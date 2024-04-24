Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent

The Waynesboro YMCA and Staunton-Augusta YMCA have entered into a collaborative partnership just announced by Waynesboro Y Board Chair Dave Mirra.

Staunton-Augusta YMCA Chief Executive Officer Josh Cole will serve as the chief executive for both facilities.

“The Waynesboro YMCA’s Board of Directors and I are extremely excited about the prospect of working collaboratively with and learning from Josh and our Staunton-Augusta YMCA neighbors,” said Mirra. “We are confident that this partnership will benefit our members, our partners and our community, keeping the Waynesboro YMCA on its current upward trajectory.”

Waynesboro YMCA Director of Development Anne Hudlow has been promoted to the executive director of the Waynesboro YMCA, filling the position of long-term Y director Jeff Fife, who stepped down at the end of 2023, after nearly 20 years at the Y.

Jay Parker served as interim CEO of the Waynesboro Y during the transition and is moving on to assume the position of Chief Operating Officer of the Rappahannock Area YMCA. In that role, Parker will oversee operations of the four branches serving communities in the greater Fredericksburg region.

Hudlow has been with the Waynesboro Y for more than three years managing special events and community relations, as well as its annual fundraising efforts and capital campaign.

“I have enjoyed getting to know Anne and working with her as we prepared for the operational blending of the two Ys,” said Cole. “I look forward to getting to know the Waynesboro staff, Y members and community leaders over the coming months. I have every confidence that Anne will do a great job in her new role as the executive director of the Waynesboro YMCA.”

Cole has served as the CEO of the Staunton-Augusta YMCA for nearly 10 years. Prior to assuming his current position, Cole served in municipal recreation leadership positions for more than 20 years in Vermont and Massachusetts.

Responsible for the oversight and management of both YMCA facilities and staff teams, Cole will work with both volunteer leadership groups to ensure effective, efficient and impactful operations for the two Ys serving the residents of Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County, Mirra said.

The Waynesboro YMCA and the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, under the direction of the YMCA of the USA, have entered into a formal management agreement.

Working under this agreement, the YMCAs will maintain their autonomy while Cole serves as the CEO of both independent YMCAs. The arrangement affords the leadership of the cooperating organizations the opportunity to explore the many and varied service, operational and collaborative options available to them going forward.

“The Waynesboro YMCA’s strategic priorities to expand its reach, improve access, continue as a facilitator of like-minded people and remain a relevant provider for generations to come have not changed,” Mirra said. “I am confident that we can help each other better serve the people who live, learn, work and do business in Waynesboro, Staunton and throughout Augusta County.”

Related stories

Jeff Fife stepping down as Waynesboro Y executive director: Big loss for Y, Waynesboro

Published date: October 25, 2023 | 2:25 pm