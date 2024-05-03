Burn ban lifted at noon today in City of Waynesboro

The burn ban will be lifted in the City of Waynesboro effective today at noon, according to the fire department.

The City of Waynesboro Fire Department reminds citizens that open burning is regulated within the jurisdictional limits, and all citizens are asked to review the regulations prior to conducting any open burning.

A violation of the open burning regulations may result in the issuance of a notice of violation or for repeated offenses a summons can be issued.

Questions may be referred to Battalion Chief Captain David Nichols at (540) 942-6730.

Open burning guidelines