Dump truck on I-81 in Virginia collides with bridge overpass, lands on sheriff’s deputy SUV

A dump truck traveling north on I-81 this morning accidentally engaged the dump bed which raised it and caused it to collide with a bridge overpass.

The collision caused the dump bed to detach from the truck, slide backwards and land on a northbound Ford Explorer driven by a Frederick County Sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the dump truck, Gaylon R. Miller, 71, of Toms Brook, was not injured. He was wearing his seatbelt.

According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County occurred at 5:46 a.m. at the Route 646 overpass at the 292 mile marker.

Miller was charged with reckless driving.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.