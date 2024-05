Four students were sent to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a Virginia school bus this morning.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash which occurred in Appomattox County.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:38 a.m. this morning at the intersection of Route 460 westbound and Peach Street.

The bus was carrying approximately 40 students at the time.

The driver of the other vehicle and the students were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.