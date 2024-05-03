Countries
Home Burn ban lifted at noon today in City of Waynesboro
Local, Public Safety

Burn ban lifted at noon today in City of Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
Published date:
burning leaves
(© lovelyday12 – stock.adobe.com)

The burn ban will be lifted in the City of Waynesboro effective today at noon, according to the fire department.

The City of Waynesboro Fire Department reminds citizens that open burning is regulated within the jurisdictional limits, and all citizens are asked to review the regulations prior to conducting any open burning.

A violation of the open burning regulations may result in the issuance of a notice of violation or for repeated offenses a summons can be issued.

Questions may be referred to Battalion Chief Captain David Nichols at (540) 942-6730.

Open burning guidelines

  • Cooking fires, charcoal grills and the intended use of portable outdoor fireplaces do not require a permit.
  • Most any other open burning does require a permit issued by the City of Waynesboro Fire Department.
  • The burning of leaves, yard waste, construction debris and domestic refuse is not permitted within the City of Waynesboro at any time.

