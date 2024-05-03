Countries
Albemarle County fire marshal searching for clues in two dozen fires started in Biscuit Run Park
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County fire marshal searching for clues in two dozen fires started in Biscuit Run Park

Crystal Graham
Published date:
wildfire
(© Fernando Astasio Avila – Shutterstock)

Multiple fires in Biscuit Run Park in Albemarle County were believed to be incendiary in nature, according to the Fire Marshal’s office.

The fires were reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday south of Interstate 64 between Route 20 and Route 631.

Crews arrived 13 minutes later and located between 25 to 30 individual brush fires stretching across several miles. Three of the brush fires grew to more than an acre in size.

All of the fires were extinguished by 6:50 p.m.

The Fire Marshal’s office is asking anyone who was in the area between 3-4 p.m. who may have information on this incident to contact them at (434) 296-5833.

Biscuit Run Park is currently closed for trail construction. The official opening is scheduled for the fall.

