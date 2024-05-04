Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Cost to move animal shelter to Verona higher than estimate; timeline is uncertain
Local

Cost to move animal shelter to Verona higher than estimate; timeline is uncertain

Crystal Graham
Published date:
SVASC shenandoah valley animal services center proposed entrance
Design concept of new entrance to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Verona

The cost to outfit the former Verona Elementary School for use by the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center has come in with a higher price tag.

SVASC Executive Director Jon Hilbert confirmed the cost has gone up to $4.3 million. The cost was originally estimated at $3 million.

Hilbert said the bids received to do the work exceeded the estimate.

“Negotiations with the low bidder are occurring to get the project within available funds,” he said. “Procurement regulations are being followed.”

The cost will be split by the three localities utilizing the shelter – Augusta County and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, based on percentage usage. Augusta County serves as the fiscal agent for the shelter.

Lineage Architects presented its design concept almost one year ago, on May 23, 2023.

The square footage of the shelter, currently located in Lyndhurst, is expected to increase from 5,000 to 39,000 square feet.

Currently, the shelter is experiencing a 15 percent increase in dog intake compared to last year at the same time. Hilbert said that housing issues and increased vet care are the most common reasons given by owners surrendering their pets. He said the shelter has waived adoption fees and are working to find foster support for the animals.

“We have a great group of dogs right now who need loving homes,” he said.

The new shelter plans include individual buildings to allow for separation of cats and dogs, areas for animal exercise, a large training room for community events and clinics, as well as administrative areas and storage.

Construction was originally scheduled to be completed by the fall of this year. The timeline now is uncertain.

“We are hopeful to have negotiations complete and a contract signed by the end of May with construction starting soon after,” Hilbert said. “We do not have a construction schedule at this time.”

Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia

New animal shelter designs shared with owners’ group, public invited to offer comment

Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity

Municipal animal shelter to move to Verona Elementary School in 2024

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro Schools defends hire of new football coach with two criminal convictions
2 Analysis: UVA dramatically behind its ACC, Power 5 peers in football spending
3 Staunton School Board chair resigns position amid PTA embezzlement allegation
4 Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia
5 Choose Medicare Act would move us a step closer to universal healthcare

Latest News

jalen warley acc
Sports

Bennett lands first 2024 transfer portal recruit: Florida State combo guard Jalen Warley

Chris Graham
steep canyon rangers
Arts & Media, Local

Lime Kiln Theater adds second night for Steep Canyon Rangers concert

Crystal Graham

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2024 concert series kick off on Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, with two performances from Steep Canyon Rangers and opener Zandi Holup.

uva basketball
Sports

‘Hoos not in the NBA: A look at how UVA Basketball alums are doing overseas

Chris Graham

In-house UVA Athletics staff writer Jeff White had a nice story on Virginia basketball alums playing overseas on the VirginiaSports.com website a couple of weeks back.

canoe in river
Economy, Virginia

Grant program provides 10 Virginia communities with boost for summer travel season

Crystal Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Bertrand gives Richmond five scoreless innings in 4-0 win over Akron RubberDucks

Chris Graham
washington nationals
Sports

Jarlin Susana looks strong in 7-2 Fredericksburg Nationals win on Friday night

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Chayce McDermott strikes out 11 as Norfolk Tides finish off combined no-hitter

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status