Virginia man dead after accident involving tractor trailer on Interstate 295

Crystal Graham
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

An accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 295 in Hopewell resulted in one fatality. The two-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday at 6:58 a.m.

Gregory Allen Joyner, 52, of Petersburg, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP reports that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Joyner, moved from the center lane to the right lane and struck the front of a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer on northbound I-295 one mile north of Route 36.

Both vehicles lost control, and the tractor trailer pushed the Silverado off the road into a sign and then multiple trees.

Joyner was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

