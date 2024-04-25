Rockingham County: Woman riding on hood of car dies after allegedly falling off the vehicle

An Elkton woman is facing numerous charges stemming from an accident last week in Rockingham County where a woman allegedly on the hood of her car died.

Debra L. Elliott, 66, was not injured in the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger on the hood of her car was Dymond A.S. Thacker, 34, of Broadway, according to the Virginia State Police. Thacker died at the scene of the crash.

VSP is investigating the fatal crash that occurred on April 16 at 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Bryant Hollow Road.

A 2020 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Elliott, was traveling east, and as the car went down a hill, Thacker allegedly fell off and was struck by the vehicle.

A second adult passenger in the Hyundai was not injured in the crash.

Elliott was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter: DUI, possession of a schedule I/II narcotic, driving without a license and failure to wear a seatbelt.

She was transported to the Middle River Regional Jail where she is being held without bond.

The crash remains under investigation.