Richmond in 2024, with a 1.07 WHIP and 6.3Ks/9.

Grant McCray, the #13-rated prospect in the Giants system, hit a solo homer on the second pitch of the game to put the Squirrels up to stay.

The homer was the third of the season for McCray (.139/.269/.304), who was 2-for-4 at the plate on the night.