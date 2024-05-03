What’s our region’s risk of wildfires? We’re betting it’s higher than you think

With the growing impact of climate change, understanding how to prepare for wildfires has become more relevant in Virginia, according to the USDA Forest Service.

A team from the forest service reports they were assigned to a complex, or group of wildfires, in western Virginia earlier this year. The team heard over and over that “people here just aren’t used to this kind of thing.” However, there had been a wildfire within 100 miles last fall.

More and more often, wildfires are happening in places where they historically have not been common.

This month is recognized as National Wildfire Awareness Month, and the service is recommending that Virginians get prepared.

The Forest Service reminds Virginians that when you change your clock each year, you should also change batteries in smoke detectors.

Breaking it down: Risk of wildfires

To find the risk of wildfires in your community, visit wildfirerisk.org